Aristotle Fund LP Lowered Its Office Depot (ODP) Stake by $5.98 Million; As Netapp (NTAP) Share Value Declined, Sensato Investors Has Lowered Position by $331,200

Aristotle Fund Lp decreased its stake in Office Depot Inc. (ODP) by 38.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aristotle Fund Lp analyzed 1.99M shares as the company's stock declined 14.64% . The hedge fund held 3.20 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.62M, down from 5.20M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aristotle Fund Lp who had been investing in Office Depot Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $904.09M market cap company. The stock decreased 5.97% or $0.105 during the last trading session, reaching $1.655. About 6.37 million shares traded or 22.32% up from the average. Office Depot, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODP) has declined 19.37% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.37% the S&P500.

Sensato Investors Llc decreased its stake in Netapp Inc (NTAP) by 48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sensato Investors Llc analyzed 4,800 shares as the company's stock declined 18.51% . The institutional investor held 5,200 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $361,000, down from 10,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sensato Investors Llc who had been investing in Netapp Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.46B market cap company. The stock increased 3.20% or $1.48 during the last trading session, reaching $47.75. About 3.67M shares traded or 30.42% up from the average. NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) has declined 24.32% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.32% the S&P500.

Analysts await NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) to report earnings on August, 21. They expect $0.71 earnings per share, down 22.83% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.92 per share. NTAP’s profit will be $170.41M for 16.81 P/E if the $0.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.10 actual earnings per share reported by NetApp, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -35.45% negative EPS growth.

