Arizona State Retirement System Continues to Hold Stake in Kinder Morgan (KMI); As Colgate Palmolive Co (CL) Stock Value Rose, Element Capital Management Increased by $1.28 Million Its Stake

Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc (KMI) by 37.57% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arizona State Retirement System bought 177,128 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.26% . The institutional investor held 648,607 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.54 million, up from 471,479 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arizona State Retirement System who had been investing in Kinder Morgan Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $46.30B market cap company. The stock increased 1.09% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $20.45. About 9.51 million shares traded. Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) has risen 16.17% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.17% the S&P500. Some Historical KMI News: 08/04/2018 – Kinder Morgan Canada Limited Conference Call Advisory; 27/04/2018 – Shell’s LNG Canada Nudges Ahead Despite Kinder Morgan Pall; 18/04/2018 – KINDER MORGAN CANADA LTD – FOR 2018, KML’S BUDGET CONTEMPLATES AN ANNUALIZED DIVIDEND OF $0.65 PER RESTRICTED VOTING SHARE; 29/05/2018 – MOODY’S: KMI SALE OF TRANS MOUNTAIN PIPELINE IS CREDIT POSITIVE; 18/04/2018 – Kinder Morgan 1Q Net $524M; 30/05/2018 – Canada Offers Lifeline for Kinder Morgan Pipeline (Video); 17/05/2018 – KINDER MORGAN PIPELINE EXPANSION NEEDS TO GO FORWARD: MORNEAU; 14/05/2018 – Kinder Morgan to Take Outcome of Shareholder Votes Into Consideration; 09/04/2018 – EXPLAINER-Canada’s options on pipeline as Kinder Morgan threatens to quit; 15/05/2018 – CANADA’S TRUDEAU SAYS LOTS OF FACTORS WILL AFFECT GOVERNMENT’S DECISION ON POSSIBLE AID TO KINDER MORGAN; “EVERYTHING IS ON THE TABLE”

Element Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Colgate Palmolive Co (CL) by 461.37% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Element Capital Management Llc bought 18,044 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.63% . The hedge fund held 21,955 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.57M, up from 3,911 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Element Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Colgate Palmolive Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $62.51 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.01% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $72.85. About 2.24M shares traded. Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) has risen 7.94% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.94% the S&P500. Some Historical CL News: 27/04/2018 – Colgate sales growth fails to shine; 04/05/2018 – Subscribers: Disregard Colgate-Palmolive Earnings Headline; 27/04/2018 – COLGATE-PALMOLIVE – CONTINUE TO PLAN FOR INCREASED ADVERTISING INVESTMENT FOR FULL YEAR IN SUPPORT OF NEW PRODUCTS; 21/05/2018 – COLGATE INDIA 4Q REV. 10.9B RUPEES, EST. 11.50B; 07/03/2018 – COLGATE REPORTS 5% DIV BOOST – EFFECTIVE 2Q 2018; 23/05/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Aims for 100 % Recyclability of Plastics in Packaging Across All Its Pdt Categories by 2025; 07/03/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Raises Dividend to 42c Vs. 40c; 27/04/2018 – Colgate Blames Sluggish Emerging-Market Sales for Tough Quarter; 27/04/2018 – COLGATE-PALMOLIVE CO – PLANNING FOR A YEAR OF GROSS MARGIN EXPANSION AND EXPECT DOUBLE-DIGIT EARNINGS PER SHARE GROWTH IN 2018; 27/04/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Sees Mid-Single-Digit Net Sales Increase in 2018

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.98 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 42 investors sold CL shares while 402 reduced holdings. 105 funds opened positions while 317 raised stakes. 625.21 million shares or 0.43% more from 622.50 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Rodgers Brothers invested in 63,997 shares. Etrade Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Co owns 39,139 shares. Florida-based Sawgrass Asset Ltd has invested 0.04% in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Kidder Stephen W stated it has 0.13% in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Tompkins Financial Corp invested in 0.05% or 3,815 shares. North Star Mgmt Corporation reported 17,522 shares. Roffman Miller Associate Pa has 1.92% invested in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) for 249,888 shares. The Switzerland-based Lombard Odier Asset Mngmt (Switzerland) has invested 0.18% in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Delta Asset Limited Liability Company Tn reported 0.04% in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Moreover, 1832 Asset Mgmt LP has 0% invested in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) for 2,026 shares. Df Dent And Inc, a Maryland-based fund reported 11,800 shares. 3.07 million are held by Charles Schwab Investment Advisory. 5,585 were accumulated by Gyroscope Capital Management Group Incorporated Ltd Liability Com. Somerset Tru Com has 20,725 shares. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management invested in 5,950 shares or 0.01% of the stock.

Element Capital Management Llc, which manages about $30.52B and $1.47B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 36,960 shares to 23,032 shares, valued at $1.77M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ralph Lauren Corp (NYSE:RL) by 39,874 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 12,770 shares, and cut its stake in Ametek Inc New (NYSE:AME).

