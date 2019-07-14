Arizona State Retirement System Has Decreased Its Atmos Energy (ATO) Holding; Hudson Bay Capital Management LP Raised By $920,000 Its Acceleron Pharma (XLRN) Stake

Arizona State Retirement System decreased Atmos Energy Corp (ATO) stake by 73.24% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Arizona State Retirement System sold 61,428 shares as Atmos Energy Corp (ATO)’s stock rose 4.30%. The Arizona State Retirement System holds 22,445 shares with $2.31M value, down from 83,873 last quarter. Atmos Energy Corp now has $12.46 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.50% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $106.46. About 358,179 shares traded. Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO) has risen 15.18% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.75% the S&P500. Some Historical ATO News: 02/05/2018 – Atmos Energy 2Q Adj EPS $1.57; 27/03/2018 – Kansas CC: KCC approves tax reform settlements outlining credits owed to customers of Atmos and Black Hills; 26/04/2018 – Kansas CC: In the Matter of the Investigation of Atmos Energy; 02/05/2018 – ATMOS 2Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS $1.57, EST. $1.54; 02/05/2018 – ATMOS 2Q EPS CONT OPS $1.60; 15/05/2018 – Zimmer Adds LaSalle Hotel, Exits Atmos: 13F; 02/05/2018 – Atmos Energy Corporation Reports Earnings for Fiscal 2018 Second Quarter and Six Months; Reaffirms Fiscal 2018 Guidance; 27/03/2018 – Dolby Atmos Immersive Sound Brought to Huawei Mobile Devices; 27/03/2018 – Dolby Atmos lmmersive Sound Brought to Huawei Mobile Devices; 03/05/2018 – KY PSC ADJUSTS ATMOS RATES TO REFLECT U.S. TAX CHANGES

Hudson Bay Capital Management Lp increased Acceleron Pharma Inc (XLRN) stake by 12.12% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Hudson Bay Capital Management Lp acquired 20,000 shares as Acceleron Pharma Inc (XLRN)'s stock declined 0.66%. The Hudson Bay Capital Management Lp holds 185,000 shares with $8.62 million value, up from 165,000 last quarter. Acceleron Pharma Inc now has $2.15 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.74% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $40.86. About 221,843 shares traded. Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN) has risen 18.82% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.39% the S&P500.

Arizona State Retirement System increased Perrigo Co Plc (NYSE:PRGO) stake by 13,617 shares to 95,749 valued at $4.61M in 2019Q1. It also upped Diamond Offshore Drilling (NYSE:DO) stake by 53,284 shares and now owns 99,646 shares. Independent Bank Corp/Ma (NASDAQ:INDB) was raised too.

Analysts await Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $0.72 earnings per share, up 12.50% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.64 per share. ATO’s profit will be $84.23 million for 36.97 P/E if the $0.72 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.82 actual earnings per share reported by Atmos Energy Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -60.44% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.36 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 1.44 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 27 investors sold ATO shares while 118 reduced holdings. 74 funds opened positions while 123 raised stakes. 92.20 million shares or 0.43% more from 91.81 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mariner Ltd Company owns 2,916 shares. Centurylink Invest, Colorado-based fund reported 13,121 shares. Moreover, Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mgmt has 0.01% invested in Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO) for 7,600 shares. Nomura Asset Management Commerce accumulated 17,997 shares. Bokf Na stated it has 0.02% in Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO). Cibc World holds 0.01% in Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO) or 15,479 shares. 1832 Asset Management Limited Partnership holds 0% of its portfolio in Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO) for 2,336 shares. Washington-based Cornerstone Advsr has invested 0% in Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO). Argent Trust has 4,790 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt System has 0.01% invested in Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO). The Japan-based Sumitomo Mitsui Tru has invested 0.04% in Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO). Glenmede Tru Na owns 2,193 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Silvercrest Asset Group Inc Ltd Llc owns 790,071 shares for 0.8% of their portfolio. 15,405 were reported by Us Bancorp De. Cambridge invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO).

Since January 18, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $30.56 million activity. Zakrzewski Joseph S also bought $190,250 worth of Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN) on Friday, June 14. Shares for $30.37M were bought by CELGENE CORP /DE/ on Friday, January 18.

Hudson Bay Capital Management Lp decreased Jpmorgan Chase & Co (Put) stake by 170,000 shares to 65,000 valued at $6.58M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) stake by 99,700 shares and now owns 33,000 shares. Citigroup Inc (Call) was reduced too.

