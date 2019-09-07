Arizona State Retirement System Has Lifted Position in Dril Quip (DRQ) by $1.37 Million; Pepsico Cmn (PEP) Holding Has Boosted by Jbf Capital Inc

Jbf Capital Inc increased its stake in Pepsico Inc. Cmn (PEP) by 1300% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jbf Capital Inc bought 19,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% . The institutional investor held 21,000 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.57M, up from 1,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jbf Capital Inc who had been investing in Pepsico Inc. Cmn for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $193.13 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.02% or $1.39 during the last trading session, reaching $137.37. About 3.05 million shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 11.94% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.94% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO QTRLY SHR $0.94; QTRLY CORE SHR $0.96; QTRLY NET REV $12.56 BLN, UP 4 PCT; 25/05/2018 – PepsiCo: Bare Snacks Deal Will Expand Company’s Snacking Portfolio; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo Sees About $9B 2018 Cash From Operating Activities; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q Europe Sub-Saharan Africa Rev $1.67B; 06/03/2018 – PEPSI-COLA PHILIPPINES SAYS STORAGE FEES SUBJECT TO NEGOTIATION; 20/04/2018 – DJ PepsiCo Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PEP); 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo earnings: 96 cents per share, vs 93 cents EPS expected; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo Sees 2018 Adj EPS $5.70; 26/04/2018 – Pepsi’s snack business has been outperforming its North American beverage business; 25/05/2018 – PEPSICO DEAL FOR BARE SNACKS IS SAID TO BE LESS THAN $200M:CNBC

Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Dril Quip Inc (DRQ) by 118.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arizona State Retirement System bought 30,454 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.17% . The institutional investor held 56,133 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.57M, up from 25,679 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arizona State Retirement System who had been investing in Dril Quip Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.73B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.62% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $47.75. About 212,361 shares traded. Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ) has declined 0.53% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.53% the S&P500. Some Historical DRQ News: 08/03/2018 Dril-Quip Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/03/2018 – Dril-Quip Announces Retirement of Jerry M. Brooks; 19/04/2018 – DJ Dril-Quip Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DRQ); 26/04/2018 – Dril-Quip 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 16c; 15/03/2018 – DRIL-QUIP REPORTS RETIREMENT OF JERRY M. BROOKS; 26/04/2018 – DRIL-QUIP INC – COMPANY’S BACKLOG WAS $207.3 MLN AND $266.7 MLN AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2017 AND MARCH 31, 2018, RESPECTIVELY; 20/03/2018 – Dril-Quip at Company Marketing Hosted By FBR Today; 26/04/2018 – DRIL-QUIP INC DRQ.N SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $380 MLN TO $400 MLN; 13/03/2018 – Dril-Quip Company Marketing Scheduled By FBR for Mar. 20-22; 26/04/2018 – DRIL-QUIP 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 16C, EST. LOSS/SHR 1.0C

Arizona State Retirement System, which manages about $8.41 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (NYSE:TMO) by 5,643 shares to 96,648 shares, valued at $26.45M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 22,618 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 605,882 shares, and cut its stake in Estee Lauder Companies Cl A (NYSE:EL).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.27, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 17 investors sold DRQ shares while 69 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 40.93 million shares or 1.48% less from 41.54 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Barclays Pcl has 25,376 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Atlanta Mngmt L L C holds 0.1% of its portfolio in Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ) for 453,296 shares. State Street reported 0% of its portfolio in Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ). Parametric Assocs Lc reported 0% stake. Quantbot Technology Lp stated it has 1,561 shares. Amalgamated Bankshares holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ) for 5,359 shares. Raymond James And has 0.01% invested in Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ) for 153,742 shares. Sg Americas Secs Limited Liability Co reported 10,518 shares. Pnc Fin Gru Incorporated Inc holds 868 shares. Sector Pension Invest Board has 0.01% invested in Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ) for 32,900 shares. Wells Fargo Com Mn reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ). Pinebridge Invests Limited Partnership has 0.04% invested in Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ). Hsbc Holding Public Ltd Co invested 0% of its portfolio in Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ). Moreover, Millennium Management Ltd Liability has 0.01% invested in Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ). Balyasny Asset Mgmt Llc owns 99,546 shares.

Investors sentiment is 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 40 investors sold PEP shares while 676 reduced holdings. only 127 funds opened positions while 544 raised stakes. 965.36 million shares or 3.54% less from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 132,842 are held by Artemis Investment Management Ltd Liability Partnership. Cap Sarl holds 11,900 shares. Bp Public Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0.71% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Fragasso Group Inc Inc stated it has 25,385 shares or 0.66% of all its holdings. Mackay Shields Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 0.45% or 522,219 shares. 300 are owned by Rocky Mountain Advisers Ltd Limited Liability Company. Blb&B Advisors Llc has invested 0.6% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Segment Wealth Management Llc holds 0.2% or 7,589 shares in its portfolio. Wills Fincl Grp Inc Inc invested 3.77% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). 55,718 are owned by Lau Associate Ltd Liability Corp. 27,000 are held by Roundview Cap Ltd Llc. Jacobs Levy Equity Mngmt reported 0.06% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). 236,100 were reported by Payden And Rygel. Amp Ltd invested in 891,885 shares. Dt Investment Ptnrs Ltd Liability Company owns 29,018 shares.

