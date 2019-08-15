Aristotle Fund LP Has Trimmed Stake in Office Depot (ODP) by $5.98 Million as Shares Declined; Northrop Grumman (NOC) Holder Pnc Financial Services Group Increased Its Holding by $493,077

Pnc Financial Services Group Inc increased its stake in Northrop Grumman Corp (NOC) by 0.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pnc Financial Services Group Inc bought 1,833 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.45% . The institutional investor held 577,273 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $155.63M, up from 575,440 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pnc Financial Services Group Inc who had been investing in Northrop Grumman Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $61.72 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.93% or $3.35 during the last trading session, reaching $364.77. About 520,924 shares traded. Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC) has risen 17.21% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.21% the S&P500. Some Historical NOC News: 04/05/2018 – InsideDfnse[Reg]: Air Force to sole-source early SBIRS follow-on work to Lockheed, Northrop; 25/04/2018 – NORTHROP GRUMMAN BOOSTS FORECAST; 28/03/2018 – Northrop Grumman: Poland Agrees to Buy Integrated Air and Missile Defense Battle Command System; 25/04/2018 – NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORP NOC.N FY2018 REV VIEW $27.11 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 25/04/2018 – Northrop Grumman Sees FY EPS $15.40-EPS $15.65; 25/04/2018 – Northrop Grumman Raises 2018 View To EPS $15.40-EPS $15.65; 25/04/2018 – Northrop Grumman Still Sees 2018 Operating Margin About 12%; 09/03/2018 – Orbital/Northrop expected to close in first half of 2018 sans divests; 09/04/2018 – Northrop Grumman, not SpaceX, reported to be at fault for loss of top secret Zuma satellite; 25/04/2018 – NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORP – CURRENTLY EXPECTS ITS DEAL OF ORBITAL ATK WILL CLOSE IN THE FIRST HALF OF THIS YEAR

Aristotle Fund Lp decreased its stake in Office Depot Inc. (ODP) by 38.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aristotle Fund Lp sold 1.99 million shares as the company’s stock declined 14.64% . The hedge fund held 3.20 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.62 million, down from 5.20M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aristotle Fund Lp who had been investing in Office Depot Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $737.48M market cap company. The stock decreased 6.25% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $1.35. About 5.52 million shares traded or 7.26% up from the average. Office Depot, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODP) has declined 19.37% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.37% the S&P500. Some Historical ODP News: 09/05/2018 – Office Depot’s 1Q Profit Falls But It Raises Guidance; 09/05/2018 – OFFICE DEPOT 1Q ADJ EPS 8C, EST. 8C; 06/04/2018 – U.S. is being wrongly blamed for trade problems, says former Office Depot CEO; 19/03/2018 – Office Depot, Inc. Appoints Scott Kriss Senior Vice Pres and Chief Acctg Officer; 18/04/2018 – OFFICE DEPOT REPORTS CHANNEL PARTNER PACT WITH MICROCORP; 23/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Three Classes of WBCMT 2003-C7; 16/05/2018 – Office Depot Expects 5.5% Growth in Yr Over Yr Sales in 2018; 06/04/2018 – The U.S. is taking the blame for trade tensions that were started by other countries, says former Office Depot CEO Steve Odland; 16/05/2018 – Office Depot Sees 2019-2020 Total Sales Growing at 0% to 2% Compound Annual Growth Rate; 16/05/2018 – OFFICE DEPOT INC – EXPECTED 2019-2020 FINANCIAL TARGETS OF ADJUSTED OPERATING INCOME GROWING AT A 3% TO 5% COMPOUND ANNUAL GROWTH RATE

