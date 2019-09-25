Arizona State Retirement System Has Lifted Ppg Industries (PPG) Stake by $3.74 Million; Market Valuation Rose; Reaves W H & Company Increases Position in Marathon Petroleum (MPC)

Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Ppg Industries Inc (PPG) by 52.23% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arizona State Retirement System bought 32,243 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.66% . The institutional investor held 93,972 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.97M, up from 61,729 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arizona State Retirement System who had been investing in Ppg Industries Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $27.54B market cap company. The stock increased 0.27% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $116.54. About 215,412 shares traded. PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) has risen 6.97% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.97% the S&P500. Some Historical PPG News: 27/03/2018 – AKZO NOBEL CEO: LOOKING MORE TO IMPROVE PERFORMANCE OF PAINTS, COATINGS BUSINESSES THAN TO INCREASE SIZE; 17/04/2018 – PPG Industries Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 10/05/2018 – PPG Fires Controller After Finding Improper Accounting Entries; 27/03/2018 – AKZO NOBEL CEO VANLANCKER: COMPANY WILL RETURN 7.5 BLN EUROS TO SHAREHOLDERS AFTER CHEMICALS DIVISION SALE; 27/03/2018 – Akzo Nobel to sell unit to Carlyle, GIC for 10.1 bln euros; 10/05/2018 – PPG Industries: Errors Will Be Corrected as Appropriate; 10/05/2018 – PPG: Board’s Audit Committee Overseeing an Investigation of the Matters Set Forth in the Report; 14/03/2018 – PPG Industries Raises Prices for Select Coatings Products for Automotive OEM Customers in the Americas; 19/04/2018 – PPG INDUSTRIES INC – COMMITMENT REMAINS TO DEPLOY AT LEAST $2.4 BLN ON ACQUISITIONS AND SHARE REPURCHASES IN 2018; 19/04/2018 – PPG DIRECTORS MAINTAINS QTRLY DIV OF 45C/SHR

Reaves W H & Company Inc increased its stake in Marathon Petroleum Corp (MPC) by 214.2% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Reaves W H & Company Inc bought 731,172 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.94% . The institutional investor held 1.07 million shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $59.93 million, up from 341,344 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Reaves W H & Company Inc who had been investing in Marathon Petroleum Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $39.34 billion market cap company. The stock increased 7.72% or $4.28 during the last trading session, reaching $59.76. About 9.68 million shares traded or 65.09% up from the average. Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) has declined 30.81% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.81% the S&P500. Some Historical MPC News: 14/03/2018 – MPC MUENCHMEYER PETERSEN CAPITAL – ANNOUNCED JOINT VENTURE WITH MARTIFER RENEWABLES, DEVELOPER OF WIND AND SOLAR ENERGY PROJECTS; 19/04/2018 – INDIA MPC MEMBER DUA SAYS POSSIBILITY OF AN ESCALATING TRADE WAR IS AGROWING RISK FACTOR- MINUTES; 29/04/2018 – Marathon Purchase of Andeavor to Be Announced Monday; 02/05/2018 – MPC CONTAINER SHIPS TO TRANSFER FROM AXESS TO MAIN BOARD MAY 3; 07/03/2018 – Marathon Petroleum Coverage Assumed by Credit Suisse at Outperform; 25/04/2018 – MARATHON PETROLEUM CORP MPC.N SETS DIVIDEND OF $0.46/SHR; 30/04/2018 – MARATHON PETROLEUM 1Q REV. $18.98B, EST. $20.46B; 22/03/2018 – OSLO BøRS – MPC CONTAINER SHIPS INVEST B.V – RECEIVED APPLICATION FOR; 21/03/2018 – MPC CONTAINER SHIPS TO MOVE TO OSLO MAIN BOARD FROM AXESS; 30/04/2018 – Correct: Marathon Petroleum 1Q Rev $18.98B

Arizona State Retirement System, which manages about $8.64B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Securi (NYSE:FBHS) by 13,456 shares to 54,140 shares, valued at $3.09 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Church & Dwight Co Inc (NYSE:CHD) by 5,849 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 95,043 shares, and cut its stake in Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG).

