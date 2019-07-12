Aristotle Fund LP Lowered Its Holding in Office Depot (ODP) by $5.98 Million as Stock Price Declined; Boeing Co (BA) Shareholder Hilltop Holdings Has Upped Position by $781,050

Aristotle Fund Lp decreased its stake in Office Depot Inc. (ODP) by 38.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aristotle Fund Lp sold 1.99M shares as the company’s stock declined 36.20% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 3.20 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.62 million, down from 5.20 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aristotle Fund Lp who had been investing in Office Depot Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.20 billion market cap company. The stock increased 4.78% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $2.19. About 1.21M shares traded. Office Depot, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODP) has declined 11.52% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.95% the S&P500. Some Historical ODP News: 09/05/2018 – OFFICE DEPOT INC – INCREASES FULL-YEAR OUTLOOK FOR 2018; 16/05/2018 – OFFICE DEPOT SEES 0-2% COMPOUND ANNUAL GROWTH FOR 2019-20 SALES; 09/05/2018 – Office Depot Sees 2018 Sales Around $10.8B; 09/05/2018 – OFFICE DEPOT INC – SEES 2018 ADJUSTED OPERATING INCOME ABOUT $360 MLN; 16/05/2018 – OFFICE DEPOT PROVIDES FINANCIAL OUTLOOK THROUGH 2020; 19/03/2018 – Office Depot, Inc. Appoints Scott Kriss Senior Vice Pres and Chief Acctg Officer; 26/03/2018 – CompuCom Launches `Self Healing Branch’ to Help Banks Automate Technology Support and Reduce Downtime; 09/05/2018 – OFFICE DEPOT 1Q ADJ EPS 8C, EST. 8C; 16/05/2018 – Office Depot Expects 5.5% Growth in Yr Over Yr Sales in 2018; 19/03/2018 – Office Depot, Inc. Appoints Scott Kriss Senior Vice President and Chief Accounting Officer

Hilltop Holdings Inc increased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 24.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hilltop Holdings Inc bought 2,050 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.82% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 10,532 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.02 million, up from 8,482 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $204.57B market cap company. The stock increased 1.51% or $5.41 during the last trading session, reaching $364.41. About 1.68 million shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has risen 0.30% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.13% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 17/04/2018 – Engine failure causes Southwest emergency landing in Philadelphia; 14/03/2018 – ANALYSIS-India eyeing Boeing’s Super Hornet in latest twist to air force procurement; 09/05/2018 – BOEING SEES $35B TOTAL DEALS IN PIPELINE AWAITING EX-IM CREDIT; 23/05/2018 – Malaysia says private search for MH370 to end next week; 09/04/2018 – Boeing’s Tapestry Solutions Sensor Integration Platform Goes Live at BAE Systems; 30/04/2018 – BOEING IS TESTING BLENDED-WING PROTOTYPE: CEO; 15/03/2018 – India eyeing Boeing’s Super Hornet in latest twist to air force procurement; 12/04/2018 – Channel NewsAsia: New Boeing-Embraer proposal brings tie-up closer, not imminent; 20/03/2018 – BOEING: BOEING, SKYUP AIRLINES FINALIZE ORDER FIVE 737 MAX; 25/03/2018 – BOEING DELIVERS WORLD’S FIRST 787-10 DREAMLINER TO SIA

Hilltop Holdings Inc, which manages about $470.95 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr Ser Tr by 10,681 shares to 10,538 shares, valued at $965,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (Call) (TLT) by 83,107 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,500 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (PFF).

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 11 sales for $51.18 million activity. Shares for $3.49 million were sold by LUTTIG J MICHAEL. Smith Gregory D sold $7.83 million worth of stock or 19,500 shares. COLBERT THEODORE III sold $873,712 worth of stock. $1.20M worth of stock was sold by CAPOZZI HEIDI B on Wednesday, February 13. Another trade for 26,557 shares valued at $10.50M was sold by KEATING TIMOTHY JOHN.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Edgemoor Invest Advisors Incorporated has 2.62% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 52,206 shares. Btc Capital Mgmt stated it has 1% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Iat Reinsurance Limited invested in 1.47% or 22,750 shares. First Savings Bank Of Hutchinson has invested 0.26% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). 88,679 were accumulated by Da Davidson And Com. Lawson Kroeker Inv Mngmt Ne holds 5.09% or 37,335 shares. Pitcairn Company, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 6,504 shares. Modera Wealth Management owns 2,578 shares or 0.18% of their US portfolio. Sumitomo Life Ins holds 0.9% or 17,556 shares in its portfolio. Rhumbline Advisers reported 0.67% stake. Clal Insur Entertainment holds 1.82% or 194,960 shares in its portfolio. 3,644 are owned by Patten Gru. Homrich & Berg has invested 0.23% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Portland Glob Advisors Limited Liability Corporation reported 1,367 shares. Beach Inv Counsel Inc Pa reported 1,789 shares.

Analysts await Office Depot, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODP) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $0.05 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.05 per share. ODP’s profit will be $27.31M for 10.95 P/E if the $0.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.07 actual EPS reported by Office Depot, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -28.57% negative EPS growth.