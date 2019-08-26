Aristotle Fund LP Lowered Its Office Depot (ODP) Holding; Griffon (GFF) SI Increased By 4.34%

Aristotle Fund Lp decreased Office Depot Inc. (ODP) stake by 38.36% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Aristotle Fund Lp sold 1.99M shares as Office Depot Inc. (ODP)’s stock declined 14.64%. The Aristotle Fund Lp holds 3.20M shares with $11.62 million value, down from 5.20 million last quarter. Office Depot Inc. now has $746.76M valuation. The stock increased 2.78% or $0.037 during the last trading session, reaching $1.367. About 43,587 shares traded. Office Depot, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODP) has declined 19.37% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.37% the S&P500. Some Historical ODP News: 16/05/2018 – Office Depot Sees 2019-2020 Total Sales Growing at 0% to 2% Compound Annual Growth Rate; 09/05/2018 – Office Depot’s 1Q Profit Falls But It Raises Guidance; 21/03/2018 – CFO Moves: Office Depot, Maersk, Outfront Media, Simon Property Group; 12/03/2018 – Office Depot, Inc. Awards Marketing Agency of Record Duties to WPP; 11/04/2018 – CompuCom Recertifies as Microsoft Gold Partner and Cloud Solution Provider; 21/04/2018 – DJ Office Depot Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ODP); 16/05/2018 – Office Depot Backs 2018 View for Adjusted Operating Income of About $360 Million; 09/05/2018 – OFFICE DEPOT SEES YR SALES ABOUT $10.8B,SAW $10.6B, EST. $10.8B; 16/05/2018 – OFFICE DEPOT INC – EXPECTED 2019-2020 FINANCIAL TARGETS OF TOTAL SALES GROWING AT A 0% TO 2% COMPOUND ANNUAL GROWTH RATE; 30/03/2018 – OFFICE DEPOT NAMED DAN STONE COMPUCOM PRES. EFFECTIVE APRIL 1

Griffon Corporation (NYSE:GFF) had an increase of 4.34% in short interest. GFF’s SI was 2.32M shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 4.34% from 2.22 million shares previously. With 131,500 avg volume, 18 days are for Griffon Corporation (NYSE:GFF)’s short sellers to cover GFF’s short positions. The SI to Griffon Corporation’s float is 5.9%. The stock increased 1.92% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $17.5. About 650 shares traded. Griffon Corporation (NYSE:GFF) has declined 5.49% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.49% the S&P500. Some Historical GFF News: 08/03/2018 – Griffon Declares Special Cash Dividend of $1; 21/05/2018 – Griffon Corporation Receives Antitrust Clearance for CornellCookson Acquisition; 13/03/2018 – Griffon Announces the Combination of The AMES Companies and ClosetMaid under Michael A. Sarrica; 03/05/2018 – GRIFFON CORP – DEAL FOR $180 MLN; 21/05/2018 – GRIFFON GETS ANTITRUST CLEARANCE FOR CORNELLCOOKSON PURCHASE; 03/05/2018 – GRIFFON UNIT TO PAY $180M, OR $170M INCL TAX BENEFITS; 03/05/2018 – GRIFFON CORP – ACQUISITION IS EXPECTED TO BE FINANCED THROUGH CASH ON HAND; 08/03/2018 – GRIFFON CORP – BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF GRIFFON CORPORATION DECLARED A SPECIAL CASH DIVIDEND OF $1.00 PER SHARE; 03/05/2018 – Griffon: to Generate $200M in Rev, 15c in EPS in First 12 Months Acquisition; 08/03/2018 – Griffon Corp Declares Special Div

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.43 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.13, from 1.56 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 13 investors sold ODP shares while 71 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 84 raised stakes. 481.25 million shares or 1.70% more from 473.21 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Among 2 analysts covering Office Depot (NASDAQ:ODP), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Office Depot has $4.5 highest and $2.5 lowest target. $3.67’s average target is 168.47% above currents $1.367 stock price. Office Depot had 6 analyst reports since February 27, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. UBS maintained Office Depot, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODP) rating on Thursday, February 28. UBS has “Sell” rating and $2.5 target. The stock has “Buy” rating by Bank of America on Wednesday, February 27. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, March 5 by Bank of America.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.72 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.16, from 1.88 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 19 investors sold Griffon Corporation shares while 20 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 30.90 million shares or 1.65% more from 30.40 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.