Arizona State Retirement System Boosted Its American International Group (AIG) Position; Dean Foods Company (DF) Shorts Raised By 1.86%

Arizona State Retirement System increased American International Group (AIG) stake by 2.71% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Arizona State Retirement System acquired 7,158 shares as American International Group (AIG)'s stock rose 17.36%. The Arizona State Retirement System holds 271,480 shares with $11.69 million value, up from 264,322 last quarter. American International Group now has $49.81B valuation. The stock increased 0.33% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $57.27. About 2.87 million shares traded. American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) has declined 2.02% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.45% the S&P500.

Dean Foods Company (NYSE:DF) had an increase of 1.86% in short interest. DF's SI was 16.22 million shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 1.86% from 15.93 million shares previously. With 1.02 million avg volume, 16 days are for Dean Foods Company (NYSE:DF)'s short sellers to cover DF's short positions. The SI to Dean Foods Company's float is 17.98%. The stock increased 4.17% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $1.25. About 2.54M shares traded. Dean Foods Company (NYSE:DF) has declined 81.66% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 86.09% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.16, from 1.21 in 2018Q4.

Dean Foods Company, a food and beverage company, processes and distributes milk, and other dairy and dairy case products in the United States. The company has market cap of $114.68 million. The firm makes, markets, and distributes various branded and private label dairy case products, such as fluid milk, ice creams, cultured dairy products, creamers, ice cream mixes, and other dairy products; and juices, teas, bottled water, and other products. It currently has negative earnings. It sell its products under approximately 50 national, regional, and local proprietary or licensed brands, and private labels, including DairyPure, TruMoo, Alta Dena, Berkeley Farms, Country Fresh, DeanÂ’s, Friendly's, Garelick Farms, LAND O LAKES, Lehigh Valley Dairy Farms, Mayfield, McArthur, Meadow Gold, Oak Farms, PET, T.G.

Among 4 analysts covering Dean Foods Co (NYSE:DF), 0 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Dean Foods Co had 7 analyst reports since February 27, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Dean Foods Company (NYSE:DF) has “Market Perform” rating given on Thursday, February 28 by BMO Capital Markets. The stock has “Hold” rating by Jefferies on Wednesday, February 27. The stock of Dean Foods Company (NYSE:DF) earned “Hold” rating by Stifel Nicolaus on Wednesday, February 27. The firm has “Sell” rating given on Thursday, February 28 by Credit Suisse.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.66 in 2018Q4.

