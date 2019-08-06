Aristotle Fund LP Trimmed Office Depot (ODP) Stake by $5.98 Million as Market Valuation Declined; Microsoft (MSFT) Shareholder Plancorp Increased Its Stake

Aristotle Fund Lp decreased its stake in Office Depot Inc. (ODP) by 38.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aristotle Fund Lp sold 1.99 million shares as the company’s stock declined 14.64% . The hedge fund held 3.20M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.62M, down from 5.20M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aristotle Fund Lp who had been investing in Office Depot Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $945.06M market cap company. The stock decreased 2.26% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $1.73. About 3.16M shares traded. Office Depot, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODP) has declined 19.37% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.37% the S&P500. Some Historical ODP News: 26/03/2018 – CompuCom Launches `Self Healing Branch’ to Help Banks Automate Technology Support and Reduce Downtime; 09/05/2018 – Office Depot’s 1Q Profit Falls But It Raises Guidance; 06/04/2018 – US is being wrongly blamed for trade problems: Former Office Depot CEO; 09/05/2018 – OFFICE DEPOT BOOSTS YR FORECAST; 16/05/2018 – OFFICE DEPOT INC ODP.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $0.31, REV VIEW $10.88 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 12/03/2018 – OFFICE DEPOT, AWARDS MARKETING AGENCY OF DUTIES TO WPP; 18/04/2018 – Office Depot Announces Channel Partner Agreement with Top Master Agency, MicroCorp; 06/04/2018 – The U.S. is taking the blame for trade tensions that were started by other countries, says former Office Depot CEO Steve Odland; 09/05/2018 – OFFICE DEPOT INC ODP.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $0.31, REV VIEW $10.75 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 09/05/2018 – Office Depot Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.025 Per Share

Plancorp Llc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 12.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Plancorp Llc bought 2,801 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 25,623 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.02M, up from 22,822 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Plancorp Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock increased 2.04% or $2.7 during the last trading session, reaching $134.91. About 20.12M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 11/04/2018 – MSFT BEGINS NEW EU PARENTAL VERIFICATIONS FOR CHILDREN ACCOUNTS; 31/05/2018 – Ingenico ePayments Voted Best International CNP Program by Customers at the 2018 CNP Awards; 16/05/2018 – Financial Post: Microsoft planning low-cost Surface tablet line to take on iPad; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT EXPECTS CURRENCY TO BOOST SALES BY 3% IN 4Q; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT SAYS KEY DRIVERS OF BUSINESS INTACT FOR COMING FY19; 05/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS TIMES, JOURNAL AND POST HAVE VIABLE MODEL FOR GENERATING DIGITAL REVENUE; 26/04/2018 – Breaking Down Microsoft’s Fiscal 3rd-Qtr Earnings (Video); 13/03/2018 – Biostage Preclinical Study Results Published in New Report; 26/03/2018 – Coutts banker quits after report of harassment complaints in 2015; 26/04/2018 – Google and Facebook adopt water gun emoji, leaving Microsoft holding the pistol. Via @verge:

Analysts await Office Depot, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODP) to report earnings on August, 7 before the open. They expect $0.05 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.05 per share. ODP’s profit will be $27.31 million for 8.65 P/E if the $0.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.07 actual EPS reported by Office Depot, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -28.57% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Office Depot, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODP) news were published by: 247Wallst.com which released: “Meet Office Depotâ€™s Newest Partnership With Alibaba – 24/7 Wall St.” on March 04, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Office Depot (ODP) Q1 Earnings Top, Fall Y/Y, View Revised – Nasdaq” published on May 09, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Office Depot (ODP) Stock Plunges on Soft Q1 Sales Warning – Nasdaq” on April 05, 2019. More interesting news about Office Depot, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODP) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Office Depot (ODP) Down 4.3% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Rebound? – Nasdaq” published on June 07, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Will Office Depot’s (ODP) Efforts Help Revive the Stock? – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 18, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.43 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.13, from 1.56 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 13 investors sold ODP shares while 71 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 84 raised stakes. 481.25 million shares or 1.70% more from 473.21 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Common Retirement Fund has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Office Depot, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODP). Voya Inv Mgmt Limited Company owns 589,906 shares. Brandywine Glob Invest Mngmt Ltd Liability invested 0.03% in Office Depot, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODP). Miller Invest Mngmt Limited Partnership accumulated 28,074 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Communication accumulated 0% or 500 shares. 268,807 are owned by Sei. Sector Pension Investment Board holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Office Depot, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODP) for 1.08 million shares. Acadian Asset Management Ltd Liability owns 0.03% invested in Office Depot, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODP) for 1.98 million shares. Nordea Investment Management accumulated 790,400 shares. 676,073 were reported by Qs Invsts Lc. Ls Invest Advsrs Ltd holds 17,673 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Tiaa Cref Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 0% in Office Depot, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODP). Arizona State Retirement System invested in 834,531 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Ftb Advisors Inc reported 0% of its portfolio in Office Depot, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODP). Ameriprise Fincl reported 4.08M shares or 0.01% of all its holdings.