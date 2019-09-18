Arizona State Retirement System Has Increased Holding in Omega Healthcare Investors (OHI) as Market Value Rose; Turtle Creek Asset Management Increases Stake in Urban Outfitters (URBN)

Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors (OHI) by 6.17% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arizona State Retirement System bought 9,050 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.95% . The institutional investor held 155,698 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.72 million, up from 146,648 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arizona State Retirement System who had been investing in Omega Healthcare Investors for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.04 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.02% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $41.41. About 150,095 shares traded. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) has risen 23.81% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.81% the S&P500. Some Historical OHI News: 07/05/2018 – Omega Healthcare 1Q Rev $220.2M; 07/05/2018 – Omega Healthcare 1Q EPS 42c; 07/03/2018 – OMEGA HEALTHCARE INVESTORS – CO HAS PROVIDED A COMMITMENT FOR UP TO $30 MLN IN DEBTOR-IN-POSSESSION (“DIP”) FINANCING TO PROVIDE LIQUIDITY TO THE DEBTORS; 07/03/2018 – Texas nursing home chain Orianna files for bankruptcy; 07/03/2018 – OMEGA REPORTS RESTRUCTURING PLAN FOR ORIANNA FACILITIES; 13/04/2018 – Omega Announces Second Quarter Dividend and Annual Meeting Dates; 23/04/2018 – Employee Benefit: U.S. Department of Labor Proposes Penalties for Farm Supply Company For Operating Damaged Forklift at its Ohi; 30/05/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind The Ensign Group, Franklin Resources, Scholastic, Omega Healthcare Investors, Grea; 07/03/2018 – Omega Healthcare Backs 2018 FFO $2.88/Shr-FFO $2.98/Shr; 07/03/2018 – OMEGA HEALTHCARE INVESTORS INC – REAFFIRMS ADJUSTED FFO GUIDANCE

Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Urban Outfitters Inc (URBN) by 3421.8% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc bought 2.68M shares as the company’s stock declined 19.83% . The institutional investor held 2.76 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $62.86 million, up from 78,450 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Urban Outfitters Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.38 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.45% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $24.39. About 214,863 shares traded. Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) has declined 45.82% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.82% the S&P500. Some Historical URBN News: 09/04/2018 – Urban Outfitters Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Apr 12; 05/04/2018 – URBN Announces Departure of David McCreight; 16/04/2018 – Urban Outfitters May Benefit, Industry Best in More Than 5 Yrs; 19/04/2018 – DJ Urban Outfitters Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (URBN); 06/04/2018 – House of the Week: Former Urban Outfitters CEO’s Greenwich Village Abode; 15/05/2018 – SOROS FUND MANAGEMENT – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 07/03/2018 – URBAN OUTFITTERS INC URBN.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $40 FROM $37; 14/05/2018 – AFTERPAY TOUCH GROUP LTD APT.AX – U.S. MARKET LAUNCH COMMENCES; U.S. LAUNCH PARTNERS INCLUDE URBAN OUTFITTERS, INC; 25/04/2018 – SiteSpect Launches Visual Editor 2.0 to Empower Marketers without Coding Expertise; 05/03/2018 Nordstrom And Anthropologie Announce Partnership

