Arizona State Retirement System Boosted Its Position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co (GT) by $2.14 Million; Ii Vi (IIVI) Holder Weiss Asset Management LP Has Trimmed Its Holding by $658,193 as Share Price Rose

Weiss Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Ii Vi Inc (IIVI) by 16.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Weiss Asset Management Lp sold 17,789 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.52% . The hedge fund held 90,339 shares of the electronic components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.36M, down from 108,128 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Weiss Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Ii Vi Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.36 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.10% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $37.12. About 418,208 shares traded. II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI) has declined 5.92% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.92% the S&P500. Some Historical IIVI News: 19/03/2018 – Tech Today: Bad Facebook, Oracle On Tap, Buying II-VI, Selling Arista — Barron’s Blog; 26/03/2018 – Il-Vl INC – TRANSACTION PRICE INCLUDES ACQUISITION OF COADNA’S APPROXIMATELY $40 MLN IN CASH; 26/03/2018 – Il-Vl Incorporated to Acquire CoAdna, a Leader in Wavelength Selective Switches; 01/05/2018 – II-VI 3Q EPS 45c; 26/03/2018 – Il-Vl INC – DEAL FOR APPROXIMATELY $85 MLN; 01/05/2018 – II-VI SEES 4Q REV. $295M TO $305M, EST. $299.4M; 09/03/2018 – Il-Vl Incorporated to Participate at the OIDA Executive Forum and Present at OFC; 14/05/2018 – II-VI Names Enrico Digirolamo to Board; 23/03/2018 – II-VI Incorporated Opens New Applications Laboratory in Detroit for Laser Materials Processing; 08/05/2018 – II-VI at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Benchmark Co., LLC Today

Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co (GT) by 248.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arizona State Retirement System bought 118,856 shares as the company’s stock declined 25.86% . The institutional investor held 166,731 shares of the automotive aftermarket company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.03 million, up from 47,875 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arizona State Retirement System who had been investing in Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.93 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.52% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $12.6. About 2.83M shares traded. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) has declined 43.08% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 43.08% the S&P500. Some Historical GT News: 25/04/2018 – GOODYEAR TIRE & RUBBER CO – CONFIRMS 2020 SEGMENT OPERATING INCOME TARGET OF $2.0-$2.4 BLN; 16/04/2018 – GOODYEAR TIRE & RUBBER CO – CO EXPECTS TO RECORD MAJORITY OF SHARE OF START-UP COSTS IN OTHER INCOME & EXPENSE DURING FIRST & SECOND QUARTERS OF 2018; 16/04/2018 – Goodyear Tire: New Distribution Co to Complement Both Cos’ Networks of Existing Distributors; 16/04/2018 – GOODYEAR TIRE & RUBBER CO – COMPANY CONTINUES TO EXPECT ITS 2020 SEGMENT OPERATING INCOME TO RANGE BETWEEN $2.0 AND $2.4 BLN; 25/04/2018 – Goodyear Tire 1Q Net $75M; 25/04/2018 – GOODYEAR TIRE & RUBBER CO – COMPANY REAFFIRMS 2018 SEGMENT OPERATING INCOME GUIDANCE OF $1.8-$1.9 BLN EXCLUDING TIREHUB TRANSITION; 25/04/2018 – Goodyear Tire 1Q Original Equipment Unit Volume Fell 4%; 15/05/2018 – MOODY’S CONFIRMS DEALER TIRE RATINGS; OUTLOOK STABLE; 16/04/2018 – GOODYEAR TIRE & RUBBER CO SAYS JV WITH BRIDGESTONE TO BE CALLED TIREHUB LLC; 25/04/2018 – GOODYEAR 1Q ADJ EPS 50C, EST. 46C

More notable recent The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) news were published by: Crainscleveland.com which released: “Goodyear looking to boost capacity at North Carolina plant – Crain’s Cleveland Business” on July 11, 2019, also 247Wallst.com with their article: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: AppFolio, Cisco, Duke Energy, Goodyear, HyreCar, Illumina, Kinder Morgan, Micron, Pfizer, Tencent Music and More – 24/7 Wall St.” published on July 30, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Goodyear (GT) to Report Q2 Earnings: What’s in the Offing? – Nasdaq” on July 23, 2019. More interesting news about The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “The Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) Share Price Is Down 45% So Some Shareholders Are Getting Worried – Yahoo Finance” published on June 24, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Goodyear (GT) to Slash Jobs in Germany to Modernize Plants – Nasdaq” with publication date: March 21, 2019.

Arizona State Retirement System, which manages about $8.41B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) by 5,799 shares to 84,706 shares, valued at $16.69M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dr Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI) by 7,962 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 157,541 shares, and cut its stake in Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR).

Since February 13, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $652,628 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.04, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 61 investors sold GT shares while 109 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 91 raised stakes. 183.45 million shares or 5.61% less from 194.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sound Shore Inc Ct has 2.3% invested in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) for 6.58M shares. Arizona-based Arizona State Retirement has invested 0.04% in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT). Gotham Asset Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT). Utah Retirement System stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT). Credit Suisse Ag stated it has 0.01% in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT). The Massachusetts-based Panagora Asset Mgmt has invested 0% in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT). Oakbrook Invests Ltd stated it has 25,800 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Bluemountain Management Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 32,820 shares. 51,000 were accumulated by Employees Retirement Of Texas. 15,282 were accumulated by Tower Research Llc (Trc). Moreover, State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has 0.01% invested in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) for 25,154 shares. Petrus Com Lta holds 0.04% in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) or 10,011 shares. Hsbc Public Limited Liability Corporation owns 378,474 shares. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT). Exane Derivatives has 0% invested in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.45 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.23, from 1.68 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 15 investors sold IIVI shares while 68 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 80 raised stakes. 55.88 million shares or 0.85% less from 56.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pillar Pacific Cap Limited Liability Corp reported 16,435 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Pnc Financial Serv Grp Incorporated stated it has 14,018 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt reported 726,487 shares. 5,984 were accumulated by Boothbay Fund Mngmt Ltd Com. The Illinois-based Citadel Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.01% in II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI). Moreover, York Management Global Advsr Lc has 0.36% invested in II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI). Friess Associate Ltd has 369,593 shares. Nordea Investment invested in 0.01% or 118,369 shares. Eagle Asset Mngmt holds 0.06% in II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI) or 287,158 shares. Pinnacle holds 547,633 shares. Millennium Lc invested in 0.01% or 178,184 shares. S Squared Techs Ltd has invested 1.87% of its portfolio in II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI). Piedmont Advisors Inc invested 0.02% in II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI). 120,534 are held by Tiaa Cref Investment Limited Liability Company. Moreover, Los Angeles And Equity Inc has 0.01% invested in II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI) for 26,450 shares.

