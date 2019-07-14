Arizona State Retirement System Has Boosted Churchill Downs (CHDN) Position By $1.52 Million; Hibbett Sports, Inc. (HIBB) Had 1 Bulls

Arizona State Retirement System increased Churchill Downs Inc (CHDN) stake by 196.96% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Arizona State Retirement System acquired 16,883 shares as Churchill Downs Inc (CHDN)’s stock rose 1.12%. The Arizona State Retirement System holds 25,455 shares with $2.30M value, up from 8,572 last quarter. Churchill Downs Inc now has $4.73B valuation. The stock increased 2.54% or $2.91 during the last trading session, reaching $117.64. About 136,870 shares traded. Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) has declined 1.57% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.00% the S&P500. Some Historical CHDN News: 02/05/2018 – How Churchill Downs CEO stopped sale of Kentucky Derby; 08/05/2018 – ELDORADO RESORTS SAYS FTC REQUEST IN CONNECTION WITH FTC’S REVIEW OF LADY LUCK VICKSBURG TRANSACTION – SEC FILING; 16/05/2018 – Churchill Downs Incorporated Announces Entry into Real Money Online Gaming and Sports Betting Markets; 25/04/2018 – Churchill Downs 1Q EPS $12.55; 05/05/2018 – Churchill Downs, the company that owns the Kentucky Derby, is winning the race in digital growth; 25/04/2018 – Churchill Downs 1Q Adj EPS $1.09; 02/05/2018 – New York Post: How Churchill Downs CEO stopped sale of Kentucky Derby; 08/05/2018 – ELDORADO RESORTS – ON MAY 7, CO, CHURCHILL DOWNS GOT ADDITIONAL INFORMATION & DOCUMENTARY MATERIALS REQUEST FROM FTC; 16/05/2018 – Churchill Downs Enters Strategic Partnership Pact With SBTech to Utilize Its Integrated Techn Platform for Co’s iGaming and Sports Betting Ops; 07/03/2018 CDI’s Carstanjen, Dall to Participate in J.P. Morgan’s Gaming, Lodging, Restaurant & Leisure Forum

Among 4 analysts covering Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. Hibbett Sports had 10 analyst reports since March 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Hold” rating by Canaccord Genuity given on Monday, March 25. As per Monday, March 25, the company rating was maintained by Bank of America. The rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird with “Hold” on Friday, March 22. Robert W. Baird maintained the shares of HIBB in report on Thursday, March 14 with “Hold” rating. As per Monday, June 24, the company rating was maintained by Susquehanna. The stock has “Hold” rating by Susquehanna on Friday, March 15. See Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) latest ratings:

Hibbett Sports, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates athletic specialty stores in small and mid-sized markets primarily in the South, Southwest, Mid-Atlantic, and the Midwest regions of the United States. The company has market cap of $362.25 million. The Company’s stores offer a range of merchandise, including athletic footwear, team sports equipment, athletic and fashion apparel, and related accessories. It has a 10.87 P/E ratio. The firm also sells merchandise directly to educational institutions and youth associations.

Investors sentiment increased to 7.58 in Q1 2019. Its up 6.56, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 20 investors sold CHDN shares while 6 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 162 raised stakes. 54.70 million shares or 446.53% more from 10.01 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Oppenheimer Asset holds 0.01% or 5,249 shares in its portfolio. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers holds 278,726 shares or 1.01% of its portfolio. Eidelman Virant Capital invested 5.69% of its portfolio in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN). Regent Inv Mgmt holds 3,225 shares. Amalgamated Bancshares holds 0.01% in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) or 5,839 shares. Sei stated it has 5,665 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Hbk Lp reported 5,186 shares. Shelton holds 0.01% or 227 shares in its portfolio. Morgan Stanley has invested 0% in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN). Mesirow Investment Management has invested 1.09% in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN). Us Retail Bank De invested in 0% or 5,088 shares. Eagle Asset Incorporated has invested 0.07% in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN). Assetmark reported 0% stake. Fifth Third Bank & Trust holds 348 shares. Blackrock Incorporated stated it has 4.08M shares.

Since March 22, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $85,219 activity. Lloyd Karole bought $85,219 worth of stock or 1,000 shares.