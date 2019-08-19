Arizona State Retirement System Has Decreased Its Position in Duke Realty (DRE) by $471,150; As Boeing Co (BA) Shares Declined, First Dallas Securities Increased Position by $614,553

Arizona State Retirement System decreased its stake in Duke Realty Corp (DRE) by 6.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arizona State Retirement System sold 15,705 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.01% . The institutional investor held 213,964 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.54 million, down from 229,669 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arizona State Retirement System who had been investing in Duke Realty Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.05B market cap company. The stock increased 0.27% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $33.35. About 20,772 shares traded. Duke Realty Corporation (NYSE:DRE) has risen 16.66% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.66% the S&P500. Some Historical DRE News: 25/04/2018 – DUKE REALTY CORP DRE.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $1.27 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 22/04/2018 – DJ Duke Realty Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DRE); 25/04/2018 – DUKE REALTY 1Q CORE FFO/SHR 30C, EST. 29C; 25/04/2018 – DUKE REALTY SEES FY CORE FFO/SHR $1.26 TO $1.32, EST. $1.27; 25/04/2018 – DUKE REALTY CORP – INCREASING 2018 GUIDANCE FOR CORE FFO TO A RANGE OF $1.26 TO $1.32 PER DILUTED SHARE

First Dallas Securities Inc increased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 10.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Dallas Securities Inc bought 1,613 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 17,578 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.71 million, up from 15,965 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $188.12B market cap company. The stock increased 1.17% or $3.87 during the last trading session, reaching $334.32. About 116,009 shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 12/04/2018 – BOEING DEAL AIMS TO PRESERVE ENGINEERING CAPACITY AT EMBRAER, WHICH RETAINS DEFENSE AND BUSINESS JET OPS; 15/05/2018 – WTO Says Boeing Hurt in Airbus Case, Paving Way for EU Sanctions; 13/04/2018 – EASA TO ORDER INCREASED INSPECTIONS OF ROLLS-ROYCE TRENT 1000 ENGINES ON BOEING 787S; 13/03/2018 – BOEING: NET ORDERS INCLUDE 2 FOR TUI TRAVEL, 18 FOR UPS; 11/04/2018 – BOEING & SIAEC ALSO FINALIZE PACTS FOR BAPAS TO ENTER FULL OPS; 14/03/2018 – Trump wants Boeing to build stealth F-18s for a ‘good price’ – but they don’t exist; 25/04/2018 – BOEING TO RAISE 767 OUTPUT TO 3 JETS/MO BY 2020 VS 2.5/MO; 08/03/2018 – BOEING CEO BELIEVES CHINA, U.S. ARE MOTIVATED TO HAVE PRODUCTIVE TRADE RELATIONSHIP; 01/05/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: Rtgs On Boeing Not Affected By KLX Acquisition; 08/03/2018 – Flydubai Selects AstroNova’s ToughWriter 5 Flight Deck Printer for 75 Boeing 737 MAXs

First Dallas Securities Inc, which manages about $186.05M and $139.05M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hodges Blue Chip Equity Income by 21,136 shares to 282,027 shares, valued at $4.46M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Arizona State Retirement System, which manages about $8.41 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL) by 13,044 shares to 161,662 shares, valued at $8.20M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.