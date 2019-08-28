Arizona State Retirement System Has Lifted By $375,405 Its Invesco Mortgage Capital (IVR) Stake; 7 Analysts Are Bullish Starbucks (SBUX) Last Week

Arizona State Retirement System increased Invesco Mortgage Capital (IVR) stake by 14.56% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Arizona State Retirement System acquired 25,027 shares as Invesco Mortgage Capital (IVR)’s stock rose 0.80%. The Arizona State Retirement System holds 196,971 shares with $3.11 million value, up from 171,944 last quarter. Invesco Mortgage Capital now has $2.20B valuation. The stock decreased 1.92% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $15.3. About 1.78 million shares traded or 21.31% up from the average. Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR) has risen 0.49% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.49% the S&P500. Some Historical IVR News: 29/05/2018 – REG-Invesco Dynamic US: Net Asset Value(s); 02/05/2018 – INVESCO MORTGAGE CAPITAL: MARSHALL’S LEAVE FOR HEALTH REASONS; 06/03/2018 – REG-Invesco Inc Grth Tst: Net Asset Value(s); 02/04/2018 – Invesco Closed-End Funds Declare Dividends; 26/03/2018 – Invesco Perpetual Enhanced Income Ltd: Dividend Declaration; 22/03/2018 – Seritage Growth Properties and Invesco Real Estate Announce Partnership to Own The Mark 302 in Downtown Santa Monica; 03/04/2018 – Invesco Physical Gold ETC Closes Above 50-D-MA: Technicals; 21/04/2018 – DJ Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (IVR); 18/04/2018 – Invesco Perpetual Select Trust Plc: Dividend Declaration; 23/04/2018 – INVESCO GLOBAL STRATEGIST KRISTINA HOOPER ON BLOOMBERG RADIO

Among 17 analysts covering Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX), 7 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 10 Hold. Therefore 41% are positive. Starbucks has $11000 highest and $65 lowest target. $90.18’s average target is -6.15% below currents $96.09 stock price. Starbucks had 27 analyst reports since March 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Market Perform” rating given on Friday, April 26 by BMO Capital Markets. The stock of Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has “Overweight” rating given on Friday, July 26 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Buy” on Monday, May 6. The company was maintained on Thursday, July 11 by Oppenheimer. The stock has “Buy” rating by Bank of America on Friday, April 26. Morgan Stanley maintained Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) on Thursday, July 18 with “Equal-Weight” rating. Wedbush maintained the stock with “Neutral” rating in Friday, July 26 report. Stifel Nicolaus maintained Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) rating on Friday, July 26. Stifel Nicolaus has “Hold” rating and $9000 target. Wedbush maintained the shares of SBUX in report on Friday, April 26 with “Neutral” rating. On Friday, April 26 the stock rating was maintained by Stephens with “Equal-Weight”. See Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) latest ratings:

29/07/2019 Broker: UBS Rating: Neutral Old Target: $78.0000 New Target: $95.0000 Maintain

29/07/2019 Broker: Goldman Sachs Rating: Buy New Target: $110.0000 Initiates Coverage On

29/07/2019 Broker: JP Morgan Old Rating: Overweight New Rating: Neutral New Target: $91.0000 Downgrade

26/07/2019 Broker: Robert W. Baird Rating: Outperform Old Target: $96.0000 New Target: $98.0000 Maintain

26/07/2019 Broker: Stifel Nicolaus Rating: Hold Old Target: $86.0000 New Target: $90.0000 Maintain

26/07/2019 Broker: Wedbush Rating: Neutral Old Target: $88.0000 New Target: $95.0000 Maintain

26/07/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Rating: Equal-Weight Old Target: $81.0000 New Target: $88.0000 Maintain

26/07/2019 Broker: Stephens Rating: Equal-Weight Old Target: $72.0000 New Target: $90.0000 Maintain

26/07/2019 Broker: KeyBanc Capital Markets Rating: Overweight Old Target: $84.0000 New Target: $105.0000 Maintain

18/07/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Rating: Equal-Weight Old Target: $75.0000 New Target: $81.0000 Maintain

More notable recent Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX): Is It A Smart Long Term Opportunity? – Yahoo Finance” on August 26, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Move Over PSL, Starbucksâ€™ New Pumpkin Spice Drink Is Coming Soon – Nasdaq” published on August 26, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Starbucks Corporation (SBUX) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 07, 2019 – Nasdaq” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Starbucks (SBUX) Up 4.1% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Continue? – Nasdaq” published on August 24, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Starbucks: I Underestimated The Stock’s Potential – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 23, 2019.

