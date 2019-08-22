Arizona State Retirement System Has Boosted Its Duke Energy (DUK) Position; Capital Research Global Investors Has Trimmed Cedar Fair LP (FUN) Holding

Arizona State Retirement System increased Duke Energy Corp (DUK) stake by 4.3% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Arizona State Retirement System acquired 8,934 shares as Duke Energy Corp (DUK)’s stock declined 4.08%. The Arizona State Retirement System holds 216,802 shares with $19.51 million value, up from 207,868 last quarter. Duke Energy Corp now has $66.48B valuation. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $91.24. About 2.69M shares traded. Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) has risen 7.37% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.37% the S&P500. Some Historical DUK News: 16/04/2018 – DUKE’S CATAWBA 2 NUCLEAR RAISED TO 80% FROM 0% FRIDAY: NRC; 05/04/2018 – DUKE SAYS BRUNSWICK 1 REACTOR RECONNECTED TO GRID; 27/03/2018 – Charlotte BizJournal: Duke Energy’s revived `Green Source’ renewables program gives advocates the blues; 27/04/2018 – Rising fuel costs to increase Duke Energy Progress customer bills in South Carolina; 15/05/2018 – DUKE ENERGY: NEW EXEC APPOINTMENTS FOR CUSTOMER SERVICES; 22/05/2018 – Duke Energy: Bill Currens, Senior Vice Pres, Controller and Chief Acctg Officer, Will Assume Leadership of the Fincl Planning and Analysis Organization; 22/03/2018 – Duke Energy Sets Targets on Carbon Dioxide, Plans Renewables Investments; 10/05/2018 – DUKE’S HARRIS 1 REACTOR RAMPING UP AFTER REFUELING: OPERATOR; 16/04/2018 – Duke Energy’s $62 M Solar Rebate Program Approved for North Carolina Residential, Business and Nonprofit Customers; 13/04/2018 – Duke Energy to deliver $38 million in tax savings to Ohio and Kentucky customers

Capital Research Global Investors decreased Cedar Fair Lp (FUN) stake by 16.27% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Capital Research Global Investors sold 358,675 shares as Cedar Fair Lp (FUN)’s stock declined 6.81%. The Capital Research Global Investors holds 1.85 million shares with $97.14 million value, down from 2.20M last quarter. Cedar Fair Lp now has $3.11B valuation. The stock increased 1.35% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $54.94. About 420,061 shares traded or 38.67% up from the average. Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) has declined 12.44% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.44% the S&P500. Some Historical FUN News: 23/03/2018 – Kings Dominion Debuts New “Hybrid” Roller Coaster Twisted Timbers; 02/05/2018 – Cedar Fair Declares Cash Distribution of $0.89/LP Unit; 03/04/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Cedar Fair, American Public Education, Cadiz, National Rese; 22/05/2018 – Classic Roller Coaster at Worlds of Fun Gets New Twist; 02/05/2018 – /C O R R E C T I O N — Cedar Fair Entertainment Company/; 22/04/2018 – DJ Cedar Fair LP, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FUN); 02/05/2018 – Cedar Fair Declares Dividend of $0.89; 02/05/2018 – Cedar Fair 1Q Loss $83.4M; 02/05/2018 – Cedar Fair 1Q Loss/Shr $1.49; 02/05/2018 – Cedar Point Opens “With a Vengeance” This Saturday

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.19, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold DUK shares while 332 reduced holdings. 110 funds opened positions while 340 raised stakes. 425.27 million shares or 2.74% less from 437.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Old Republic reported 671,731 shares. Sun Life Financial Inc owns 13,791 shares or 0.27% of their US portfolio. Raymond James Na owns 0.33% invested in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) for 63,953 shares. Van Cleef Asset Managementinc stated it has 9,838 shares. Sky Inv Group Inc Limited Company holds 0.95% in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) or 28,802 shares. Moreover, Natl Bank Of America De has 0.18% invested in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) for 12.61 million shares. Tompkins Corporation invested 0.7% in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK). Moreover, Magellan Asset Management Limited has 0.07% invested in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) for 237,560 shares. Cohen And Steers Inc holds 0.36% of its portfolio in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) for 1.46 million shares. Davis R M Incorporated reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK). Benedict Advsr owns 1.21% invested in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) for 31,040 shares. Savings Bank Of The West accumulated 8,066 shares. Exane Derivatives holds 0% or 4,439 shares in its portfolio. Cls Limited Liability Company has 464 shares. Hudson Valley Investment Advsrs Inc Adv holds 0.98% or 44,752 shares in its portfolio.

Among 3 analysts covering Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Duke Energy has $10000 highest and $8800 lowest target. $91.33’s average target is 0.10% above currents $91.24 stock price. Duke Energy had 9 analyst reports since March 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) earned “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Friday, June 14. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Tuesday, July 30 by Citigroup. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Hold” on Wednesday, March 13. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Thursday, August 8 with “Equal-Weight”. The company was maintained on Thursday, May 16 by Morgan Stanley. Barclays Capital maintained the shares of DUK in report on Tuesday, June 18 with “Equal-Weight” rating.

Arizona State Retirement System decreased Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI) stake by 3,394 shares to 42,915 valued at $8.53 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Udr Inc (NYSE:UDR) stake by 9,526 shares and now owns 106,790 shares. Lyondellbasell Indu Cl A (NYSE:LYB) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.11 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.03, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 19 investors sold FUN shares while 44 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 45 raised stakes. 27.14 million shares or 0.18% more from 27.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Liability Corp owns 11,139 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Acadian Asset Limited Liability stated it has 0% in Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN). Greenwich Investment Management has invested 1.12% in Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN). Virtu Fin Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 8,287 shares. Boston Advisors Ltd Liability Corp reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN). Amg Funds Limited Liability holds 16,496 shares or 0.85% of its portfolio. Aurora Counsel invested 1.22% in Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN). Pnc Gp has invested 0% of its portfolio in Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN). New York-based Jpmorgan Chase has invested 0% in Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN). North Star Invest holds 0% in Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) or 200 shares. Hsbc Holding Pcl reported 0% of its portfolio in Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN). Winfield Assoc holds 0.38% or 13,600 shares in its portfolio. Royal State Bank Of Canada owns 893,679 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Rech Invsts reported 1.85 million shares. Hl Financial reported 10,159 shares.

Capital Research Global Investors increased Loma Negra Cia Adr stake by 8.23M shares to 8.37M valued at $91.61M in 2019Q1. It also upped Care.Com Inc (NYSE:CRCM) stake by 42,000 shares and now owns 3.46 million shares. Canadian Natural Resources Ltd (NYSE:CNQ) was raised too.