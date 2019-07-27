Arizona State Retirement System Has Cut Its Position in Prologis (PLD) by $957,222; Baskin Financial Services Has Trimmed Live Nation Entertainment (LYV) Holding by $449,064; Shares Rose

Arizona State Retirement System decreased its stake in Prologis Inc (PLD) by 6.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arizona State Retirement System sold 13,482 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.33% with the market. The institutional investor held 206,454 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.85M, down from 219,936 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arizona State Retirement System who had been investing in Prologis Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $51.82B market cap company. The stock increased 0.81% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $82.11. About 1.62 million shares traded. Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) has risen 16.56% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.13% the S&P500. Some Historical PLD News: 26/04/2018 – Norway’s sovereign fund and Prologis sell logistics properties; 05/03/2018 – PROLOGIS INC – PROLOGIS WILL RETAIN ITS 15 PERCENT OWNERSHIP INTEREST IN NPR; 14/05/2018 – The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Reminds Investors of an Investigation into DCT Industrial Trust Inc. in Connection with the Sale of the Company to Prologis, Inc. — DCT; 26/04/2018 – NORWAY’S SOVEREIGN WEALTH FUND: NORGES BANK REAL ESTATE MANAGEMENT AND PROLOGIS HAS SOLD EIGHT LOGISTICS PROPERTIES LOCATED IN FRANCE, THE NETHERLANDS AND SPAIN; 30/04/2018 – PROLOGIS CEO HAMID MOGHADAM SPEAKS ON DCT ACQUISITION CALL; 30/04/2018 – PROLOGIS CEO: EXPECT TO TRIM $550M OF DCT PORTFOLIO IN 2 YEARS; 30/04/2018 – PLD CFO:PROLOGIS MAY CAPTURE 50% OF DCT’S HISTORICAL VOLUME; 02/05/2018 – Prologis Declares Quarterly Dividends and Announces Results from Stockholder Meeting; 02/04/2018 – Neuberger Berman Equity Income Adds Sempra, Exits Prologis; 17/04/2018 – Prologis 1Q Core FFO 80c/Share

Baskin Financial Services Inc decreased its stake in Live Nation Entertainment Inc (LYV) by 2.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baskin Financial Services Inc sold 7,128 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.63% with the market. The institutional investor held 320,867 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.39M, down from 327,995 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc who had been investing in Live Nation Entertainment Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.41B market cap company. The stock increased 1.39% or $1.01 during the last trading session, reaching $73.54. About 1.33M shares traded or 17.50% up from the average. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) has risen 50.56% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 46.13% the S&P500. Some Historical LYV News: 23/05/2018 – Lisnr has a deal with Live Nation’s Ticketmaster to offer audio-based entry to events; 05/03/2018 – LYV: So a On the Run 2 Tour event just got posted and quickly deleted from Beyoncé’s Facebook page & Ticketmaster. Somebody’s getting fired ���� – ! $LYV; 16/05/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (LYV) and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm; 19/04/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (LYV); 26/04/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by Live; 09/04/2018 – Live Nation Expands Festival Passport For 2018 With Brand New VIP Tier And Access To 100+ Festivals Globally; 26/05/2018 – DEADLINE ALERT: Shareholder Class Action Against Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. — LYV; 15/05/2018 – Wiz Khalifa And Rae Sremmurd Announce Co-Headline Dazed & Blazed Summer 2018 Amphitheater Tour; 21/03/2018 – Live Nation To Program Concerts For New York City’s Newest Outdoor Venue At The Seaport District; 03/05/2018 – LIVE NATION 1Q LOSS/SHR 24C, EST. LOSS 29C

More notable recent Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Prologis (PLD) Said in Talks to Buy Black Creek’s IPT for $4 Billion – Bloomberg – StreetInsider.com” on July 15, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Be Part Of Your Dividend Portfolio? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 02, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Prologis: Favorable Outlook But Premium Valuation – Seeking Alpha” on June 28, 2019. More interesting news about Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Should You Worry About Prologis, Inc.’s (NYSE:PLD) CEO Salary Level? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 21, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Prologis scoops up IPT for about $4B – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 16, 2019.

