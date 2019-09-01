Arizona State Retirement System Has Cut By $367,196 Its Skyworks Solutions (SWKS) Stake; Douglas Dynamics Has 1.78 Sentiment

Arizona State Retirement System decreased Skyworks Solutions Inc (SWKS) stake by 5.42% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Arizona State Retirement System sold 4,478 shares as Skyworks Solutions Inc (SWKS)’s stock declined 3.62%. The Arizona State Retirement System holds 78,152 shares with $6.45 million value, down from 82,630 last quarter. Skyworks Solutions Inc now has $12.65B valuation. The stock increased 0.43% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $75.27. About 1.25M shares traded. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) has declined 9.69% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.69% the S&P500. Some Historical SWKS News: 03/05/2018 – Skyworks Sees 3Q Adj EPS $1.59; 25/04/2018 – Apple represents 35 to 40 percent of Skyworks’ sales, according to the firm; 03/05/2018 – Skyworks 2Q Adj EPS $1.64; 03/05/2018 – Skyworks 2Q Rev $913.4M; 21/04/2018 – DJ Skyworks Solutions Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SWKS); 24/04/2018 – Apple represents 35 percent to 40 percent of Skyworks’ sales, according to the firm; 16/03/2018 – Skyworks Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 07/05/2018 – SKYWORKS SOLUTIONS INC SWKS.O : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $119 FROM $116; 03/05/2018 – Skyworks Sees 3Q Rev $875M-$900M; 03/05/2018 – Skyworks 2Q EPS $1.50

Douglas Dynamics Inc (PLOW) investors sentiment increased to 1.78 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.95, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. The ratio is more positive, as 73 hedge funds opened new or increased stock positions, while 41 cut down and sold stakes in Douglas Dynamics Inc. The hedge funds in our database now hold: 19.68 million shares, down from 19.95 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Douglas Dynamics Inc in top ten stock positions was flat from 2 to 2 for the same number . Sold All: 9 Reduced: 32 Increased: 45 New Position: 28.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.36, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 46 investors sold SWKS shares while 188 reduced holdings. 96 funds opened positions while 174 raised stakes. 135.08 million shares or 3.76% less from 140.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Carlson Capital Lp holds 0.26% of its portfolio in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) for 176,429 shares. Allstate Corporation holds 0.01% or 3,832 shares in its portfolio. Montrusco Bolton Invests has 0.81% invested in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) for 147,989 shares. The Australia-based Westpac Banking has invested 0% in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS). Choate Investment Advsrs holds 0.08% or 17,243 shares. Royal National Bank Of Canada holds 0.01% in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) or 144,193 shares. Holderness Investments Communication holds 5,275 shares. Palouse owns 40,965 shares or 1.3% of their US portfolio. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management holds 0.01% in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) or 108,152 shares. Sun Life Financial Inc holds 0.01% or 297 shares. Bb&T Limited invested in 0.02% or 26,827 shares. Blackrock Inc has invested 0.05% in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS). Moreover, Zweig has 0.78% invested in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS). First Advsrs Lp holds 1.63 million shares. 4,219 were reported by Hbk Sorce Advisory Limited Liability Corporation.

Arizona State Retirement System increased Kraft Heinz Co/The stake by 10,260 shares to 188,780 valued at $6.16M in 2019Q1. It also upped Diamond Offshore Drilling (NYSE:DO) stake by 53,284 shares and now owns 99,646 shares. Agree Realty Corp (NYSE:ADC) was raised too.

Douglas Dynamics, Inc. operates as a maker and up-fitter of commercial work truck attachments and equipment primarily in North America. The company has market cap of $934.26 million. It operates in two divisions, Work Truck Attachments and Work Truck Solutions. It has a 19.51 P/E ratio. The Work Truck Attachments segment makes and sells snow and ice control attachments, including snowplows, and sand and salt spreaders for light and heavy duty trucks, as well as various of related parts and accessories.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $247,845 activity.