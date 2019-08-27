Arizona State Retirement System Has Increased Dril Quip (DRQ) Stake; 2 Analysts Bullish Whirlpool (WHR)

Among 3 analysts covering Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Whirlpool has $17800 highest and $15000 lowest target. $159.33’s average target is 17.28% above currents $135.86 stock price. Whirlpool had 7 analyst reports since March 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was upgraded by KeyBanc Capital Markets to “Overweight” on Thursday, June 6. Buckingham Research maintained Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR) on Wednesday, July 17 with “Neutral” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating by Longbow given on Friday, May 10. See Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR) latest ratings:

17/07/2019 Broker: Buckingham Research Rating: Neutral Old Target: $135.0000 New Target: $150.0000 Maintain

06/06/2019 Broker: KeyBanc Capital Markets Old Rating: Sector Weight New Rating: Overweight New Target: $150.0000 Upgrade

29/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

10/05/2019 Broker: Longbow Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Buy New Target: $178.0000 Upgrade

18/03/2019 Broker: Raymond James Rating: Hold Maintain

15/03/2019 Broker: Cleveland Rating: Hold Maintain

08/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Downgrade

Arizona State Retirement System increased Dril Quip Inc (DRQ) stake by 118.59% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Arizona State Retirement System acquired 30,454 shares as Dril Quip Inc (DRQ)’s stock rose 23.17%. The Arizona State Retirement System holds 56,133 shares with $2.57 million value, up from 25,679 last quarter. Dril Quip Inc now has $1.64B valuation. The stock decreased 0.90% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $45.22. About 321,647 shares traded. Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ) has declined 0.53% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.53% the S&P500. Some Historical DRQ News: 26/04/2018 – Dril-Quip 1Q Loss/Shr 20c; 26/04/2018 – DRIL-QUIP – ALTHOUGH INCREMENTAL PROJECT-BASED BOOKINGS ARE EXPECTED IN 2018, CO DOES NOT ANTICIPATE THESE BOOKINGS TO MATERIALLY AFFECT 2018 REVENUE; 26/04/2018 – DRIL-QUIP 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 16C, EST. LOSS/SHR 1.0C; 26/04/2018 – Dril-Quip 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 16c; 26/04/2018 – DRIL-QUIP INC DRQ.N SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $380 MLN TO $400 MLN; 20/03/2018 – Dril-Quip at Company Marketing Hosted By FBR Today; 19/03/2018 – Dril-Quip Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/03/2018 Dril-Quip Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – Dril-Quip Wins Spotlight on New Technology Award for Hands-Free Drilling Riser System; 13/03/2018 – Dril-Quip Company Marketing Scheduled By FBR for Mar. 20-22

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.27, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 17 investors sold DRQ shares while 69 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 40.93 million shares or 1.48% less from 41.54 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 44,154 were reported by State Of Tennessee Treasury Department. Brinker Cap owns 6,235 shares. Ftb Advsrs Incorporated accumulated 175 shares. Parkside Finance Financial Bank And invested in 0% or 69 shares. Invesco Ltd owns 523,523 shares. Nikko Asset Mngmt Americas has 0.06% invested in Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ). Arrowstreet Capital Lp has 173,559 shares. 73 are owned by Captrust Fincl Advisors. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt Systems has 12,489 shares. Frontier Cap Management Ltd Llc invested 0.05% in Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ). Advisory Svcs Networks Lc owns 53 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Tiaa Cref Ltd Limited Liability Company has 81,590 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Morgan Stanley invested in 38,938 shares. Los Angeles Capital Mgmt Equity Research reported 0% of its portfolio in Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ). Alliancebernstein Lp, New York-based fund reported 2.12M shares.

Arizona State Retirement System decreased Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) stake by 21,371 shares to 364,227 valued at $35.52 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Analog Devices Inc (NASDAQ:ADI) stake by 5,332 shares and now owns 70,723 shares. Fleetcor Technologies Inc (NYSE:FLT) was reduced too.

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products worldwide. The company has market cap of $8.63 billion. The companyÂ’s principal products include laundry appliances, refrigerators and freezers, cooking appliances, dishwashers, mixers, and other small domestic appliances. It has a 9.53 P/E ratio. It also produces hermetic compressors for refrigeration systems.

The stock increased 0.97% or $1.31 during the last trading session, reaching $135.86. About 440,823 shares traded. Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR) has risen 13.75% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.75% the S&P500. Some Historical WHR News: 23/04/2018 – Whirlpool 1Q Net $94M; 23/04/2018 – Whirlpool Misses EPS, Revenue Expectations — Earnings Review; 23/04/2018 – WHIRLPOOL 1Q ONGOING EPS $2.81, EST. $2.97; 23/04/2018 – Whirlpool Sees 2018 Cash From Operating Activities $1.7B-$1.8B; 02/05/2018 – Diamond Hill Capital Management Exits Position in Whirlpool; 06/03/2018 Logitech CEO says big acquisitions unlikely as it targets sustained growth; 06/03/2018 – Refreshed Appliance Shopping Experience Coming to Robinson Sears Hometown Store; 08/05/2018 – WHIRLPOOL TO INCLUDE GOOGLE ASSISTANT IN SOME APPLIANCES; 08/05/2018 – WHIRLPOOL OF INDIA CFO ANIL BERERA RESIGNS; 24/04/2018 – Whirlpool to sell Embraco compressor business to Japan’s Nidec

Investors sentiment increased to 0.87 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 45 investors sold Whirlpool Corporation shares while 169 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 119 raised stakes. 56.39 million shares or 4.70% less from 59.16 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Brandywine Global Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.05% in Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR). California State Teachers Retirement Sys reported 105,968 shares. The Michigan-based Ls Investment Ltd has invested 0.03% in Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR). Moreover, Kwmg Ltd Liability has 0.56% invested in Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR) for 17,031 shares. Kentucky Retirement stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR). Pillar Pacific Cap Mngmt Ltd reported 0.36% stake. Hartline Investment, Illinois-based fund reported 3,979 shares. Martin And Tn, Tennessee-based fund reported 40,020 shares. Cadence Capital Management Ltd Liability Co invested 0.1% in Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR). 3,537 are owned by Dupont Cap Corp. Gateway Inv Advisers Limited reported 0.08% in Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR). State Bank Of Montreal Can holds 0.01% or 52,368 shares in its portfolio. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 0.04% or 16,934 shares. Bb&T Secs Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.02% or 18,526 shares in its portfolio. Guardian Life Insur Com Of America stated it has 179 shares or 0% of all its holdings.