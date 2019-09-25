Arizona State Retirement System Has Increased Its Position in Regency Centers (REG) by $3.10 Million as Stock Declined; Nxp Semiconductors N V Com (NXPI) Shareholder Whittier Trust Co Of Nevada Trimmed Stake by $398,961

Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Regency Centers Corp (REG) by 78.65% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arizona State Retirement System bought 46,957 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.89% . The institutional investor held 106,661 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.12 million, up from 59,704 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arizona State Retirement System who had been investing in Regency Centers Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.33B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.03% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $67.6. About 238,566 shares traded. Regency Centers Corporation (NYSE:REG) has risen 6.38% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.38% the S&P500. Some Historical REG News: 12/03/2018 – Dir Bank Gifts 173 Of Regency Centers Corporation; 20/04/2018 – Gazit-Globe Ltd Reports 8.1% Stake in Regency Centers; 30/05/2018 – The Hyatt Regency Brand Enters the Holy City of Amritsar; 11/04/2018 – Just Announced: The 14th Pharmaceutical Meeting Professionals Summit To Be Held November 13-14, 2018 at the Hyatt Regency New Brunswick in New Jersey; 08/03/2018 – Chmn Stein Jr Gifts 400 Of Regency Centers Corporation; 23/05/2018 – Hyatt Regency Shenzhen Airport Opens in China; 24/05/2018 – Gazit Globe Completes Sale of Regency Centers Corporation for Approximately USD 295 Million (NIS 1.05 billion); 06/04/2018 – Mediagazer: Sources: Netflix is attempting to acquire Regency Outdoor Advertising, a billboard company, for $300M as it increas; 30/04/2018 – REGENCY CENTERS 1Q CORE FFO/SHR 96C, EST. 94C; 21/04/2018 – DJ Regency Centers Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (REG)

Whittier Trust Co Of Nevada Inc decreased its stake in Nxp Semiconductors N V Com (NXPI) by 30.28% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Whittier Trust Co Of Nevada Inc sold 4,113 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.52% . The institutional investor held 9,468 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $924,000, down from 13,581 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Whittier Trust Co Of Nevada Inc who had been investing in Nxp Semiconductors N V Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $29.42 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.58% or $1.64 during the last trading session, reaching $105.54. About 819,589 shares traded. NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI) has risen 9.03% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical NXPI News: 25/04/2018 – QUALCOMM INC- NXP ISSUE ‘IS PROBABLY MORE RELATED’ TO HIGHER LEVEL DISCUSSIONS BETWEEN US AND CHINA – CEO, CONF CALL; 24/04/2018 – QUALCOMM INC – AMENDMENT ELIMINATES REQUIREMENT THAT QUALCOMM DELIVER AUDITED AND UNAUDITED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS FOR NXP; 20/03/2018 – Bloomberg Australia: China is pushing Qualcomm to protect local companies before approving its purchase of NXP, sources say…; 02/05/2018 – NXP SEMI 1Q EPS 17C, EST. $1.67; 28/05/2018 – IBT: Qualcomm To Meet China Regulators In Push To Clear $44 Billion NXP deal: Sources; 27/03/2018 – ADVANCED SEMICONDUCTOR ENGINEERING 2311.TW SAYS UNIT J&R HOLDING BUYS 40 PCT STAKE IN SUZHOU ASEN SEMICONDUCTORS FOR $127 MLN FROM NXP B.V; 27/04/2018 – Qualcomm Extends NXP Tender Offer Until May 11 — MarketWatch; 16/04/2018 – Globe Technology: Qualcomm to refile China antitrust application for $44-billion NXP takeover; 09/03/2018 – REG-Effnet announces expanded license agreement with NXP for 5G technology; 16/04/2018 – mike buetow: @Qualcomm to refile China antitrust application for $44 billion @NXP takeover

Arizona State Retirement System, which manages about $8.64B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tiffany & Co (NYSE:TIF) by 10,242 shares to 66,618 shares, valued at $6.24M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Xpo Logistics Inc (NYSE:XPO) by 72,756 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 66,738 shares, and cut its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.31 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 26 investors sold REG shares while 101 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 124 raised stakes. 159.17 million shares or 0.25% more from 158.78 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 44,298 were accumulated by Aperio Group Ltd Liability. Nordea Investment Management has 0% invested in Regency Centers Corporation (NASDAQ:REG) for 6,907 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement holds 223,406 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Employees Retirement System Of Texas has 158,560 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan holds 0.02% or 40,000 shares in its portfolio. Fort Washington Investment Advsrs Inc Oh reported 0.01% in Regency Centers Corporation (NASDAQ:REG). Credit Suisse Ag holds 0.02% or 377,648 shares. Teacher Retirement Sys Of Texas holds 0.03% or 62,295 shares in its portfolio. Brookfield Asset Mgmt Incorporated stated it has 0.57% of its portfolio in Regency Centers Corporation (NASDAQ:REG). Prudential Public Limited Company has 165,250 shares. Amica Retiree Medical holds 5,814 shares or 0.32% of its portfolio. Robeco Institutional Asset Management Bv, Netherlands-based fund reported 13,402 shares. 207,335 were accumulated by Teachers & Annuity Association Of America. Cap Investment Advsr Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.44% in Regency Centers Corporation (NASDAQ:REG). Capital Growth Mgmt LP holds 2.46% of its portfolio in Regency Centers Corporation (NASDAQ:REG) for 525,000 shares.

Whittier Trust Co Of Nevada Inc, which manages about $1.40B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr Us Mid (SCHM) by 13,600 shares to 186,097 shares, valued at $10.62M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Accenture Plc Ireland Shs Class A (NYSE:ACN) by 2,430 shares in the quarter, for a total of 22,929 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Non (ACWX).