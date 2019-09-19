Arizona State Retirement System Decreased Position in Kansas City Southern (KSU) by $348,722 as Stock Rose; Fidelity National Financial Holding in Fidelity Natl Information Sv (FIS) Trimmed by $32.94 Million

Fidelity National Financial Inc decreased its stake in Fidelity Natl Information Sv (FIS) by 79.4% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fidelity National Financial Inc sold 270,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.65% . The institutional investor held 70,041 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.59 million, down from 340,041 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fidelity National Financial Inc who had been investing in Fidelity Natl Information Sv for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $81.87B market cap company. The stock increased 0.43% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $133.46. About 40,943 shares traded. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) has risen 26.83% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.83% the S&P500.

Arizona State Retirement System decreased its stake in Kansas City Southern (KSU) by 4.29% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arizona State Retirement System sold 2,882 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.09% . The institutional investor held 64,336 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.84 million, down from 67,218 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arizona State Retirement System who had been investing in Kansas City Southern for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.22 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.46% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $132.27. About 10,827 shares traded. Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) has risen 6.86% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.86% the S&P500. Some Historical KSU News: 20/04/2018 – Kansas City Southern 1Q EPS $1.40; 07/05/2018 – KCS’ Mike Upchurch to Address the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Transportation Conference; 16/03/2018 – Kansas City Southern Closes Below 200-Day Average: Technicals; 16/05/2018 – Kansas City Southern Presenting at Conference May 23; 08/03/2018 – KANSAS CITY SOUTHERN RECEIVED FINAL RESOLUTION BY COFECE; 22/05/2018 – Kansas City Southern Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 30/04/2018 – KANSAS CITY SOUTHERN TO DEPLOY CRTM SYSTEM FOR OPER. SYSTEM; 06/03/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: BNSF RAILWAY COMPANY–TERMINAL TRACKAGE RIGHTS–KANSAS CITY SOUTHERN RAILWAY COMPANY AND UNION PACIFIC; 30/04/2018 – S&PGR Rates Kansas City Southern’s Senior Unsecured Nts ‘BBB-‘; 14/05/2018 – Kansas City Southern at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow

Analysts await Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $1.79 earnings per share, up 14.01% or $0.22 from last year’s $1.57 per share. KSU’s profit will be $178.85M for 18.47 P/E if the $1.79 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.64 actual earnings per share reported by Kansas City Southern for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.15% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 1.06 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 49 investors sold KSU shares while 161 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 130 raised stakes. 81.51 million shares or 1.23% less from 82.53 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Segall Bryant & Hamill Lc has invested 0.04% in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU). Virtu Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) for 1,792 shares. Quantitative Investment Mgmt Lc owns 31,887 shares for 0.15% of their portfolio. Everett Harris And Ca has invested 0.03% in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU). The North Carolina-based Captrust Finance has invested 0% in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU). Tower Rech Limited Liability Co (Trc) invested in 72 shares or 0% of the stock. Netherlands-based Shell Asset Management has invested 0.02% in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU). Amica Retiree Trust invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU). 4,591 were accumulated by Dean Mngmt. 7,241 were reported by Panagora Asset Mngmt Inc. Guardian Life Insur Of America owns 289 shares. The New York-based Howe Rusling has invested 0% in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU). Aperio Grp Limited Liability holds 46,478 shares. Federated Invsts Pa holds 0.01% or 27,758 shares in its portfolio. Next Financial stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU).

Arizona State Retirement System, which manages about $8.64B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM) by 15,629 shares to 261,582 shares, valued at $10.06 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Southern Co/The (NYSE:SO) by 14,739 shares in the quarter, for a total of 436,905 shares, and has risen its stake in Snap On Inc (NYSE:SNA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.02, from 1.4 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 36 investors sold FIS shares while 190 reduced holdings. 91 funds opened positions while 229 raised stakes. 306.93 million shares or 6.17% more from 289.10 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Nuwave Inv Limited Liability has 1.11% invested in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) for 8,611 shares. Bartlett And invested in 14 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsr Lp owns 2.79M shares. 2,523 are owned by Manchester Mngmt Limited Liability Company. Reynders Mcveigh Mgmt Limited Co invested 0.19% in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS). Signaturefd Lc invested 0.03% in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS). Ibm Retirement Fund invested 0.12% in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS). 1.32 million were reported by Sumitomo Mitsui Tru. Oarsman Cap Incorporated holds 0.13% or 2,246 shares. Envestnet Asset Mgmt reported 239,465 shares. Td Asset reported 594,550 shares. Duquesne Family Office Ltd Company holds 1.8% or 493,237 shares in its portfolio. Melvin Ltd Partnership holds 0.76% of its portfolio in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) for 601,777 shares. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc has invested 0.94% in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS). Kidder Stephen W stated it has 0.18% in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS).

Analysts await Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.40 EPS, up 5.26% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.33 per share. FIS’s profit will be $858.85 million for 23.83 P/E if the $1.40 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.78 actual EPS reported by Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -21.35% negative EPS growth.