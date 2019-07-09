Arizona State Retirement System Has Cut Holding in Sempra Energy (SRE) as Stock Price Rose; New Amsterdam Partners Decreased Air Lease Cl A (AL) Position by $1.12 Million

New Amsterdam Partners Llc decreased its stake in Air Lease Corp Cl A (AL) by 59.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. New Amsterdam Partners Llc sold 32,918 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.47% with the market. The institutional investor held 22,315 shares of the diversified commercial services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $767,000, down from 55,233 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New Amsterdam Partners Llc who had been investing in Air Lease Corp Cl A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.56 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.60% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $41.04. About 526,069 shares traded. Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL) has declined 13.27% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.70% the S&P500. Some Historical AL News: 03/04/2018 – Boeing, Air Lease Corporation Sign Order for Eight 737 MAX Airplanes; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE NEVER EXPLORED PLACING AIRCRAFT IN IRAN: CEO; 05/04/2018 – AIR LEASE FLEET INCL. 253 OWNED, 49 MANAGED CRAFT AT MARCH 31; 03/04/2018 – Boeing, Air Lease Corp Sign Order for Eight 737 MAX Airplanes; 15/05/2018 – Air Lease Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE CORP – QTRLY ADJ DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE BEFORE INCOME TAXES OF $1.38; 10/05/2018 – Air Lease Picks Up Order — Marker Talk; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE WOULD CONSIDER ASSET PURCHASES FROM OTHER LESSORS; 02/05/2018 – Air Lease Corporation Names Daniel Verwholt as Treasurer; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE TARGETING AIRCRAFT SALES FOR 2H 2018: PLUEGER

Arizona State Retirement System decreased its stake in Sempra Energy (SRE) by 3.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arizona State Retirement System sold 4,542 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.69% with the market. The institutional investor held 115,990 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.60M, down from 120,532 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arizona State Retirement System who had been investing in Sempra Energy for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $38.01B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.01% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $138.5. About 505,696 shares traded. Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) has risen 21.94% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.51% the S&P500. Some Historical SRE News: 20/04/2018 – SoCalGas, Anaheim Fire & Rescue Raise Giant Shovel at Angels Stadium of Anaheim to Remind Southern Californians to Call 811 Bef; 23/04/2018 – DJ Sempra Energy, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SRE); 09/03/2018 – Sempra Dreams of Electric Cars in Oil-Rich Texas With Oncor; 10/04/2018 – LNG: Sempra Energy makes new appointments; 12/03/2018 – Sempra Energy Also Appoints Martin as New Member of Board Effective May 1; 10/04/2018 – SEMPRA ENERGY ALSO NAMES JOSEPH HOUSEHOLDER COO; 08/05/2018 – Southern California summer/winter natgas supply could fall short -regulators; 20/04/2018 – SoCalGas, Anaheim Fire & Rescue Raise Giant Shovel at Angels Stadium of Anaheim to Remind Southern Californians to Call 811 Before Digging; 16/04/2018 – Faisel H. Khan Appointed Vice President Of Investor Relations For Sempra Energy; 12/03/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES ONCOR’S SENIOR SECURED RATING TO A2 FROM A3; OUTLOOK STABLE

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.19, from 1.29 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 40 investors sold SRE shares while 176 reduced holdings. 64 funds opened positions while 173 raised stakes. 241.82 million shares or 0.55% more from 240.49 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Oakbrook Investments Ltd Liability Corp owns 13,746 shares or 0.11% of their US portfolio. Massachusetts Services Ma invested in 0.11% or 2.13 million shares. Wellington Mngmt Grp Incorporated Limited Liability Partnership owns 0.32% invested in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) for 11.38 million shares. The Kentucky-based Town And Country Bancorp And Tru Dba First Bankers Tru has invested 0.11% in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE). Bank & Trust Of New York Mellon has 2.26 million shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Wesbanco State Bank owns 2,566 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Fdx Advisors owns 0.07% invested in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) for 13,520 shares. Signaturefd Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.02% invested in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) for 1,730 shares. Korea Inv holds 0.18% in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) or 320,826 shares. Commonwealth Bancshares Of Aus reported 19,855 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Jarislowsky Fraser holds 2,000 shares. Jefferies Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0% or 1,092 shares. Moreover, Mogy Joel R Invest Counsel has 0.03% invested in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) for 1,700 shares. Stonebridge Advsr Limited Liability accumulated 3,400 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Amp Capital Investors Ltd holds 0.76% or 1.08 million shares in its portfolio.

Analysts await Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) to report earnings on August, 5. They expect $1.21 earnings per share, down 10.37% or $0.14 from last year’s $1.35 per share. SRE’s profit will be $332.04 million for 28.62 P/E if the $1.21 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.92 actual earnings per share reported by Sempra Energy for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -36.98% negative EPS growth.

Since January 24, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $117,761 activity.

Arizona State Retirement System, which manages about $8.41B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Henry Schein Inc (NASDAQ:HSIC) by 5,618 shares to 75,625 shares, valued at $4.55M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Science Applications Inte (NYSE:SAIC) by 6,010 shares in the quarter, for a total of 36,545 shares, and has risen its stake in American International Group (NYSE:AIG).

Analysts await Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL) to report earnings on August, 8. They expect $1.35 EPS, up 29.81% or $0.31 from last year’s $1.04 per share. AL’s profit will be $150.03M for 7.60 P/E if the $1.35 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.23 actual EPS reported by Air Lease Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.76% EPS growth.

New Amsterdam Partners Llc, which manages about $272.45 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Encore Wire Corp (NASDAQ:WIRE) by 8,792 shares to 30,947 shares, valued at $1.77M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tenneco Inc (NYSE:TEN) by 64,957 shares in the quarter, for a total of 194,159 shares, and has risen its stake in Carlisle Cos Inc Com (NYSE:CSL).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.15, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 30 investors sold AL shares while 83 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 90 raised stakes. 91.21 million shares or 1.18% more from 90.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fmr Lc reported 1.35 million shares stake. Gradient Invests Ltd Company reported 0% of its portfolio in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL). Paloma Prtn invested in 0.01% or 16,031 shares. Buffington Mohr Mcneal has 1.47% invested in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL). Mountain Pacific Inv Advisers Id invested in 0.14% or 42,950 shares. Toronto Dominion Financial Bank reported 35 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Amp Capital Investors Limited holds 0.01% or 31,441 shares. New Jersey-based Prudential has invested 0.04% in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL). Amer International Group holds 1,743 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Swiss State Bank invested in 0.01% or 186,000 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman & reported 1,493 shares. Moreover, Raymond James Financial Serv Advsr has 0% invested in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL). Hudson Bay Management Lp owns 0.04% invested in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL) for 80,784 shares. Seabridge Invest Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 1,000 shares. Switzerland-based Gam Holdg Ag has invested 0.01% in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL).

