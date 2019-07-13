Aristotle Fund LP Lowered Office Depot (ODP) Holding as Stock Value Declined; Chevron New (CVX) Holder Gfs Advisors Trimmed Its Stake

Gfs Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Chevron Corp New (CVX) by 47.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gfs Advisors Llc sold 4,429 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.15% with the market. The institutional investor held 4,850 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $597,000, down from 9,279 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gfs Advisors Llc who had been investing in Chevron Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $239.96B market cap company. The stock increased 0.44% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $125.98. About 3.76 million shares traded. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 6.33% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.76% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 26/05/2018 – Sunday Observer: Kishu Gomes vacates top job at Chevron; 20/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 04/20/2018 03:21 PM; 17/04/2018 – chrisplumb: Venezuela arrests two Chevron executives amid oil purge; 06/03/2018 – Chevron Doubles Permian Oil Forecast, CEO Hints at Share Buyback; 26/03/2018 – CHEVRON: NEW TAX LAW MAKES U.S. MORE COMPETITIVE FOR ACTIVITY; 23/04/2018 – Simon Webb: Exclusive: Arrested Chevron workers could face treason charge in Venezuela; 05/03/2018 – National Post: Chevron in talks to sell minority stake in Kitimat LNG project; 27/04/2018 – CHEVRON CORP – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES AND OTHER INCOME $37,764 MLN VS $33,421 MLN; 05/03/2018 – Exclusive: Chevron in talks to sell stake in Canada LNG project; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON CEO WIRTH SPEAKS IN CNBC INTERVIEW

Aristotle Fund Lp decreased its stake in Office Depot Inc. (ODP) by 38.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aristotle Fund Lp sold 1.99M shares as the company’s stock declined 36.20% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 3.20 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.62M, down from 5.20M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aristotle Fund Lp who had been investing in Office Depot Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.18B market cap company. The stock increased 3.35% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $2.16. About 2.81 million shares traded. Office Depot, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODP) has declined 11.52% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.95% the S&P500. Some Historical ODP News: 06/03/2018 CompuCom Again Named a Leader in Gartner Magic Quadrant for Managed Workplace Services, North America; 26/03/2018 – CompuCom Launches `Self Healing Branch’ to Help Banks Automate Technology Support and Reduce Downtime; 30/03/2018 – The Hill: #BREAKING: Office Depot “will no longer advertise” on Laura Ingraham’s show; 30/03/2018 – OFFICE DEPOT NAMED DAN STONE COMPUCOM PRES. EFFECTIVE APRIL 1; 09/05/2018 – OFFICE DEPOT BOOSTS YR FORECAST; 16/05/2018 – Office Depot Wants Investors to Not See It as Just a Retailer; 27/04/2018 – Office Depot Launches First Annual `Depot Days of Service’ Volunteer Initiative; 06/04/2018 – U.S. is being wrongly blamed for trade problems, says former Office Depot CEO; 21/04/2018 – DJ Office Depot Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ODP); 09/05/2018 – OFFICE DEPOT INC – SEES 2018 SALES ABOUT $10.8 BLN

Since January 15, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 selling transactions for $1.37 million activity. $838,808 worth of Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) shares were sold by Ourada Jeanette L.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 48 investors sold CVX shares while 653 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 580 raised stakes. 1.19 billion shares or 3.90% less from 1.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Puzo Michael J has invested 1.41% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Eagle Ridge Inv reported 0.07% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Piedmont Investment Advisors owns 136,811 shares. High Pointe Capital Mgmt Ltd Llc reported 2.34% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Cls Invs Limited Liability Co holds 0% or 692 shares in its portfolio. South Texas Money has invested 1.96% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). 55,660 were reported by Usca Ria Limited Liability Company. Founders Financial Secs Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 7,523 shares. The New York-based Mackay Shields Ltd Co has invested 0.52% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Newman Dignan & Sheerar owns 13,413 shares. Brown Advisory owns 12,870 shares or 0.37% of their US portfolio. 1832 Asset Ltd Partnership reported 109,229 shares stake. Harvest Cap Mngmt Inc accumulated 2,538 shares or 0.1% of the stock. Qs Invsts Llc, New York-based fund reported 314,251 shares. Panagora Asset Mgmt Incorporated has invested 0.59% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX).

More notable recent Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Lawsuit against Chevron abandoned by Ecuador group – Seeking Alpha” on July 09, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “3 Energy Stocks to Trade Now With Confidence – Investorplace.com” published on July 02, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “4 Oil and Gas Stocks to Buy – Investorplace.com” on June 13, 2019. More interesting news about Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “These 2 Energy Giants Are Teaming Up to Make a $15 Billion Bet on Plastics – The Motley Fool” published on June 22, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks – Wall Street Drifts Higher Despite Trade Worries – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 02, 2019.

Analysts await Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) to report earnings on July, 26. They expect $2.03 earnings per share, up 14.04% or $0.25 from last year’s $1.78 per share. CVX’s profit will be $3.87 billion for 15.51 P/E if the $2.03 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.39 actual earnings per share reported by Chevron Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 46.04% EPS growth.

Gfs Advisors Llc, which manages about $755.79M and $337.52M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 17,172 shares to 109,471 shares, valued at $20.79M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Kraft Heinz Co by 51,162 shares in the quarter, for a total of 147,581 shares, and has risen its stake in Cemex Sab De Cv (NYSE:CX).

Analysts await Office Depot, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODP) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $0.05 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.05 per share. ODP’s profit will be $27.31 million for 10.80 P/E if the $0.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.07 actual EPS reported by Office Depot, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -28.57% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Office Depot, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODP) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Earnings Scheduled For May 8, 2019 – Benzinga” on May 08, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “Office Depot to buy back $100M in stock – South Florida Business Journal” published on November 20, 2018, Businesswire.com published: “Office Depot, Inc. Releases Sustainability Report Announcing New Sustainability Goals – Business Wire” on June 19, 2019. More interesting news about Office Depot, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODP) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Midday Gainers / Losers – Seeking Alpha” published on April 04, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Analysts See 11% Upside For VYM – Nasdaq” with publication date: May 20, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.43 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.13, from 1.56 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 13 investors sold ODP shares while 71 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 84 raised stakes. 481.25 million shares or 1.70% more from 473.21 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Vident Inv Advisory Limited invested in 739,654 shares or 0.14% of the stock. Bridgeway Management stated it has 2.80M shares. Hotchkis Wiley Cap Management Lc reported 36.97M shares or 0.54% of all its holdings. Louisiana State Employees Retirement holds 0.04% or 202,200 shares. Wells Fargo & Com Mn accumulated 1.49M shares. New York-based Morgan Stanley has invested 0% in Office Depot, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODP). Creative Planning holds 424,766 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Moody State Bank Tru Division holds 2,072 shares. Element Cap Management Limited Company reported 61,829 shares. Moreover, Fmr Limited Company has 0% invested in Office Depot, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODP) for 2 shares. Barclays Public Limited owns 722,050 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys has invested 0% of its portfolio in Office Depot, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODP). Sterling Management Limited Liability has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Office Depot, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODP). Charles Schwab Invest Mgmt holds 0.01% in Office Depot, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODP) or 4.29M shares. Arizona State Retirement System owns 834,531 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio.