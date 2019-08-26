Arizona State Retirement System Has Lowered Fidelity National Info Serv (FIS) Position as Stock Price Rose; Autozone (AZO) Shareholder Armistice Capital Raised Its Position by $12.29 Million

Armistice Capital Llc increased its stake in Autozone Inc (AZO) by 75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Armistice Capital Llc bought 12,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.68% . The institutional investor held 28,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28.68M, up from 16,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Armistice Capital Llc who had been investing in Autozone Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $26.17B market cap company. The stock increased 0.15% or $1.59 during the last trading session, reaching $1066.87. About 157,135 shares traded. AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) has risen 60.79% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 60.79% the S&P500. Some Historical AZO News: 31/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Auto Zone – 03/31/2018 10:54 AM; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Value Adds Under Armour, Exits AutoZone; 22/05/2018 – AutoZone 3rd Quarter Same Store Sales Increase 0.6%; EPS Increases 17.3% to $13.42; 22/05/2018 – AutoZone 3Q Net $366.7M; 19/03/2018 TVPage Launches lnfluencer Video Affiliate Marketing at Shoptalk 2018; 22/05/2018 – AutoZone 3Q-End Inventory Rose 3.7%; 15/05/2018 – AUTOZONE INC – WITH ADDITIONS OF KING AND SOLTAU, AUTOZONE NOW HAS 12 BOARD MEMBERS

Arizona State Retirement System decreased its stake in Fidelity National Info Serv (FIS) by 7.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arizona State Retirement System sold 7,068 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.65% . The institutional investor held 89,384 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.11 million, down from 96,452 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arizona State Retirement System who had been investing in Fidelity National Info Serv for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $83.22 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.88% or $1.19 during the last trading session, reaching $135.66. About 1.65 million shares traded. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) has risen 26.83% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.83% the S&P500. Some Historical FIS News: 25/04/2018 – FIS to Host Investor Conference on May 8; 10/04/2018 – FIS Named “Best of Challenge” in 2018 PYMNTS.com Voice Challenge with Amazon Alexa; 01/05/2018 – Fidelity National 1Q Net $182M; 08/05/2018 – FIDELITY NATIONAL INFORMATION SERVICES INC – SEES 2021 PROJECTED EPS OF $7.00 TO $ 7.50; 01/05/2018 – Fidelity National 1Q Rev $2.1B

Since March 21, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $544,142 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.39, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 39 investors sold FIS shares while 182 reduced holdings. 122 funds opened positions while 188 raised stakes. 289.10 million shares or 1.73% more from 284.19 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Essex Fincl holds 2,647 shares. Mason Street Advsrs Llc holds 0.11% of its portfolio in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) for 46,069 shares. 149,661 are owned by Macquarie Ltd. Wade G W & holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) for 4,018 shares. Moreover, Duncker Streett & has 0.08% invested in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS). Acg Wealth holds 0.14% or 8,909 shares in its portfolio. 33,789 were reported by Meiji Yasuda Asset Mngmt Ltd. Pennsylvania Trust has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS). Ameritas Invest Prtn Inc invested 0.03% in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS). United Financial Advisers Ltd Co has 9,498 shares. The Kansas-based Kwmg Ltd Llc has invested 0% in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS). Advisor Prtnrs stated it has 7,721 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa accumulated 494,271 shares. Badgley Phelps And Bell reported 156,856 shares stake. Guardian Life Insur Of America accumulated 931 shares or 0.01% of the stock.

Arizona State Retirement System, which manages about $8.41 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Science Applications Inte (NYSE:SAIC) by 6,010 shares to 36,545 shares, valued at $2.81 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Keysight Technologies In (NYSE:KEYS) by 18,979 shares in the quarter, for a total of 57,489 shares, and has risen its stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co (NASDAQ:GT).

Armistice Capital Llc, which manages about $1.83 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Clovis Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:CLVS) by 2.94 million shares to 2.10 million shares, valued at $52.12M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Achillion Pharmaceuticals In (NASDAQ:ACHN) by 1.80 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.50M shares, and cut its stake in Voyager Therapeutics Inc.