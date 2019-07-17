Arizona State Retirement System Has Decreased Ametek (AME) Position; Capital Research Global Investors Has Lifted Its Fleetcor Technologies (FLT) Holding

Capital Research Global Investors increased Fleetcor Technologies Inc (FLT) stake by 12.75% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Capital Research Global Investors acquired 638,658 shares as Fleetcor Technologies Inc (FLT)’s stock rose 20.42%. The Capital Research Global Investors holds 5.65 million shares with $1.39 billion value, up from 5.01M last quarter. Fleetcor Technologies Inc now has $25.08 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.52% or $1.53 during the last trading session, reaching $291. About 342,214 shares traded. FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) has risen 30.59% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.16% the S&P500. Some Historical FLT News: 22/04/2018 – DJ FleetCor Technologies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FLT); 09/04/2018 – FleetCor Boosts CEO Clarke’s Pay 79% to $52.6 Million for 2017; 03/05/2018 – FLEETCOR and Shell Extend Fuel Card Agreement in Europe; 03/05/2018 – FleetCor Sees 2018 Net $705M-Net $735M; 03/05/2018 – FLEETCOR SEES FY ADJ EPS $10.20 TO $10.50, EST. $10.30; 02/05/2018 – Franklin Templeton – Technology Adds Intel, Exits FleetCor; 19/03/2018 – Robbins Arroyo LLP is Investigating FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (FLT); 14/03/2018 – FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES INC FLT.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $235 FROM $232; 16/03/2018 – FLEETCOR WINS CANADIAN DEALMAKERS AWARD FOR ACQUISITION OF CAMBRIDGE GLOBAL PAYMENTS; 03/05/2018 – FleetCor Sees 2018 Adj EPS $10.20-Adj EPS $10.50

Arizona State Retirement System decreased Ametek Inc (AME) stake by 6.99% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Arizona State Retirement System sold 5,754 shares as Ametek Inc (AME)’s stock rose 8.89%. The Arizona State Retirement System holds 76,598 shares with $6.36 million value, down from 82,352 last quarter. Ametek Inc now has $20.80B valuation. The stock increased 0.35% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $91.3. About 854,329 shares traded. AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) has risen 15.52% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.09% the S&P500. Some Historical AME News: 22/03/2018 – Ametek Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – Ametek Sees 2018 EPS $3.06-EPS $3.12; 07/05/2018 – Ametek at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 29/05/2018 – P&M Corporate Finance Announces the Sale of SoundCom Corp to AMETEK, Inc; 09/05/2018 – David R. Samyn Elected Vice President And General Manager, Materials Analysis Division; 12/04/2018 – EDAX Inc., a business unit of AMETEK to optimize service experience with Mize software; 29/05/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – P&M CORPORATE FINANCE (PMCF) ANNOUNCES THE SALE OF SOUNDCOM CORPORATION TO AMETEK, INC. (NYSE: AME); 29/05/2018 – P&M CORPORATE FINANCE REPORTS SALE OF SOUNDCOM TO AMETEK; 02/05/2018 – AMETEK BUYS SOUNDCOM SYSTEMS; 02/05/2018 – AMETEK RAISES 2018 GUIDANCE

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.11, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 23 investors sold FLT shares while 152 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 114 raised stakes. 78.66 million shares or 2.56% less from 80.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Commonwealth Savings Bank Of stated it has 177 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Neuberger Berman Gru Lc has 0% invested in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT). Tci Wealth Advisors reported 6 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Invesco accumulated 509,122 shares. Everence Cap Mngmt stated it has 2,443 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. Tocqueville Asset Mgmt LP reported 6,314 shares. New York-based International Gru has invested 0.03% in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT). Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Company has 0.04% invested in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT). 10,355 are held by Proshare Advsrs Limited Company. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 0.04% in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) or 19,041 shares. Captrust Finance holds 0.01% in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) or 795 shares. Ameriprise has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT). Regions Financial has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT). Pnc Group Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) for 3,927 shares. California Pub Employees Retirement Systems owns 311,688 shares.

Capital Research Global Investors decreased Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) stake by 4.06M shares to 50.85M valued at $4.49 billion in 2019Q1. It also reduced Commscope Holding Co Inc (NASDAQ:COMM) stake by 1.45 million shares and now owns 3.50 million shares. Ppg Industries Inc (NYSE:PPG) was reduced too.

More notable recent FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Comdata to Acquire Payroll Card Provider SOLE Financial – Business Wire” on July 15, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “SHAREHOLDER ALERT FOR FAF, FLT AND FB: Hagens Berman Alerts FAF, FLT and FB to the Firm’s Investigations of Potential Management Breaches, Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm – GlobeNewswire” published on July 09, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “SHAREHOLDER ALERT FOR FB, FAF, AND FLT: Hagens Berman Alerts FB, FAF, and FLT to the Firm’s Investigations of Potential Management Breaches, Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm – GlobeNewswire” on June 18, 2019. More interesting news about FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Cambridge Global Payments to Offer Invoice Automation Solution – Business Wire” published on July 09, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (FLT) ? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 10, 2019.

Among 8 analysts covering Fleetcor Technologies (NYSE:FLT), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Fleetcor Technologies had 16 analyst reports since January 18, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Oppenheimer maintained it with “Buy” rating and $265 target in Wednesday, March 13 report. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, February 20 by Barclays Capital. The stock has “Buy” rating by Deutsche Bank on Friday, June 21. Barclays Capital maintained it with “Buy” rating and $277 target in Monday, March 25 report. The rating was maintained by Mizuho on Wednesday, February 20 with “Hold”. Citigroup maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Tuesday, March 19 report. On Tuesday, February 19 the stock rating was maintained by SunTrust with “Buy”.

Arizona State Retirement System increased Science Applications Inte (NYSE:SAIC) stake by 6,010 shares to 36,545 valued at $2.81 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Perrigo Co Plc (NYSE:PRGO) stake by 13,617 shares and now owns 95,749 shares. Henry Schein Inc (NASDAQ:HSIC) was raised too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.05, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 29 investors sold AME shares while 184 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 142 raised stakes. 188.47 million shares or 0.19% more from 188.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 2,925 were reported by Douglass Winthrop Advisors Ltd Co. Nuveen Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.07% in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME). Aviva Public Llc has 86,390 shares. Advisory Alpha Lc invested 0% in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME). 133 were accumulated by Earnest Prns Ltd. Marietta Prns Limited Liability holds 1.09% of its portfolio in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) for 41,865 shares. Counsel has invested 0.09% in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME). Financial Bank Of Mellon has 0.04% invested in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) for 1.63M shares. Kentucky Retirement Sys holds 0.08% or 9,930 shares. Rodgers Brothers Incorporated stated it has 15,299 shares or 0.36% of all its holdings. Cap Research reported 0.09% of its portfolio in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME). Schwartz Invest Counsel Incorporated has invested 1.1% of its portfolio in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME). The Massachusetts-based Natixis Advsr Ltd Partnership has invested 0.02% in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME). Mawer Invest Management Limited holds 2.98 million shares. Lazard Asset Management Limited Co owns 6,282 shares.

More notable recent AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “A Technical Breakdown In Cannabis Stocks – Benzinga” on July 12, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “AMETEK Announces Appointment of Tod E. Carpenter to Board of Directors – PRNewswire” published on June 17, 2019, Etftrends.com published: “VanEck Refreshes Alternative Energy ETF, Changes Ticker to â€œSMOGâ€ – ETF Trends” on July 12, 2019. More interesting news about AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Here is What Hedge Funds Think About AMETEK, Inc. (AME) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Essex Property Trust Inc (ESS) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 23, 2019.