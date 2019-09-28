Arizona State Retirement System Has Decreased By $1.38 Million Its Anadarko Petroleum (APC) Stake; Johnson Controls International plc (JCI) Covered By 0 Bulls

Among 3 analysts covering Johnson Controls (NYSE:JCI), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Johnson Controls has $4200 highest and $3500 lowest target. $38.67’s average target is -11.45% below currents $43.67 stock price. Johnson Controls had 4 analyst reports since May 9, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) has “Neutral” rating given on Monday, July 8 by JP Morgan. On Wednesday, June 12 the stock rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Equal-Weight”. The company was maintained on Monday, May 13 by Credit Suisse. See Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) latest ratings:

Arizona State Retirement System decreased Anadarko Petroleum Corp (APC) stake by 9.93% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Arizona State Retirement System sold 19,677 shares as Anadarko Petroleum Corp (APC)’s stock rose 1.78%. The Arizona State Retirement System holds 178,526 shares with $12.60 million value, down from 198,203 last quarter. Anadarko Petroleum Corp now has $36.56 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.78% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $72.77. About 24.21M shares traded or 206.11% up from the average. Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC) has declined 0.07% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.07% the S&P500. Some Historical APC News: 15/05/2018 – Anadarko Declares Dividend; 20/04/2018 – DJ Anadarko Petroleum Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (APC); 21/05/2018 – ANADARKO PETROLEUM CORP APC.N : SIMMONS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $85 FROM $77; 27/03/2018 – ANADARKO PETROLEUM APC.N CHIEF EXECUTIVE AL WALKER SEES SERVICE COSTS RISING 10-15 PERCENT IN DELAWARE PORTION OF PERMIAN BASIN THIS YEAR; 04/05/2018 – Anadarko at MUFG Securities Houston Energy Tour May 14; 04/04/2018 – Midstates Petroleum Announces Agreement for Sale of Anadarko Basin Producing Properties for $58 Million; 27/04/2018 – STONE ENERGY TO BUY RAM POWELL FROM SHELL, EXXONMOBIL, ANADARKO; 29/05/2018 – MITSUI & CO TO WORK WITH ANADARKO PETROLEUM, MOZAMBIQUE’S STATE-OWNED OIL CONCERN & OTHERS ON OIL FIELD;TOTAL PROJECT COST ESTIMATED AT $15 BLN-NIKKEI; 18/05/2018 – Engineering News: Anadarko seeks to raise $14bn to $15bn for Mozambique LNG project; 13/04/2018 – ANADARKO PETROLEUM CORP APC.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $77 FROM $74

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial firm worldwide. The company has market cap of $34.75 billion. The firm operates through Buildings and Power Solutions divisions. It has a 6.81 P/E ratio. It designs, produces, markets, and installs heating, ventilating, and air conditioning systems, building management systems, controls, and security and mechanical equipment.

The stock increased 0.18% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $43.67. About 3.42M shares traded. Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) has risen 16.40% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.40% the S&P500. Some Historical JCI News: 10/04/2018 – JOHNSON CONTROLS APPOINTS ANTONELLA FRANZEN VICE PRESIDENT AND CHIEF INVESTOR RELATIONS AND COMMUNICATIONS OFFICER; 26/04/2018 – AQUA METALS, JOHNSON CONTROLS EXTEND EQUIPMENT SUPPLY PACT 1 YR; 01/05/2018 – Johnson Controls 2Q EPS 47c; 25/05/2018 – MEDIA-Johnson Controls power unit draws interest from KKR, Apollo – Bloomberg; 12/04/2018 – Lincoln Tech, Johnson Controls Team Up To Build Technical Workforce of the Future; 07/03/2018 Johnson Controls announces quarterly dividend; 01/05/2018 – Johnson Controls 2Q Cont Ops EPS 47c; 12/03/2018 – Johnson Controls Intl Retains Centerview Partners as Fincl Advisers in Power Solutions Review; 01/05/2018 – JOHNSON CONTROLS 2Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS 53C, EST. 52C; 12/03/2018 – Johnson Controls Weighs Power-Unit Exit to Seal Building Focus

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.67 in 2019 Q2. Its down Infinity, from Infinity in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 0 investors sold Johnson Controls International plc shares while 3 reduced holdings. 2 funds opened positions while 0 raised stakes. 220,666 shares or 45.68% less from 406,208 shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Hbk Sorce Advisory Limited Com invested 0.31% in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI). Cleararc Cap holds 0.14% of its portfolio in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) for 11,855 shares. Advisors Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.01% or 6,344 shares. Gemmer Asset Lc holds 0% of its portfolio in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) for 392 shares. Cibc World Markets reported 162,144 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.75 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.18, from 0.93 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 95 investors sold APC shares while 261 reduced holdings. 144 funds opened positions while 124 raised stakes. 391.08 million shares or 6.52% less from 418.34 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Tocqueville Asset Mgmt Lp holds 7,740 shares. Vertex One Asset Management, British Columbia – Canada-based fund reported 288,000 shares. Brown Advisory Securities Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.07% in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC). Rampart Invest Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC). Moreover, Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt has 0.03% invested in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC). Bridgeway Cap holds 0.78% or 860,450 shares. Moreover, State Street has 0.13% invested in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC). Wesbanco Retail Bank Inc holds 0.02% or 7,167 shares in its portfolio. Fjarde Ap holds 0.13% or 143,613 shares in its portfolio. Fincl Bank Of Montreal Can, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 209,834 shares. Perella Weinberg Prns Capital Mgmt Lp reported 448,087 shares. Ota Fincl Grp Incorporated Limited Partnership stated it has 16,000 shares or 0.88% of all its holdings. Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio holds 297,315 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh accumulated 0.1% or 18,849 shares. Meridian Mngmt reported 0.16% of its portfolio in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC).

Among 4 analysts covering Anadarko Petroleum (NYSE:APC), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. Anadarko Petroleum has $7600 highest and $65 lowest target. $70.25’s average target is -3.46% below currents $72.77 stock price. Anadarko Petroleum had 17 analyst reports since April 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC) on Thursday, May 16 with “Equal-Weight” rating. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded it to “Hold” rating and $7600 target in Tuesday, May 7 report. The stock has “Sector Perform” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Monday, April 15. Citigroup upgraded the stock to “Buy” rating in Monday, April 1 report.