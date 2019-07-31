Arizona State Retirement System Decreased Its Holding in Darden Restaurants (DRI) by $318,714; Shareholder Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund LTD Raised Teva Pharmaceutical Inds LTD (TEVA) Holding

Arizona State Retirement System decreased its stake in Darden Restaurants Inc (DRI) by 3.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arizona State Retirement System sold 2,634 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.35% with the market. The institutional investor held 73,625 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.94 million, down from 76,259 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arizona State Retirement System who had been investing in Darden Restaurants Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.03B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.06% or $2.57 during the last trading session, reaching $122.11. About 752,162 shares traded. Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) has risen 39.08% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 34.65% the S&P500. Some Historical DRI News: 14/05/2018 – CLINTON GROUP ADDED D, DRI, GOOGL, MA, REG IN 1Q: 13F; 22/03/2018 – DARDEN BOOSTS FORECAST FOR FISCAL YEAR; 22/03/2018 – DARDEN EARNINGS CALL ENDS; 22/03/2018 – Olive Garden Parent Darden Tops Profit Estimates, But Sales Fall Slightly Short — MarketWatch; 22/03/2018 – Darden Restaurants 3Q EPS $1.73; 22/03/2018 – Darden Restaurants Sees FY18 Adj EPS $4.75-Adj EPS $4.80; 20/03/2018 – INDIA DRI FILES CASE AGAINST NIRAV MODI FOR DIVERTING DIAMONDS; 22/03/2018 – Darden Restaurants 3Q Adj EPS $1.71; 22/03/2018 – DARDEN: PROFIT WON’T BE AFFECTED BY LACK OF OLIVE GARDEN DEAL; 22/03/2018 – DARDEN SEES FY CAPEX $425M-$475M

Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd increased its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Inds Ltd (TEVA) by 18.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd bought 320,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 35.11% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 2.02M shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $31.66 million, up from 1.70 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd who had been investing in Teva Pharmaceutical Inds Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.53 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.67% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $7.96. About 11.39 million shares traded. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) has declined 43.87% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.30% the S&P500. Some Historical TEVA News: 28/03/2018 – NJ Warn Notices: Teva Pharmaceuticals – 05/15/2018; 21/04/2018 – Mylan Presents Equivalence Data on Glatiramer Acetate Compared to Copaxone® at American Academy of Neurology 70th Annual Meeting; 15/05/2018 – Florida Lawsuit Targets Painkiller Makers Purdue Pharma, Endo Pharmaceuticals, Johnson & Johnson, Teva Pharmaceutical and Allergan; 15/03/2018 – CORCEPT THERAPEUTICS FILES SUIT VS TEVA PHARMACEUTICALS; 03/04/2018 – KC Bus Journal: Teva sells OP business segment; 09/05/2018 – Valeant Granted FDA Orphan Drug Status for Budesonide; 23/03/2018 – Teva Announces the Launch of a Generic Version of ALOXI® in the United States; 23/05/2018 – JOHN WOOD – HAS BEEN AWARDED A $US MULTI-MLN CONTRACT BY TEVA BIOTECH GMBH; 15/05/2018 – Buffett’s Berkshire adds to stakes in Teva and Monsanto in the first quarter; 02/05/2018 – TEVA DECIDES NOT TO SELL SLE ISRAEL DISTRIBUTION COMPANY

Investors sentiment increased to 1.45 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 26 investors sold DRI shares while 173 reduced holdings. 108 funds opened positions while 180 raised stakes. 102.67 million shares or 5.18% less from 108.28 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Commonwealth Bank & Trust Of invested in 0.02% or 15,256 shares. Advisory Alpha Limited Liability Company accumulated 153 shares. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) for 19,274 shares. Proshare Advisors Limited owns 38,451 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Tru Of Toledo Na Oh has 5,014 shares for 0.16% of their portfolio. Cadence Management Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.19% or 17,419 shares. Valley Natl Advisers owns 29 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. First Citizens Comml Bank And Trust has 25,326 shares for 0.34% of their portfolio. Susquehanna Grp Inc Llp holds 0% in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) or 14,636 shares. 1832 Asset Management Lp holds 2,040 shares. Prudential Fin owns 182,230 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Pinnacle Limited invested in 3,150 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Bragg Fin Incorporated, North Carolina-based fund reported 25,070 shares. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP holds 721,320 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan has invested 0.03% in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI).

Arizona State Retirement System, which manages about $8.41B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Redwood Trust Inc (NYSE:RWT) by 21,269 shares to 149,034 shares, valued at $2.41M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Henry Schein Inc (NASDAQ:HSIC) by 5,618 shares in the quarter, for a total of 75,625 shares, and has risen its stake in Science Applications Inte (NYSE:SAIC).

Analysts await Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) to report earnings on September, 19. They expect $1.36 earnings per share, up 1.49% or $0.02 from last year’s $1.34 per share. DRI’s profit will be $167.39M for 22.45 P/E if the $1.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.76 actual earnings per share reported by Darden Restaurants, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.73% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Darden Restaurants -5% after light outlook – Seeking Alpha” on June 20, 2019, also 247Wallst.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What to Do Now in Case the Fed Waits Until September – 24/7 Wall St.” published on July 09, 2019, Gurufocus.com published: “Jul 19, 2019 – Darden Restaurants Inc (DRI) Files 10-K for the Fiscal Year Ended on May 31, 2019 – GuruFocus.com” on July 19, 2019. More interesting news about Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) were released by: 247Wallst.com and their article: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Broadcom, Cognizant, Digital Realty, Murphy Oil, RealReal, Snap, Sproutâ€™s, Twitter and More – 24/7 Wall St.” published on July 23, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “‘Fast Money’ Traders Weigh In On McDonald’s, Chipotle And More – Benzinga” with publication date: July 03, 2019.

Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd, which manages about $1.76 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 393,160 shares to 643,704 shares, valued at $181.83 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.