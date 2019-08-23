Arizona State Retirement System Has Cut By $1.03 Million Its Bristol Myers Squibb Co (BMY) Position; Fairfield Bush & Company Has Cut By $470,229 Its Chevron (CVX) Position

Fairfield Bush & Company decreased Chevron Corp (CVX) stake by 8.25% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Fairfield Bush & Company sold 3,823 shares as Chevron Corp (CVX)’s stock rose 4.50%. The Fairfield Bush & Company holds 42,531 shares with $5.24 million value, down from 46,354 last quarter. Chevron Corp now has $223.50B valuation. The stock decreased 0.13% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $117.73. About 3.62 million shares traded. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.69% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON – SEES 2018 CASH GENERATION OF ABOUT $14 BLN; 27/04/2018 – CHEVRON CORP – INTERNATIONAL DOWNSTREAM OPERATIONS EARNED $286 MILLION IN FIRST QUARTER 2018, COMPARED WITH $457 MILLION A YEAR EARLIER; 05/04/2018 – Chevron at Group Lunch Hosted By Capital Alpha Today; 20/04/2018 – Venezuela Praises Chevron After Oil Company’s Employees Arrested; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON CVX.N – EXPECT BASE PLUS SHALE AND TIGHT PRODUCTION TO INCREASE 2 PCT -3 PCT EACH YEAR THROUGH 2022- PRESENTATION; 20/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 03/20/2018 05:38 PM; 13/03/2018 – Port Authority: 52402 13-Mar-2018 Supply and Deliver Chevron Springs as Manufactured by Kawasaki Rail Car, Inc. or Vulcanite fo; 18/05/2018 – Amyris Joint Venture Novvi and Chevron to Develop and Bring to Market New Renewable Base Oil Technologies; 26/04/2018 – The Next Steps for Chevron’s Drilling Technology (Video); 05/03/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive: Chevron in talks to sell stake in Canada LNG project

Among 4 analysts covering Bristol Myers (NYSE:BMY), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Bristol Myers has $63 highest and $5100 lowest target. $55.75’s average target is 16.49% above currents $47.86 stock price. Bristol Myers had 13 analyst reports since February 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) earned “Buy” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Thursday, February 28. The rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets on Wednesday, April 17 with “Outperform”. Barclays Capital upgraded it to “Overweight” rating and $5500 target in Friday, May 3 report. UBS maintained it with “Neutral” rating and $5100 target in Thursday, June 13 report. BMO Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, March 20 report.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.30, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 98 investors sold BMY shares while 468 reduced holdings. 163 funds opened positions while 447 raised stakes. 1.21 billion shares or 4.62% more from 1.16 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Credit Agricole S A has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Texas Permanent School Fund owns 317,627 shares or 0.24% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Chevy Chase Trust Inc has 0.27% invested in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) for 1.42 million shares. Washington holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) for 11,727 shares. Moreover, Acg Wealth has 0.63% invested in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) for 98,132 shares. Captrust Advsrs holds 76,121 shares or 0.15% of its portfolio. Mairs And Pwr Inc holds 0.14% of its portfolio in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) for 249,356 shares. Shelton Mgmt accumulated 1,439 shares. Excalibur Mgmt invested in 0.71% or 15,735 shares. Conning owns 0.05% invested in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) for 35,621 shares. Art Advsrs Limited Liability Corporation invested in 0.5% or 175,970 shares. Stonebridge Advsr Ltd Liability Company has invested 1.05% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). First Allied Advisory reported 0.14% of its portfolio in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Motco has invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Brighton Jones Ltd reported 11,895 shares stake.

Since May 16, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $728,360 activity. Samuels Theodore R. II had bought 5,000 shares worth $236,440. BERTOLINI ROBERT J also bought $491,920 worth of Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) shares.

Analysts await Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.05 earnings per share, down 3.67% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.09 per share. BMY’s profit will be $1.72B for 11.40 P/E if the $1.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.18 actual earnings per share reported by Bristol-Myers Squibb Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.02% negative EPS growth.

Arizona State Retirement System increased General Mills Inc (NYSE:GIS) stake by 6,667 shares to 162,294 valued at $8.40 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Veritex Holdings Inc stake by 32,340 shares and now owns 69,649 shares. Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) was raised too.

Among 10 analysts covering Chevron Corp (NYSE:CVX), 7 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 70% are positive. Chevron Corp has $16500 highest and $130 lowest target. $141.90’s average target is 20.53% above currents $117.73 stock price. Chevron Corp had 20 analyst reports since February 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Citigroup maintained Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) rating on Monday, April 15. Citigroup has “Buy” rating and $142 target. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Buy” on Wednesday, March 6. Mizuho maintained it with “Buy” rating and $140 target in Wednesday, March 6 report. As per Monday, June 24, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. Cowen & Co maintained Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) on Thursday, February 28 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Wednesday, March 6 by Bank of America. On Friday, July 12 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight”. The stock of Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) earned “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Thursday, May 16. The stock has “Hold” rating by HSBC on Thursday, March 14. RBC Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Wednesday, March 6 report.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 48 investors sold CVX shares while 653 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 580 raised stakes. 1.19 billion shares or 3.90% less from 1.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mastrapasqua Asset Mgmt has invested 1.07% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Finance Advisory Grp Inc owns 2,824 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Lau Assoc Limited Liability Com, Delaware-based fund reported 10,505 shares. United Kingdom-based Lmr Prtnrs Llp has invested 0.03% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). 4,288 are owned by American Asset Mgmt Incorporated. Spirit Of America Ny reported 59,160 shares. Bartlett & Ltd Liability Com owns 365,366 shares. Moreover, Dimensional Fund Advsr Ltd Partnership has 0.78% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 15.98M shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) invested in 0.59% or 537,822 shares. Ingalls Snyder Limited Liability Company accumulated 136,531 shares. Old Point Tru Fincl Service N A holds 0.32% or 4,927 shares in its portfolio. Fiera Cap holds 0.15% or 310,002 shares in its portfolio. Court Place Advsrs Lc stated it has 0.42% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Neville Rodie And Shaw holds 1.14% or 87,672 shares. Qci Asset Mngmt New York holds 107,682 shares or 1.3% of its portfolio.