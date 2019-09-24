Aristotle Fund LP Trimmed Its Stake in Office Depot (ODP) by $5.52 Million as Share Price Declined; Jag Capital Management Cut Its Stake in Vmware Class A (VMW) by $8.23 Million

Aristotle Fund Lp decreased its stake in Office Depot Inc. (ODP) by 86.13% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aristotle Fund Lp sold 2.76 million shares as the company’s stock declined 14.64% . The hedge fund held 444,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $915,000, down from 3.20 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aristotle Fund Lp who had been investing in Office Depot Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $920.65 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.90% or $0.015 during the last trading session, reaching $1.685. About 2.84 million shares traded. Office Depot, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODP) has declined 19.37% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.37% the S&P500. Some Historical ODP News: 09/05/2018 – Office Depot Sees 2018 Sales Around $10.8B; 09/05/2018 – OFFICE DEPOT INC ODP.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $0.31, REV VIEW $10.75 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 09/05/2018 – OFFICE DEPOT INC – SEES 2018 SALES ABOUT $10.8 BLN; 11/04/2018 – CompuCom Recertifies as Microsoft Gold Partner and Cloud Solution Provider; 16/05/2018 – OFFICE DEPOT INC – EXPECTED 2019-2020 FINANCIAL TARGETS OF ADJUSTED OPERATING INCOME GROWING AT A 3% TO 5% COMPOUND ANNUAL GROWTH RATE; 09/05/2018 – Office Depot 1Q Net $41M; 16/05/2018 – OFFICE DEPOT INC – EXPECTED 2019-2020 FINANCIAL TARGETS OF TOTAL SALES GROWING AT A 0% TO 2% COMPOUND ANNUAL GROWTH RATE; 26/03/2018 – CompuCom Launches `Self Healing Branch’ to Help Banks Automate Technology Support and Reduce Downtime; 16/05/2018 – Office Depot Backs 2018 View for Adjusted Operating Income of About $360 Million; 12/03/2018 – CORRECTING AND REPLACING Office Depot, Inc. Awards Marketing Agency of Record Duties to WPP

Jag Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Vmware Inc Class A (VMW) by 42.03% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jag Capital Management Llc sold 49,253 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.82% . The institutional investor held 67,942 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.36M, down from 117,195 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jag Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Vmware Inc Class A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $60.19B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.13% or $4.76 during the last trading session, reaching $147.29. About 675,409 shares traded. VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) has risen 45.44% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 45.44% the S&P500. Some Historical VMW News: 30/04/2018 – MICHAEL DELL REFUSES TO COMMENT ON VMWARE STRATEGIC OPTIONS; 01/05/2018 – VMWARE REPORTS VIRTUAL CLOUD NETWORK; 21/05/2018 – VMWARE INC VMW.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $155 FROM $140; 05/03/2018 – VMware: Dell Would Create an ‘Albatross,’ Says GBH — Barron’s Blog; 17/04/2018 – Carl Icahn buys stake in software provider VMware – CNBC; 12/03/2018 – VMWARE INVESTOR SLAMS `TERRIBLE’ DELL TECHNOLOGIES DEAL TALKS; 29/05/2018 – RoundTower Wins VMware Americas Solution Provider Partner of the Year; 17/04/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Carl Icahn has taken a ‘medium’-sized stake in VMware; 01/05/2018 – Dell Technologies Accelerates Hyper-Converged Infrastructure Portfolio Growth; Simplifies Path to VMware-based Clouds; 17/05/2018 – DELL TECHNOLOGIES INC – CONTINUES TO EVALUATE POTENTIAL BUSINESS OPPORTUNITIES, INCLUDING A POTENTIAL BUSINESS COMBINATION BETWEEN DELL AND VMWARE

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.18 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.12, from 1.3 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 44 investors sold VMW shares while 131 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 141 raised stakes. 68.89 million shares or 2.18% less from 70.43 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 50,568 are held by Ajo Lp. Gateway Inv Advisers Ltd Com owns 30,682 shares. Bp Public Lc accumulated 0.05% or 8,000 shares. 1,669 are held by Whittier. Aqr Management Ltd Liability holds 0.24% of its portfolio in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) for 1.28 million shares. Pension Serv has invested 0% of its portfolio in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW). Artemis Invest Ltd Liability Partnership stated it has 92,882 shares or 0.18% of all its holdings. Northern Trust has invested 0.03% in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW). Jennison Assoc Limited Liability invested 0% in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW). Alberta Investment Mgmt, a Alberta – Canada-based fund reported 157,900 shares. Ellington Mngmt Grp Limited Liability Com holds 0.23% or 7,900 shares in its portfolio. First Manhattan Com stated it has 22 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Altfest L J & has 5,544 shares. 321,276 were reported by Sumitomo Mitsui Tru Inc. Moreover, Ameriprise Financial Inc has 0.13% invested in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) for 1.78M shares.

Jag Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.15B and $886.19M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Qualcomm Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 115,531 shares to 138,396 shares, valued at $10.53 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Synchrony Finl Corp (NYSE:SYF) by 72,615 shares in the quarter, for a total of 554,706 shares, and has risen its stake in Progressive Corp Oh (NYSE:PGR).

Analysts await VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) to report earnings on December, 5. They expect $1.02 EPS, down 15.70% or $0.19 from last year’s $1.21 per share. VMW’s profit will be $416.80M for 36.10 P/E if the $1.02 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.18 actual EPS reported by VMware, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.56% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.1 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.33, from 1.43 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 40 investors sold ODP shares while 58 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 76 raised stakes. 497.10 million shares or 3.29% more from 481.25 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Canada Pension Plan Invest Board reported 75 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Services Automobile Association invested 0% of its portfolio in Office Depot, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODP). Stone Ridge Asset Mngmt Limited Liability reported 108,000 shares. Ancora Limited Com owns 210,000 shares. Piedmont Investment has invested 0% in Office Depot, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODP). Kepos Cap Lp has 734,504 shares. Scotia Capital has 17,559 shares. Strs Ohio holds 0% in Office Depot, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODP) or 330,600 shares. 3,854 are owned by Glenmede Communications Na. Voya Inv Mngmt Ltd Liability has invested 0% in Office Depot, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODP). Everence Mgmt Inc holds 0.03% in Office Depot, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODP) or 76,770 shares. 1.05 million were reported by Wells Fargo & Com Mn. Evergreen Capital Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 36,577 shares or 0.01% of the stock. State Street holds 0% or 18.44 million shares in its portfolio. Parametric Portfolio Assoc Limited holds 0.01% or 3.51M shares in its portfolio.

Analysts await Office Depot, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODP) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.14 earnings per share, up 7.69% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.13 per share. ODP’s profit will be $76.49 million for 3.01 P/E if the $0.14 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.07 actual earnings per share reported by Office Depot, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 100.00% EPS growth.