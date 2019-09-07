Arizona State Retirement System Has Increased Position in Churchill Downs (CHDN) by $1.52 Million as Stock Rose; Bok Financial (BOKF) Stock Price Declined While George Kaiser Family Foundation Has Decreased Holding by $40.50 Million

Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Churchill Downs Inc (CHDN) by 196.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arizona State Retirement System bought 16,883 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.61% . The institutional investor held 25,455 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.30 million, up from 8,572 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arizona State Retirement System who had been investing in Churchill Downs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.97 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.79% or $0.98 during the last trading session, reaching $125. About 168,142 shares traded. Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) has risen 27.40% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.40% the S&P500. Some Historical CHDN News: 02/05/2018 – New York Post: How Churchill Downs CEO stopped sale of Kentucky Derby; 19/04/2018 – DJ Churchill Downs Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CHDN); 24/04/2018 – Churchill Downs: Alex Rankin Appointed Chairman, Karole Lloyd as a New Bd Member; 17/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Churchill Downs, Nordic American Tankers, News Corporation, Aduro Biotech, MannKind; 25/04/2018 – Churchill Downs 1Q EPS $12.55; 25/04/2018 – Churchill Downs 1Q Net $182M; 12/04/2018 – Multi-Platinum, Grammy® Award-Winning Pentatonix to Sing National Anthem at the 144th Kentucky Derby; 16/05/2018 – CHURCHILL DOWNS ENTERS REAL MONEY ONLINE GAMING, SPORTS BETTING; 16/05/2018 – CHURCHILL DOWNS INC – PARTNERSHIP WILL ENABLE CDI TO ENTER MISSISSIPPI FOR SPORTS WAGERING; 16/05/2018 – Churchill Downs Inc. Announces Entry Into Real Money Online Gaming and Sports Betting Markets

George Kaiser Family Foundation decreased its stake in Bok Financial Corp (BOKF) by 14.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. George Kaiser Family Foundation sold 500,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.13% . The institutional investor held 2.97M shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $241.89M, down from 3.47M at the end of the previous reported quarter. George Kaiser Family Foundation who had been investing in Bok Financial Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.39 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.51% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $76.5. About 95,612 shares traded. BOK Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:BOKF) has declined 15.01% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BOKF News: 16/05/2018 – South Korea Government to Open Net Dollar-Won Trading Volumes Every 3 Months From Late 2019 — Finance Ministry, BOK; 23/05/2018 – BOK: HEADLINE INFLATION TO GRADUALLY PICK UP; 13/03/2018 – BOK CHIEF SAYS A SUCCESSFUL SUMMIT OF N.KOREA, U.S. WILL HELP STABILIZE FINANCIAL MARKETS, IMPROVE CONSUMER SENTIMENT; 17/05/2018 – Emerging Market Rout Spares Korea Bonds on Dovish BOK Signal; 21/03/2018 – Korean Assets Rallied Last Time BOK Rate Below Fed: Markets Live; 11/04/2018 – BOK: TO MONITOR TRADE CONDITIONS WITH MAJOR COUNTRIES; 11/04/2018 – BOK LEE: S.KOREA INFLATION IN 2019 WILL BE SIMILAR TO 2018; 11/04/2018 – BOK LEE: EFFORTS TO CURB HHOLD DEBT GROWTH NEED TO CONTINUE; 16/03/2018 – DAEJEON, South Korea — Shareholders of KT&G approved the reappointment of CEO Baek Bok-in at a meeting Friday, showing trust in the controversial figure, despite his being mired in allegations of accounting irregularities. The South Korean tobacco maker said 76; 21/03/2018 – S.Korea’s parliament approves BOK Governor Lee for second term

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 1.08, from 2.04 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 22 investors sold BOKF shares while 63 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 51 raised stakes. 27.83 million shares or 2.24% more from 27.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Guggenheim Llc reported 0.03% in BOK Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:BOKF). State Street holds 1.02 million shares. 7,001 are held by Citadel Advsr Ltd Liability Company. Geode Cap Mgmt Limited holds 0.01% of its portfolio in BOK Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:BOKF) for 384,395 shares. 6,301 are held by Wedge Capital L Lp Nc. Dimensional Fund Advsr LP reported 750,691 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Winslow Evans Crocker holds 0% or 16 shares. 32,077 were accumulated by Barclays Public Limited Company. Van Berkom invested in 15,403 shares. Renaissance Technology Ltd Liability Co owns 171,879 shares. Northern Corporation invested in 0% or 202,957 shares. American Century Companies Incorporated reported 134,604 shares. Segall Bryant And Hamill Limited Liability has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in BOK Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:BOKF). Legal And General Public Limited Com, United Kingdom-based fund reported 23,032 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth accumulated 0% or 19 shares.

Analysts await BOK Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:BOKF) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.92 earnings per share, up 7.26% or $0.13 from last year’s $1.79 per share. BOKF’s profit will be $135.35 million for 9.96 P/E if the $1.92 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.93 actual earnings per share reported by BOK Financial Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.52% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent BOK Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:BOKF) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should You Investigate BOK Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:BOKF) At US$75.49? – Yahoo Finance” on July 01, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “BOK Financial completes CoBiz acquisition Nasdaq:BOKF – GlobeNewswire” published on October 01, 2018, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Read This Before Buying BOK Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:BOKF) Shares – Yahoo Finance” on August 26, 2019. More interesting news about BOK Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:BOKF) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hedge Funds Are Selling BOK Financial Corporation (BOKF) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 24, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Should You Worry About BOK Financial Corporation’s (NASDAQ:BOKF) CEO Pay? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 05, 2019.

More notable recent Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Churchill Downs Incorporated Confirms 3-for-1 Stock Split Record Date of January 11, 2019 – GlobeNewswire” on January 11, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Churchill Downs invests in northern Kentucky thoroughbred circuit – Seeking Alpha” published on September 06, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Churchill Downs Incorporated Reports 2019 First Quarter Results – GlobeNewswire” on April 24, 2019. More interesting news about Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Presque Isle Downs & Casino Celebrates Grand Opening of BetAmerica Sportsbook – Nasdaq” published on August 08, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Churchill Downs Incorporated (CHDN) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 10, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 7.58 in 2019 Q1. Its up 6.56, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 20 investors sold CHDN shares while 6 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 162 raised stakes. 54.70 million shares or 446.53% more from 10.01 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Invesco owns 0% invested in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) for 147,430 shares. Tiaa Cref Inv Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp invested in 0% or 67,741 shares. Ameritas Invest Prtn Inc invested in 23,765 shares or 0.1% of the stock. Amalgamated Natl Bank invested in 0.01% or 5,839 shares. Opus Capital owns 10,558 shares. 8,075 are held by Bancorp. Goldman Sachs Group reported 0% of its portfolio in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN). Brinker holds 13,339 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Kj Harrison Prtn Incorporated accumulated 28,275 shares. Tygh Mngmt owns 44,853 shares. Fmr Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) for 793,264 shares. Hsbc Pcl, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 3,215 shares. Moreover, Aqr Capital Ltd has 0.01% invested in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) for 87,976 shares. Loomis Sayles & L P, Massachusetts-based fund reported 265,124 shares. J Goldman LP reported 62,818 shares.

Since March 22, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $85,219 activity.