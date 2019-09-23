Aritzia Inc. (ATZ) EPS Estimated At $0.13; Legg Mason (LM) Shorts Decreased By 17.08%

Legg Mason Inc (NYSE:LM) had a decrease of 17.08% in short interest. LM’s SI was 3.78M shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 17.08% from 4.56M shares previously. With 1.03 million avg volume, 4 days are for Legg Mason Inc (NYSE:LM)’s short sellers to cover LM’s short positions. The SI to Legg Mason Inc’s float is 4.49%. The stock decreased 1.87% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $38.34. About 1.84M shares traded or 185.89% up from the average. Legg Mason, Inc. (NYSE:LM) has risen 9.96% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.96% the S&P500. Some Historical LM News: 11/04/2018 – LEGG MASON – MONTH’S AUM INCLUDED NET LONG-TERM OUTFLOWS OF $2.7 BLN; 25/04/2018 – Legg Mason 4Q Rev $785.1M; 11/04/2018 – LEGG MASON AUM $754.1B AT MARCH 31; 25/04/2018 – Legg Mason 4Q Long-term Net Inflows $1.2 Billion; 11/04/2018 – Legg Mason End-March Assets Under Mgmt $754.1B vs End-Dec. $767.2B; 10/05/2018 – Legg Mason End-April Assets Under Mgmt $752.3B Vs End-March $754.1B; 17/05/2018 – LEGG MASON’S LAROCQUE: CO. PLANS TO EXPAND IN DUBLIN; 20/03/2018 – Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Inc. Announces Financial Position as of January 31, 2018; 01/05/2018 – Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC Announces Distributions for Certain Closed End Funds Pursuant to their Managed; 25/04/2018 – Legg Mason 4Q Net $76.3M

Analysts expect Aritzia Inc. (TSE:ATZ) to report $0.13 EPS on October, 3.They anticipate $0.01 EPS change or 7.14% from last quarter’s $0.14 EPS. T_ATZ’s profit would be $14.03 million giving it 33.48 P/E if the $0.13 EPS is correct. After having $0.14 EPS previously, Aritzia Inc.’s analysts see -7.14% EPS growth. The stock decreased 1.25% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $17.41. About 133,386 shares traded. Aritzia Inc. (TSE:ATZ) has 0.00% since September 23, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

More important recent Legg Mason, Inc. (NYSE:LM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Legg Mason reports August AUM of $776.8B – Seeking Alpha” on September 12, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com published article titled: “Legg Mason’s Stock Is Cheap. But Probably For Good Reason – Seeking Alpha”, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On Legg Mason, Inc. (LM) ? – Yahoo Finance” on April 29, 2019. More interesting news about Legg Mason, Inc. (NYSE:LM) was released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Trian close to settlement with Legg Mason – WSJ – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 17, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.56, from 1.5 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 32 investors sold Legg Mason, Inc. shares while 94 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 74.07 million shares or 5.63% more from 70.12 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Tarbox Family Office Inc holds 153 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al holds 0% of its portfolio in Legg Mason, Inc. (NYSE:LM) for 10,100 shares. Shufro Rose & reported 0.02% in Legg Mason, Inc. (NYSE:LM). Matarin Capital Ltd Llc accumulated 106,069 shares. First Personal Financial Svcs has invested 0% in Legg Mason, Inc. (NYSE:LM). Moreover, Northern Trust Corporation has 0.01% invested in Legg Mason, Inc. (NYSE:LM). Prudential Inc reported 0.01% in Legg Mason, Inc. (NYSE:LM). Assetmark invested 0% in Legg Mason, Inc. (NYSE:LM). Gabelli Funds Limited Liability, New York-based fund reported 911,226 shares. Stifel Finance Corp accumulated 617,047 shares. Westpac, Australia-based fund reported 55,200 shares. South Dakota Investment Council, a South Dakota-based fund reported 233,300 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department invested in 0.02% or 90,000 shares. Diligent Invsts Lc holds 0.1% of its portfolio in Legg Mason, Inc. (NYSE:LM) for 5,219 shares. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney Strauss invested in 1,941 shares.

Among 2 analysts covering Legg Mason (NYSE:LM), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Legg Mason has $4300 highest and $4200 lowest target. $42.50’s average target is 10.85% above currents $38.34 stock price. Legg Mason had 5 analyst reports since April 18, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Wells Fargo downgraded Legg Mason, Inc. (NYSE:LM) on Friday, September 13 to “Market Perform” rating. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Tuesday, August 6 by Credit Suisse.

Legg Mason, Inc. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. The company has market cap of $3.33 billion. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides investment management and related services to company-sponsored mutual funds and other investment vehicles including pension funds, foundations, endowments, sovereign wealth funds, insurance companies, private banks, family offices, individuals, as well as to global, institutional, and retail clients. It currently has negative earnings. It launches and manages equity, fixed income, and multi-asset customized portfolios through its subsidiaries.

More notable recent Aritzia Inc. (TSE:ATZ) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “How Much Are Aritzia Inc. (TSE:ATZ) Insiders Spending On Buying Shares? – Yahoo Finance” on September 03, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Could The Aritzia Inc. (TSE:ATZ) Ownership Structure Tell Us Something Useful? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 09, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Here’s Why Aritzia (TSE:ATZ) Can Manage Its Debt Responsibly – Yahoo Finance” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about Aritzia Inc. (TSE:ATZ) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Aritzia Inc. (TSE:ATZ) A High Quality Stock To Own? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 15, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Dunkin’ Brands (DNKN) Beats Q2 Earnings Estimates – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 01, 2019.