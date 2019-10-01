Aristotle Fund LP Stake in Simon Ppty Group (SPG) Has Decreased by $954,000 as Shares Declined; Corda Investment Management Has Increased Its Holding in Total S A Sponsored Adr (TOT) as Stock Declined

Corda Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Total S A Sponsored Adr (TOT) by 8.38% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Corda Investment Management Llc bought 27,462 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.91% . The institutional investor held 354,989 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $19.80M, up from 327,527 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Corda Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Total S A Sponsored Adr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $134.13B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.94% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $51.51. About 12.63 million shares traded or 545.10% up from the average. TOTAL S.A. (NYSE:TOT) has declined 19.48% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.48% the S&P500. Some Historical TOT News: 08/03/2018 – TTA: TOTAL: Total Closes the Maersk Oil Acquisition and Becomes the Second-Largest Operator in the North Sea; 10/05/2018 – TTA: TOTAL: Restoration of Listing; 10/05/2018 – Clean Energy Fuels To Launch Leasing Program With Support From Total; 20/03/2018 – Total Could Cut About 250 Jobs in Scotland -The Herald; 14/03/2018 – TTA: TOTAL: TOTAL S.A.: Subscription Price Set For 2018 Capital Increase Reserved For Employees; 05/03/2018 – TOTAL: BUSINESS MODEL WORKS BETTER AT $50BBL, FEWER COMPETITORS; 28/05/2018 – Total Launches Zinia 2 Development in Deep Offshore Block 17 Near Angola; 23/05/2018 – Total: Bayport Polymers LLC Is 50% Owned by Total and 50% Owned by Novealis Holdings LLC; 21/05/2018 – LAKKOTRYPIS: TOTAL INTERESTED IN JOINING ENI IN BLOCK 8; 23/05/2018 – Total, Borealis and NOVA Chemicals Close Their Joint Venture in Petrochemicals

Aristotle Fund Lp decreased its stake in Simon Ppty Group Inc. (SPG) by 50% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aristotle Fund Lp sold 6,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.75% . The hedge fund held 6,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $959,000, down from 12,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aristotle Fund Lp who had been investing in Simon Ppty Group Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $46.92 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.15% or $3.34 during the last trading session, reaching $152.31. About 1.48 million shares traded. Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) has declined 5.62% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.62% the S&P500. Some Historical SPG News: 09/04/2018 – Simon Begins Transformational Redevelopments At Five Properties; 27/04/2018 – Simon Property Group Bumps Up Guidance — Earnings Review; 29/03/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights Capital Senior Living, Lands’ End, Equity Residential, RLJ Lodging Trust, Simon Property Group; 27/04/2018 – Simon Property 1Q U.S. Malls, Premium Outlets Base Minimun Rent Rose 3.2%; 21/03/2018 – CFO Moves: Office Depot, Maersk, Outfront Media, Simon Property Group; 17/05/2018 – Marriott International And Simon Expand Relationship; 27/04/2018 – Simon Property 1Q Rev $1.4B; 27/04/2018 – SIMON PROPERTY GROUP INC SPG.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $12.00 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 19/03/2018 – S&PGR Affirms Rtgs On Simon Property Group; Otlk Stable; 15/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Nine and Downgrades Two Classes of JPMCC 2013-LC11

Corda Investment Management Llc, which manages about $545.28 million and $921.98 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Welltower Inc by 13,258 shares to 477,968 shares, valued at $38.97M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Toronto Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) by 8,680 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 456,843 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Ibonds Dec 2019 Corp Etf.