The stock decreased 0.42% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $96.09. About 6.54 million shares traded. Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has risen 82.45% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 82.45% the S&P500. Some Historical SBUX News: 30/03/2018 – Starbucks coffee in California must have a cancer warning, judge rules; 21/03/2018 – Starbucks Aims for More Mobile Orders; 29/03/2018 – McDonald’s, Dunkin’ Donuts, Costa, Tim Hortons challenged to join Starbucks in addressing climate, forest impacts of unrecyclab; 26/04/2018 – STARBUCKS REITERATES FISCAL 2018 OUTLOOK; 11/04/2018 – STARBUCKS OPENS FIRST STORE IN URUGUAY; 17/04/2018 – Nancy Miller: Breaking: Starbucks to Shut Stores Nationwide for Racial-Bias Training After Arrests; 18/04/2018 – Zuckerberg should look to Starbucks CEO Kevin Johnson on how to handle a crisis: Management guru; 21/03/2018 – Starbucks says it’s achieved pay equity in the US; 30/05/2018 – Starbucks Faces Long Road in Racism Fight After Massive Training; 07/05/2018 – LIVE MARKETS-Nestle gets thumbs up on Starbucks deal

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 52 investors sold Starbucks Corporation shares while 472 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 375 raised stakes. 825.46 million shares or 7.36% less from 891.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Baker Avenue Asset Lp stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Bessemer Grp Inc invested in 2.55M shares or 0.73% of the stock. Boston Family Office Limited Liability has invested 0.03% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Summit Secs Group Ltd Company invested 0.12% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Cadence Cap Mngmt Lc stated it has 4,795 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Osher Van De Voorde Inv reported 129,910 shares stake. California-based California Public Employees Retirement Sys has invested 0.29% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Paradigm Asset Mngmt Co Lc stated it has 3,000 shares. Yorktown And Research Inc holds 0.24% of its portfolio in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) for 10,000 shares. Art Llc stated it has 0.85% of its portfolio in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). 35,515 were reported by Canandaigua Fincl Bank Co. Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al stated it has 350,500 shares or 0.31% of all its holdings. Glenmede Na holds 0.62% of its portfolio in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) for 1.84 million shares. First Merchants reported 0.32% stake. Convergence Inv Partners Lc owns 41,222 shares.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company has market cap of $115.02 billion. The firm operates in four divisions: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. It has a 34.35 P/E ratio. The Company’s stores offer coffee and tea beverages, packaged roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink coffee and tea products, juices, and bottled water; an assortment of fresh food and snack offerings; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items, as well as beverage-making equipment and accessories.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.44 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.85, from 1.59 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 12 investors sold IVR shares while 38 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 85 raised stakes. 84.42 million shares or 18.36% more from 71.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Piedmont has 0.02% invested in Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR) for 32,548 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement owns 106,788 shares. Mckinley Cap Mngmt Ltd Com Delaware invested in 66,087 shares or 0.08% of the stock. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue accumulated 43,040 shares. Tiaa Cref Invest Ltd holds 0% in Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR) or 239,026 shares. Moreover, Neuberger Berman Group Incorporated Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0% invested in Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR). Element Capital Llc stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR). Cetera Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.01% in Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR) or 14,410 shares. 21,964 were reported by Bluecrest Cap Management Ltd. Barclays Public Limited Company stated it has 198,089 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Lpl Financial, a California-based fund reported 182,272 shares. Bailard Incorporated has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR). Cambridge Investment Research Advsrs owns 20,499 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Employees Retirement Of Ohio has 0% invested in Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR). 177 are held by Shelton Capital Mngmt.

Since August 16, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $31,410 activity. $31,410 worth of stock was bought by Clemente Mario on Friday, August 16.

More notable recent Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Invesco Mortgage offering said to price at $15.86 per share – Bloomberg – Seeking Alpha” on August 14, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Invesco Mortgage: Well-Managed But We Need The Right Price – Seeking Alpha” published on August 14, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. Announces Public Offering of Common Stock – PRNewswire” on August 13, 2019. More interesting news about Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Invesco Mortgage said to offer shares at $15.86-$15.96 each – Seeking Alpha” published on August 13, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (IVR) CEO John Anzalone on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 08, 2019.

Arizona State Retirement System decreased Devon Energy Corp (NYSE:DVN) stake by 12,037 shares to 84,161 valued at $2.66 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Paypal Holdings Inc stake by 16,835 shares and now owns 225,277 shares. Nike Inc Cl B (NYSE:NKE) was reduced too.