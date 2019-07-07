Aristotle Fund LP Stake in Office Depot (ODP) Has Cut as Stock Declined; Mariner Wealth Advisors Has Cut Its Stake in Sjw Group (SJW) by $303,719

Aristotle Fund Lp decreased its stake in Office Depot Inc. (ODP) by 38.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aristotle Fund Lp sold 1.99M shares as the company’s stock declined 36.20% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 3.20 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.62M, down from 5.20M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aristotle Fund Lp who had been investing in Office Depot Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.19B market cap company. The stock increased 2.36% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $2.17. About 3.80 million shares traded. Office Depot, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODP) has declined 11.52% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.95% the S&P500. Some Historical ODP News: 16/05/2018 – OFFICE DEPOT INC ODP.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $0.31, REV VIEW $10.88 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 16/05/2018 – OFFICE DEPOT INC – EXPECTED 2019-2020 FINANCIAL TARGETS OF TOTAL SALES GROWING AT A 0% TO 2% COMPOUND ANNUAL GROWTH RATE; 16/05/2018 – OFFICE DEPOT INC – EXPECTED 2019-2020 FINANCIAL TARGETS OF ADJUSTED OPERATING INCOME GROWING AT A 3% TO 5% COMPOUND ANNUAL GROWTH RATE; 16/05/2018 – OFFICE DEPOT PROVIDES FINANCIAL OUTLOOK THROUGH 2020; 26/03/2018 – CompuCom Launches `Self Healing Branch’ to Help Banks Automate Technology Support and Reduce Downtime; 09/05/2018 – OFFICE DEPOT 1Q ADJ EPS 8C, EST. 8C; 19/03/2018 – Office Depot, Inc. Appoints Scott Kriss Senior Vice Pres and Chief Acctg Officer; 11/04/2018 – CompuCom Recertifies as Microsoft Gold Partner and Cloud Solution Provider; 09/05/2018 – Office Depot 1Q Adj EPS 8c; 16/05/2018 – Office Depot: Outlook to 2020 Sees Services Rev Growing to About 20% of Total Sales

Mariner Wealth Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Sjw Group (SJW) by 8.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mariner Wealth Advisors Llc sold 4,979 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.24% with the market. The institutional investor held 56,077 shares of the water supply company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.46 million, down from 61,056 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mariner Wealth Advisors Llc who had been investing in Sjw Group for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.81B market cap company. The stock increased 0.24% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $63.75. About 98,744 shares traded. SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) has risen 3.17% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 1.26% the S&P500. Some Historical SJW News: 26/04/2018 – SJW GROUP REJECTS UNSOLICITED NON-BINDING INDICATION OF; 26/04/2018 – CA WATER SERVICE GROUP CONFIRMS PROPOSAL TO BUY SJW GROUP FOR; 26/04/2018 – SJW GROUP REJECTS UNSOLICITED NON-BINDING INDICATION FROM CWT; 15/03/2018 – SJW Group and Connecticut Water Service Inc. to Combine in All-Stk Transaction; 19/04/2018 – SJW SAYS “SJW GROUP IS COMMITTED TO EXISTING MERGER AGREEMENT WITH CONNECTICUT WATER, WHICH REMAINS ON TRACK TO CLOSE BY YEAR-END 2018”; 27/04/2018 – EVERSOURCE URGES CTWS HOLDERS TO VOTE AGAINST SJW PROPOSAL; 26/04/2018 – CALIFORNIA WATER SERVICE GROUP – ALL-CASH TRANSACTION VALUED AT APPROXIMATELY $1.9 BLN INCLUDING ASSUMPTION OF DEBT; 15/03/2018 – SJW, Connecticut Water plan merger to create $1.9 bln utility; 27/04/2018 – Eversource Energy: Connecticut Water Shareholders Urged to Vote ‘Against’ SJW Group Deal; 26/04/2018 – CALIFORNIA WATER SERVICE: SJW REJECTED PROPOSAL ON APRIL 13

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.43 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.13, from 1.56 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 13 investors sold ODP shares while 71 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 84 raised stakes. 481.25 million shares or 1.70% more from 473.21 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Commonwealth Bancorp Of has 0.03% invested in Office Depot, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODP). Clarivest Asset Mngmt Ltd Company reported 0.06% of its portfolio in Office Depot, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODP). First Manhattan stated it has 565 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Tci Wealth Advsrs Inc reported 0% stake. Balasa Dinverno And Foltz Lc invested in 0.01% or 26,825 shares. Ajo Lp owns 1.30M shares. Congress Asset Mngmt Ma, Massachusetts-based fund reported 1.35M shares. Blair William & Co Il holds 0% or 33,171 shares. 2.01 million were accumulated by Morgan Stanley. Scotia Cap holds 0% in Office Depot, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODP) or 19,611 shares. Citigroup holds 0% or 891,002 shares. Denali Advsrs Ltd Liability Co reported 1,307 shares stake. Macquarie Grp Ltd accumulated 189,831 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Holding holds 0% or 28,009 shares in its portfolio. Zebra Capital Management Ltd Llc stated it has 0.68% of its portfolio in Office Depot, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODP).

Analysts await Office Depot, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODP) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $0.05 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.05 per share. ODP’s profit will be $27.30M for 10.85 P/E if the $0.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.07 actual EPS reported by Office Depot, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -28.57% negative EPS growth.

Mariner Wealth Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.11B and $7.02B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wpx Energy Inc (NYSE:WPX) by 50,385 shares to 155,203 shares, valued at $2.04M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 12,787 shares in the quarter, for a total of 83,191 shares, and has risen its stake in Texas Instrs Inc (NASDAQ:TXN).

Analysts await SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $0.53 earnings per share, down 26.39% or $0.19 from last year’s $0.72 per share. SJW’s profit will be $15.07 million for 30.07 P/E if the $0.53 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.28 actual earnings per share reported by SJW Group for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 89.29% EPS growth.