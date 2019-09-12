Arizona State Retirement System Has Decreased Its Holding in Aon Plc (AON) by $2.20 Million; Arrowpoint Asset Management Has Trimmed Position in Kirby (KEX) by $41.02 Million as Share Price Rose

Arrowpoint Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Kirby Corp (KEX) by 19.35% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arrowpoint Asset Management Llc sold 525,877 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.26% . The institutional investor held 2.19 million shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $173.20M, down from 2.72M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arrowpoint Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Kirby Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.08 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.18% or $0.98 during the last trading session, reaching $82.24. About 210,422 shares traded. Kirby Corporation (NYSE:KEX) has declined 4.85% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.85% the S&P500. Some Historical KEX News: 25/04/2018 – KIRBY 1Q EPS 54C, EST. 59C; 08/05/2018 – Kirby Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – Kirby Corp to Acquire Targa’s Inland Marine Tank Barge Business for $69.3M in Cash; 26/04/2018 – Kirby Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 9; 25/04/2018 – KIRBY CORP KEX.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.84 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 03/05/2018 – Kirby Corp Agrees to Purchase Pressure Barges From Targa Resources Corp; 21/04/2018 DJ Kirby Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (KEX); 25/04/2018 – Kirby Corp 1Q Rev $741.7M; 03/05/2018 – KIRBY CORP KEX.N -PURCHASE WILL BE FINANCED THROUGH ADDITIONAL BORROWINGS; 03/05/2018 – KIRBY IN PACT TO BUY PRESSURE BARGES FOR $69.3M IN CASH

Arizona State Retirement System decreased its stake in Aon Plc (AON) by 15.58% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arizona State Retirement System sold 11,442 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.70% . The institutional investor held 61,987 shares of the specialty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.96M, down from 73,429 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arizona State Retirement System who had been investing in Aon Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $44.85 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.95% or $1.78 during the last trading session, reaching $190.16. About 388,345 shares traded. Aon plc (NYSE:AON) has risen 31.98% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.98% the S&P500. Some Historical AON News: 13/03/2018 – Aon survey: falling employee engagement in Canada is a “wake-up call” for employers; 22/03/2018 – Price of D&O slipped over 8% last year: Aon; 12/04/2018 – Secureworks Wins Aon’s Best Employer Award in Romania; 25/04/2018 – AON IBERIA BUYS INSPIRING BENEFITS; 23/03/2018 – AON UK LTD NAMES NATHAN SHANAGHY NEW COO; 13/04/2018 – AON RAISES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND TO 40C/SHR FROM 36C/SHR; 13/04/2018 – AON REPORTS 11% BOOST TO ANNUAL CASH DIV; 03/04/2018 – Aon: despite slight decline, financial health of defined benefit pension plans remains strong in first quarter; 04/05/2018 – AON 1Q REV. $3.09B, EST. $2.95B; 08/03/2018 – Health insurer Cigna to buy Express Scripts for about $52 bln

Analysts await Kirby Corporation (NYSE:KEX) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.71 EPS, up 1.43% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.7 per share. KEX’s profit will be $43.88 million for 28.96 P/E if the $0.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.79 actual EPS reported by Kirby Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.13% negative EPS growth.

Arrowpoint Asset Management Llc, which manages about $5.56B and $10.40 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in California Res Corp by 16,000 shares to 275,333 shares, valued at $5.42M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cooper Std Hldgs Inc (NYSE:CPS) by 24,784 shares in the quarter, for a total of 351,730 shares, and has risen its stake in Trinet Group Inc (NYSE:TNET).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.04, from 1.03 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 14 investors sold KEX shares while 82 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 61 raised stakes. 55.59 million shares or 1.66% less from 56.52 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Charles Schwab Investment Management Incorporated accumulated 0.02% or 361,023 shares. Tygh Cap Mngmt owns 1% invested in Kirby Corporation (NYSE:KEX) for 74,537 shares. Rothschild & Asset Mngmt Us holds 0.19% or 224,673 shares in its portfolio. Piedmont Invest Advsr stated it has 0.02% in Kirby Corporation (NYSE:KEX). 7,720 are owned by Thb Asset Mgmt. California State Teachers Retirement System holds 96,141 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Oppenheimer And Incorporated accumulated 15,375 shares or 0.03% of the stock. New York-based Crestwood Capital Mgmt Ltd Partnership has invested 3.37% in Kirby Corporation (NYSE:KEX). Diamond Hill Cap Management holds 1% or 2.37M shares in its portfolio. State Of Wisconsin Board owns 8,428 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Advisory Ser Networks Limited Liability Corp holds 325 shares. Earnest Prtnrs Ltd Liability holds 0% in Kirby Corporation (NYSE:KEX) or 36 shares. 8,599 were accumulated by Verition Fund Mgmt Ltd Llc. Jpmorgan Chase & Comm has 322,551 shares. Shelton Capital Mgmt holds 0.02% in Kirby Corporation (NYSE:KEX) or 3,748 shares.

