Arizona State Retirement System Has Boosted Its Independent Bank Corp/Ma (INDB) Position by $821,259; Market Value Declined; Advance Auto Parts (AAP) Share Value Declined While Trust Company Of Virginia Lowered Its Stake

Trust Company Of Virginia decreased its stake in Advance Auto Parts Inc (AAP) by 13.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trust Company Of Virginia sold 1,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.05% . The institutional investor held 12,575 shares of the other specialty stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.14 million, down from 14,475 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trust Company Of Virginia who had been investing in Advance Auto Parts Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.91 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.47% or $2.01 during the last trading session, reaching $138.77. About 666,539 shares traded. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) has risen 7.08% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.08% the S&P500. Some Historical AAP News: 22/05/2018 – Advance Auto Parts Profit Rises; 02/04/2018 – Advance Auto Parts CFO Tom Okray to Leave; 02/04/2018 – ADVANCE AUTO PARTS SAYS CFO TOM OKRAY LEAVING CO; 02/04/2018 – ADVANCE AUTO PARTS REPORTS CFO TRANSITION; 29/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of April 9, 2018 (AAP); 29/03/2018 – AAP IMPLANTATE AG AAQG.DE – AIMS TO START HUMAN CLINICAL STUDY IN COURSE OF CURRENT FINANCIAL YEAR; 29/03/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Two, Affirms Nine and Downgrades Two Classes of MLMT 2008-C1; 18/04/2018 – ADVANCE AUTO PARTS CEO GRECO 2017 TOTAL COMPENSATION $6.13M; 02/04/2018 – Advance Auto Parts Reaffirms Full-Year Guidance; 02/04/2018 – ADVANCE AUTO PARTS SAYS JEFF SHEPHERD WILL SERVE AS INTERIM CFO

Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Independent Bank Corp/Ma (INDB) by 23.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arizona State Retirement System bought 10,139 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.87% . The institutional investor held 53,382 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.32 million, up from 43,243 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arizona State Retirement System who had been investing in Independent Bank Corp/Ma for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.39 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.24% or $1.49 during the last trading session, reaching $68.01. About 33,004 shares traded. Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB) has declined 12.23% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.23% the S&P500. Some Historical INDB News: 15/03/2018 – INDEPENDENT BANK REPORTS A 19% BOOST IN QTRLY DIV; 20/04/2018 – INDB Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/04/2018 – INDB 1Q EPS $1.00; 15/03/2018 – Independent Bank MA Raises Dividend to 38c Vs. 32c; 09/04/2018 – Independent Bank Corp.’s First Quarter Earnings Press Release and Conference Call Announcement; 29/05/2018 – Independent Bank Corp. And MNB Bancorp Sign Merger Agreement For Rockland Trust Company To Acquire The Milford National Bank And Trust Company; 29/05/2018 – Independent Bank MA: Transaction Is Valued at Approximately $54.2 M; 11/04/2018 – Idaho Independent Bank 1Q EPS 18c; 29/05/2018 – INDEPENDENT BANK CORP – TRANSACTION IS VALUED AT APPROXIMATELY $54.2 MLN; 29/05/2018 – INDEPENDENT BANK CORP – ANTICIPATES TRANSACTION WILL BE ACCRETIVE TO 2019 EARNINGS

More notable recent Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Independent Bank Corp. and Blue Hills Bancorp, Inc. Report Receipt of Regulatory Approvals and Anticipated Closing Date – GlobeNewswire” on March 26, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “After-Hours Earnings Report for July 18, 2019 : MSFT, ISRG, COF, ETFC, PBCT, SKX, WAL, OZK, GBCI, EXPO, INDB, FFBC – Nasdaq” published on July 18, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Independent Bank Corp. Announces Completion of MNB Bancorp Acquisition – Business Wire” on November 16, 2018. More interesting news about Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Shareholders of Independent Bank Corp. Approve Blue Hills Bancorp, Inc Acquisition – Business Wire” published on January 25, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Rockland Trust to complete $727M Blue Hills deal next week – Boston Business Journal” with publication date: March 27, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.91 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 1.76 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 16 investors sold INDB shares while 38 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 24.12 million shares or 3.41% more from 23.32 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, National Bank Of New York Mellon has 0.01% invested in Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB) for 490,180 shares. Metropolitan Life Insur New York reported 15,384 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Pub Employees Retirement Of Ohio holds 0% or 133 shares. First Mercantile Tru invested in 0.02% or 1,125 shares. Rbf Ltd Liability invested 0.29% in Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB). Swiss National Bank & Trust accumulated 52,300 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department holds 0% or 11,094 shares in its portfolio. Segall Bryant & Hamill Ltd Liability Corporation invested 0.21% of its portfolio in Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB). Shelton Cap Management stated it has 224 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. First Trust Advisors Limited Partnership owns 54,466 shares. 77,312 are held by Moors & Cabot. Cwm Ltd invested in 0% or 6 shares. Deutsche Retail Bank Ag invested 0% of its portfolio in Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB). Wasatch Advsrs owns 471,977 shares. The Ontario – Canada-based Fincl Bank Of Montreal Can has invested 0% in Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB).

Arizona State Retirement System, which manages about $8.41 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) by 4,827 shares to 85,670 shares, valued at $8.19M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Aflac Inc (NYSE:AFL) by 20,791 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 238,173 shares, and cut its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources Co (NYSE:PXD).

More notable recent Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “If You Had Bought Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) Shares A Year Ago You’d Have Made 39% – Yahoo Finance” on May 07, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Advance Auto Parts Announces Double Speed Perks Rewards Points Weekend and Chevy Camaro Sweepstakes – Business Wire” published on August 27, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Mid-Afternoon Market Update: Dow Rises Over 400 Points; Covetrus Shares Fall Following Downbeat Q2 Results – Benzinga” on August 13, 2019. More interesting news about Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Earnings Scheduled For August 13, 2019 – Benzinga” published on August 13, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Who Has Been Buying Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 11, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.20, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 51 investors sold AAP shares while 151 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 131 raised stakes. 68.39 million shares or 4.87% less from 71.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado accumulated 10,462 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Sei Com has 0.03% invested in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) for 60,023 shares. Franklin Res has 511,604 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Com invested in 0% or 3,038 shares. Ls Investment Advsrs Ltd Liability holds 0.02% or 2,319 shares in its portfolio. Beach Investment Counsel Pa invested in 0.16% or 8,238 shares. 2,871 were reported by Creative Planning. Stone Ridge Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company invested in 10,827 shares. Avalon Ltd Company invested 0.11% in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP). Goelzer Invest Mgmt holds 0.18% of its portfolio in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) for 11,024 shares. Commonwealth Fincl Bank Of accumulated 0% or 1,043 shares. Teacher Retirement Of Texas reported 10,883 shares. Kepos Cap LP holds 41,215 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 22,212 shares. Asset One Com Limited has 0.03% invested in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP).

Trust Company Of Virginia, which manages about $757.18M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Scottsdale Fds (VMBS) by 7,838 shares to 137,783 shares, valued at $7.21 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Aptiv Plc by 7,559 shares in the quarter, for a total of 66,164 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Scottsdale Fds (VCIT).