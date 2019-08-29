Arizona State Retirement System Cut Walmart (WMT) Position by $2.07 Million as Shares Rose; Microsoft Com (MSFT) Market Value Rose While Boston Common Asset Management Has Decreased Stake

Boston Common Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp Com (MSFT) by 1.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boston Common Asset Management Llc sold 3,616 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 207,888 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.52M, down from 211,504 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boston Common Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 1.73% or $2.34 during the last trading session, reaching $137.9. About 14.72M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 14/05/2018 – Shieldox Announces Collaboration with Microsoft Information Protection to Protect Data in Motion; 19/03/2018 – TeleSign SMS Messaging Integrates with Microsoft Dynamics 365 for Marketing; 08/03/2018 – DATA#3 – SELECTED BY DIGITAL TRANSFORMATION AGENCY AS SOLE PROVIDER OF MICROSOFT LICENSING SOLUTIONS TO AUSTRALIAN GOVERNMENT; 22/03/2018 – Tech giant Microsoft announces massive purchase of solar power in Virginia; 09/05/2018 – WALMART SAYS IT WILL PAY ABOUT $16 BLN FOR INITIAL STAKE OF ABOUT 77 PCT IN FLIPKART; 24/05/2018 – New Releases of Savvius Omnipliance, Omnipeek, and Spotlight Now Shipping; 12/04/2018 – BlackRock snags more assets in market rout, boosts profit; 02/04/2018 – MSFT IDENTIFIED VISUAL STUDIO ISSUE ROOT CAUSE, USING HOTFIX; 15/03/2018 – Surfline Chooses Split to Improve Phased Feature Rollouts; 25/04/2018 – Microsoft Earnings: Expect Azure to Shine; Focus on Expenses — Barron’s Blog

Arizona State Retirement System decreased its stake in Walmart Inc (WMT) by 5.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arizona State Retirement System sold 21,371 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.90% . The institutional investor held 364,227 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $35.52M, down from 385,598 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arizona State Retirement System who had been investing in Walmart Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $325.90 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.28% or $1.44 during the last trading session, reaching $114.16. About 3.78M shares traded. Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) has risen 24.19% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.19% the S&P500. Some Historical WMT News: 09/05/2018 – Anurag Kotoky: Breaking: Walmart supports Flipkart’s ambition to transform into publicly-listed, majority-owned subsidiary in; 05/03/2018 – Hometown Source: Fugitive at large after Walmart lockdown; 23/05/2018 – Walmart India, Flipkart top executives meet CCI; apprise of biz activities; 30/04/2018 – WALMART SEES NON-CASH LOSS OF ABOUT $2B ON ASDA DEAL; 16/04/2018 – MEDIA-Key investors of India’s Flipkart agree to sell stake to Walmart – Economic Times; 14/05/2018 – Walmart: Under Shareholders Agreement, Two Directors Will Be Appointed by Certain Minority Shareholders, One Director Will Be Founder –Filing; 08/03/2018 – UK’s John Lewis Partnership expects profit squeeze from competition; 09/05/2018 – WALMART INC WMT.N CEO SAYS FLIPKART HAS ATTRACTIVE OPPORTUNITIES FOR GROWTH IN MOBILE, APPAREL, ELECTRONICS; 15/03/2018 – WALMART WHISTLE-BLOWER CLAIMS RETAILER CHEATED TO CATCH AMAZON; 10/05/2018 – Alphabet is considering investing in Flipkart alongside Walmart – insiders explain why

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.04, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 69 investors sold WMT shares while 539 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 448 raised stakes. 824.26 million shares or 2.68% less from 846.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 1,854 are owned by Nelson Van Denburg And Campbell Wealth Management Group Incorporated Limited Liability Com. 4,220 are owned by Payden & Rygel. Mechanics Comml Bank Trust Department has invested 0.57% in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Marietta Prtnrs Limited Liability has invested 0.08% in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Fayez Sarofim Communications holds 0.53% or 1.04M shares. Voloridge Invest Ltd Liability stated it has 245,868 shares. 2.51 million were accumulated by Barclays Pcl. Waters Parkerson Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.49% or 59,393 shares in its portfolio. Norinchukin Bank The has 389,802 shares. Rhumbline Advisers reported 2.44M shares stake. 3,564 are owned by Zwj Invest Counsel Inc. Oakworth Capital invested in 7,810 shares or 0.16% of the stock. Campbell Newman Asset Mgmt accumulated 6,666 shares. Moreover, Beacon Cap Inc has 0% invested in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Bancorporation Of Nova Scotia holds 0.64% of its portfolio in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) for 1.66 million shares.

Arizona State Retirement System, which manages about $8.41B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co (NASDAQ:GT) by 118,856 shares to 166,731 shares, valued at $3.03 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Henry Schein Inc (NASDAQ:HSIC) by 5,618 shares in the quarter, for a total of 75,625 shares, and has risen its stake in South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI).

Boston Common Asset Management Llc, which manages about $24.33B and $770.35 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Shiseido Sponsored Adr (SSDOY) by 5,516 shares to 20,807 shares, valued at $1.50M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Citigroup Inc Com New (NYSE:C) by 7,250 shares in the quarter, for a total of 135,020 shares, and has risen its stake in Ing Groep N V Sponsored Adr (NYSE:ING).

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rmb Capital Management Limited Liability Corporation, a Illinois-based fund reported 273,973 shares. Edge Wealth Mgmt reported 152,018 shares. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust owns 4,677 shares. Paradigm Asset Mgmt Co Llc, a New York-based fund reported 23,460 shares. Moreover, Cambridge Group Inc has 0% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 58,667 shares. 1,800 are owned by Cooke Bieler Limited Partnership. Investec Asset Mngmt North America Incorporated accumulated 312,242 shares. Pitcairn Communications invested in 84,130 shares or 1.08% of the stock. 31,770 are held by Fukoku Mutual Life Ins Com. Baillie Gifford & stated it has 5.83 million shares or 0.75% of all its holdings. Jaffetilchin Inv Prtn Lc holds 0.24% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 9,029 shares. Lawson Kroeker Inv Management Ne stated it has 4.74% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Icm Asset Mngmt Wa stated it has 203,290 shares or 18.43% of all its holdings. Capital Rech Investors holds 3.66% or 97.79M shares in its portfolio. Stewart & Patten Lc reported 224,661 shares.