More notable recent PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “PPG Completes COLORFUL COMMUNITIES Project at Tom Donovan Arena in New Brunswick, Canada – Business Wire” on September 05, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “Axalta to buy UAE firm as it eyes expansion in Middle East – Philadelphia Business Journal” published on September 16, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Fastest 3D Printer Nexa3D Welcomes Frank S. Sklarsky to Board of Directors – Business Wire” on September 24, 2019. More interesting news about PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “CD&R pursues bid with PPG for Axalta – Reuters – Seeking Alpha” published on September 17, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “GLIDDEN Paint Doesn’t Announce a 2020 Color of the Year – Business Wire” with publication date: September 06, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.33, from 0.88 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 37 investors sold PPG shares while 196 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 200 raised stakes. 179.23 million shares or 1.44% less from 181.84 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ballentine Prtn Lc invested in 13,389 shares. Old Point Tru & Financial Svcs N A holds 0.24% of its portfolio in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) for 4,000 shares. 13,066 are owned by Comml Bank Of Stockton. Boston Advisors Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 0.02% or 3,501 shares. Clifford Swan Counsel Ltd Com invested 0.03% of its portfolio in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG). Guggenheim Cap Limited Co invested 0.05% in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG). Peapack Gladstone owns 5,181 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Centurylink Inv Mgmt Co invested 0.6% of its portfolio in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG). Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Liability Corp holds 129,928 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. Van Hulzen Asset Mngmt Llc reported 4,238 shares. Two Sigma Securities Limited Liability Company owns 2,551 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Pinebridge Invs LP holds 0.05% in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) or 24,393 shares. Cohen Capital has 0.73% invested in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) for 26,880 shares. Horizon Limited accumulated 3,005 shares. Blair William & Com Il invested in 0.01% or 7,943 shares.

More notable recent Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should You Be Tempted To Sell Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) Because Of Its P/E Ratio? – Yahoo Finance” on September 20, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Bernard Horn’s Top 5 Buys of the 2nd Quarter – Yahoo Finance” published on September 04, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Introducing Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC), The Stock That Dropped 33% In The Last Year – Yahoo Finance” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Marathon Petroleum should split into three businesses, Elliott says – Seeking Alpha” published on September 25, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) Looks Interesting, And It’s About To Pay A Dividend – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 15, 2019.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $601,750 activity.

Reaves W H & Company Inc, which manages about $3.03 billion and $3.13 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Altice Usa Inc. Cl A by 1.54M shares to 4.67M shares, valued at $113.61M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Clearway Energy Inc. Cl C by 21,999 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.09 million shares, and cut its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.34, from 1.25 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 94 investors sold MPC shares while 310 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 281 raised stakes. 470.39 million shares or 4.73% less from 493.72 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ameritas Inv Prtn Incorporated holds 11,690 shares. The New York-based Rothschild Asset Mngmt Us Inc has invested 0.63% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Quantitative Systematic Strategies Ltd reported 15,589 shares. Korea Invest Corp invested in 0.02% or 97,086 shares. Mai Cap holds 0.3% or 120,149 shares. Bluefin Trading Limited Liability Corp stated it has 0.19% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Nuwave Invest Mngmt Limited Liability, New Jersey-based fund reported 806 shares. White Pine Cap Lc has 0.08% invested in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Principal Group reported 0.2% of its portfolio in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Canada Pension Plan Invest Board reported 0.03% stake. Endurance Wealth Incorporated has invested 0% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Kornitzer Cap Mngmt Inc Ks holds 154,426 shares. Freestone Holdg Limited Liability Company holds 0.01% or 10,326 shares. First Quadrant Lp Ca invested in 10,231 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Dynamic Advisor Solutions Ltd Llc accumulated 0.08% or 9,263 shares.