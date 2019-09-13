Arizona State Retirement System Boosted Stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (BMY) by $1.94 Million; Masimo (MASI) Shares Rose While B & T Capital Management Dba Alpha Capital Management Has Cut Its Holding

Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (BMY) by 13.74% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arizona State Retirement System bought 43,067 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.66% . The institutional investor held 356,570 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $16.17 million, up from 313,503 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arizona State Retirement System who had been investing in Bristol Myers Squibb Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $81.21 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $49.65. About 2.64 million shares traded. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) has declined 24.64% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.64% the S&P500. Some Historical BMY News: 15/05/2018 – Standard Lithium Enters Into Option to Acquire Additional Land Package in Bristol Dry Lake; 09/04/2018 – KEYTRUDA MONOTHERAPY MET PRIMARY ENDPOINT IN PHASE 3; 12/03/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Warren Regional School District Mon, 3/12/2018, 7:45 PM; 30/04/2018 – Merck Seeks Approval for Keytruda Combo as First-Line Treatment for Metastatic Nonsquamous NSCLC; 07/05/2018 – PROVECTUS BIOPHARMACEUTICALS COMPLETES ENROLLMENT OF PHASE 1B TRIAL OF PV-10 IN COMBINATION WITH KEYTRUDA® IN PATIENTS WITH METASTATIC MELANOMA; 16/05/2018 – Dynavax to Present New Data for SD-101 in Combination with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) at the 2018 American Society for Clinical Oncology Annual Meeting; 22/03/2018 – BerGenBio ASA: BerGenBio to present overview of phase II clinical trial portfolio combining bemcentinib with KEYTRUDA at 3rd Annual Immuno-Oncology Summit Europe; 05/03/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Warren Regional School District Mon, 3/5/2018, 6:00 PM; 16/04/2018 – Combination Of Pembrolizumab And Chemotherapy Doubles Survival In Patients With Metastatic Lung Cancer; 08/03/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Planning Board Thu, 3/8/2018, 7:00 PM

B & T Capital Management Dba Alpha Capital Management decreased its stake in Masimo Corp (MASI) by 20.17% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. B & T Capital Management Dba Alpha Capital Management sold 2,803 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.23% . The institutional investor held 11,097 shares of the electromedical & electrotherapeutic apparatus company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.65M, down from 13,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. B & T Capital Management Dba Alpha Capital Management who had been investing in Masimo Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.11B market cap company. The stock increased 1.06% or $1.6 during the last trading session, reaching $152.02. About 180,287 shares traded. Masimo Corporation (NASDAQ:MASI) has risen 62.41% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 62.41% the S&P500. Some Historical MASI News: 21/05/2018 – Women’s Tennis Association to Use Masimo MightySat™ Fingertip Pulse Oximeters to Advance Player Health and Performance; 10/04/2018 – MASIMO REPORTS CE MARKING OF RAD-97™ PULSE CO-OXIMETER® WITH IN; 19/04/2018 – New Study Investigates the Utility of Masimo SpHb® in Post-operative Red Blood Cell (RBC) Transfusion Best Practices; 02/05/2018 – Masimo 1Q Net $45.6M; 10/04/2018 – Masimo Announces CE Marking of Rad-97™ Pulse CO-Oximeter® with Integrated NomoLine™ Capnography; 09/03/2018 – Masimo Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – MASIMO 1Q EPS 82C; 07/05/2018 – Masimo SET® Pulse Oximetry Helps Form Basis of Utah Senate Resolution on Postoperative Oxygen Saturation Home Monitoring for; 02/05/2018 – Masimo 1Q Rev $213M; 10/04/2018 – Masimo Presenting at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 8

Arizona State Retirement System, which manages about $8.64 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nasdaq Inc (NASDAQ:NDAQ) by 8,533 shares to 50,941 shares, valued at $4.90M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in General Dynamics Corp (NYSE:GD) by 14,972 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 51,644 shares, and cut its stake in Eversource Energy.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.04, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 90 investors sold BMY shares while 467 reduced holdings. 120 funds opened positions while 460 raised stakes. 1.25 billion shares or 3.32% more from 1.21 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Whitebox Advsr Limited Liability stated it has 199,740 shares or 0.32% of all its holdings. Matrix Asset Advsrs Inc holds 0.1% of its portfolio in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) for 12,305 shares. Hall Laurie J Trustee, Massachusetts-based fund reported 922 shares. Schroder Mngmt Group owns 0.23% invested in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) for 4.69 million shares. Century Incorporated reported 0.1% stake. Stoneridge Inv Partners Ltd Llc reported 109,267 shares stake. Colony Ltd has invested 0.17% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Edgemoor Invest Advsr Incorporated holds 169,146 shares or 0.97% of its portfolio. Tocqueville Asset Mgmt Lp reported 0.25% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). 240,874 are held by Da Davidson &. Meiji Yasuda Asset Mngmt accumulated 58,681 shares. Adirondack Trust Company, New York-based fund reported 24,610 shares. Fort Washington Investment Inc Oh holds 2.09 million shares. Wagner Bowman Management Corporation owns 17,724 shares. Hanson Mcclain accumulated 0.02% or 9,515 shares.

Since May 16, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $728,360 activity. 11,000 shares valued at $491,920 were bought by BERTOLINI ROBERT J on Wednesday, July 31.

B & T Capital Management Dba Alpha Capital Management, which manages about $466.49M and $265.01M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Allergan Plc by 4,346 shares to 20,124 shares, valued at $3.37M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM) by 1,173 shares in the quarter, for a total of 10,478 shares, and has risen its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHE).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.26, from 1.25 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 39 investors sold MASI shares while 105 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 103 raised stakes. 42.54 million shares or 0.68% more from 42.26 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. West Oak Cap Lc invested in 0.02% or 200 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan invested in 0.02% or 14,500 shares. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc invested in 157 shares. Shell Asset Mgmt reported 9,693 shares stake. Bankshares Of Hawaii accumulated 6,690 shares. Moreover, Clough Capital Lp has 0.11% invested in Masimo Corporation (NASDAQ:MASI) for 7,200 shares. Invesco reported 1.24M shares. D E Shaw holds 103,034 shares. Dafna Limited Liability Company holds 0.17% or 3,000 shares. Intrust Retail Bank Na holds 0.11% in Masimo Corporation (NASDAQ:MASI) or 3,132 shares. First Citizens Natl Bank Tru Com holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Masimo Corporation (NASDAQ:MASI) for 3,495 shares. Jacobs Levy Equity Mngmt Incorporated holds 0.12% of its portfolio in Masimo Corporation (NASDAQ:MASI) for 59,836 shares. 9,324 are owned by Scholtz And Ltd. Amalgamated Bancorporation stated it has 0.04% in Masimo Corporation (NASDAQ:MASI). M&T Financial Bank Corp holds 0% or 2,302 shares in its portfolio.

Analysts await Masimo Corporation (NASDAQ:MASI) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.71 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.71 per share. MASI’s profit will be $37.86 million for 53.53 P/E if the $0.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.76 actual EPS reported by Masimo Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.58% negative EPS growth.