Arizona State Retirement System Cut Goldman Sachs Group (GS) Stake as Stock Value Rose; At&T (T) Holder Riggs Asset Managment Company Has Upped Stake

Riggs Asset Managment Company increased its stake in At&T Corp (T) by 101.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Riggs Asset Managment Company bought 69,363 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The institutional investor held 137,866 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.32M, up from 68,503 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Company who had been investing in At&T Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $257.13 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.11% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $35.19. About 531,773 shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 08/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Disney revenue up on ‘Black Panther’; 19/03/2018 – New York Post: Lawyers battle over evidence in AT&T-Time Warner suit; 25/05/2018 – T-Mobile says ex-Trump campaign manager advising on Sprint merger; 29/03/2018 – The Information: Exclusive: AT&T is developing a hardware device, called a switch, that handles the movement of traffic across; 16/05/2018 – AT&T Powers Complete Networking for Revisn; 04/05/2018 – HEMISPHERE MEDIA – AS OF MIDNIGHT MAY 4, CO REACHED IMPASSE IN NEGOTIATIONS WITH DIRECTV IN PUERTO RICO REGARDING ITS RETRANSMISSION CONSENT AGREEMENT; 30/03/2018 – AT&T INC T.N SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.50/SHR; 22/03/2018 – Moody’s Downgrades Seven Classes, Affirms One and Places Six Classes Under Review for Possible Downgrade of MSC 2006-T21; 13/03/2018 – AT&T rejects DOJ’s fee-hike claim; 30/04/2018 – U.S. argues AT&T hiding real consumer impact of Time Warner deal

Arizona State Retirement System decreased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS) by 6.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arizona State Retirement System sold 4,962 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% . The institutional investor held 72,625 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.94 million, down from 77,587 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arizona State Retirement System who had been investing in Goldman Sachs Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $73.46 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.42% or $0.85 during the last trading session, reaching $204.29. About 48,173 shares traded. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) has declined 7.88% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.88% the S&P500. Some Historical GS News: 26/03/2018 – EMEA Equity Offerings Rise 28% in 2018, Goldman Sachs Leads; 15/03/2018 – GOLDMAN SACHS SAYS WORKING TO ACHIEVE GOAL OF HAVING WOMEN MAKE UP 50 PCT OF INCOMING ANALYST CLASS BY 2021; 09/05/2018 – Hologic at Goldman Sachs Leveraged Finance Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – Goldman’s Hedge-Fund VIP List Takes it on the Chin: Markets Live; 12/03/2018 – GOLDMAN SACHS – HARVEY SCHWARTZ, THE FIRM’S PRESIDENT AND CO-CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER, HAS DECIDED TO RETIRE EFFECTIVE APRIL 20, 2018; 22/03/2018 – CORRECTED-Goldman Sachs CEO calls reports of pending retirement ‘wishful’; 13/03/2018 – Goldman Sach’s Harvey Schwartz gave the company an ultimatum for Lloyd Blankfein’s CEO position – and it completely backfired; 14/03/2018 – Goldman’s Black Box Charity Reveals Tech Billionaires (Video); 21/03/2018 – Exclusive – Merchant hires ex-Goldman energy trading head; 01/05/2018 – GOLDMAN’S WALDRON: CAN’T THINK OF TIME MORE RIPE FOR DEALS

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 54 investors sold GS shares while 358 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 288 raised stakes. 242.16 million shares or 7.41% less from 261.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Levin Strategies LP reported 1,500 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Illinois-based Prudential Plc has invested 0.43% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Kwmg Limited Liability Co reported 0% of its portfolio in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Soros Fund Ltd Llc reported 22,682 shares. Gam Ag has invested 0.03% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Parsec Mgmt Inc owns 1,421 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Hudock Capital Grp Inc Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.04% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Evercore Wealth Mgmt Llc has 0.02% invested in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) for 2,500 shares. Private Advisor Group Lc accumulated 8,950 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Oakworth Capital Inc reported 100 shares. Proshare Advsrs Lc invested in 284,635 shares or 0.33% of the stock. Fisher Asset Ltd Liability, a Washington-based fund reported 294,518 shares. Thompson Siegel And Walmsley accumulated 114 shares. Bamco Incorporated accumulated 800 shares. First Allied Advisory reported 0.14% of its portfolio in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS).

Analysts await The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $5.54 EPS, down 11.78% or $0.74 from last year’s $6.28 per share. GS’s profit will be $1.99 billion for 9.22 P/E if the $5.54 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.81 actual EPS reported by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.65% negative EPS growth.

Arizona State Retirement System, which manages about $8.41 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL) by 13,044 shares to 161,662 shares, valued at $8.20 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Independent Bank Corp/Ma (NASDAQ:INDB) by 10,139 shares in the quarter, for a total of 53,382 shares, and has risen its stake in Hess Corp (NYSE:HES).