Aristotle Fund LP Has Trimmed Office Depot (ODP) Position as Shares Declined; Suncor Energy New (SU) Holding Held by Capital Innovations Llc

Capital Innovations Llc increased its stake in Suncor Energy Inc New (SU) by 32.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Innovations Llc bought 10,310 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.74% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 42,185 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.37 million, up from 31,875 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Innovations Llc who had been investing in Suncor Energy Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $46.69 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $29.64. About 3.58 million shares traded or 25.48% up from the average. Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) has declined 21.99% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.42% the S&P500. Some Historical SU News: 01/05/2018 – Suncor Energy declares dividend; 02/05/2018 – SUNCOR MOVED SYNCRUDE TURNAROUND FORWARD FOR PIPELINE ISSUE; 14/03/2018 – Suncor Energy Syncrude Maintenance Turnaround Originally Scheduled to Begin in April Will Be Moved Up by Approximately One Month; 02/05/2018 – SUNCOR HAS PIPELINE ACCESS FOR ALL OIL-SANDS PRODUCTION; 14/03/2018 – SUNCOR ENERGY SEES SYNCRUDE FY PRODUCTION WITHIN GUIDANCE RANGE; 06/03/2018 CERAWEEK SUNCOR COO MARK LITTLE SAYS SEVERAL PIPELINES THAT HAVE BEEN DELAYED SHOULD GO AHEAD; 01/05/2018 – SUNCOR SEES REMAINING WITHIN 2018 C$4.5B TO C$5.0B CAPEX RANGE; 14/03/2018 – SUNCOR ENERGY INC – ON MARCH 15, SYNCRUDE PLANS TO BEGIN AN EIGHT-WEEK TURNAROUND, WHICH WAS ORIGINALLY SCHEDULED TO BEGIN IN APRIL; 01/05/2018 – Suncor Ramping Up Megaprojects as Refining Unit Protects Prices; 06/03/2018 – Suncor Sees Little Room for Further Syncrude Acquisitions

Aristotle Fund Lp decreased its stake in Office Depot Inc. (ODP) by 38.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aristotle Fund Lp sold 1.99 million shares as the company’s stock declined 36.20% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 3.20 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.62M, down from 5.20M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aristotle Fund Lp who had been investing in Office Depot Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.09 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.56% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $2. About 3.08 million shares traded. Office Depot, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODP) has declined 11.52% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.95% the S&P500. Some Historical ODP News: 06/04/2018 – The U.S. is taking the blame for trade tensions that were started by other countries, says former Office Depot CEO Steve Odland; 09/05/2018 – OFFICE DEPOT 1Q ADJ EPS 8C, EST. 8C; 16/05/2018 – Office Depot Sees 2019-2020 Total Sales Growing at 0% to 2% Compound Annual Growth Rate; 16/05/2018 – Office Depot: Outlook to 2020 Sees Services Rev Growing to About 20% of Total Sales; 09/05/2018 – Office Depot 1Q Net $41M; 16/05/2018 – Office Depot Expects 5.5% Growth in Yr Over Yr Sales in 2018; 21/04/2018 – DJ Office Depot Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ODP); 09/05/2018 – OFFICE DEPOT BOOSTS YR FORECAST; 12/03/2018 – CORRECTING AND REPLACING Office Depot, Inc. Awards Marketing Agency of Record Duties to WPP; 09/05/2018 – OFFICE DEPOT INC – INCREASES FULL-YEAR OUTLOOK FOR 2018

Analysts await Office Depot, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODP) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $0.05 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.05 per share. ODP’s profit will be $27.33M for 10.00 P/E if the $0.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.07 actual EPS reported by Office Depot, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -28.57% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.43 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.13, from 1.56 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 13 investors sold ODP shares while 71 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 84 raised stakes. 481.25 million shares or 1.70% more from 473.21 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ancora Advsrs Lc reported 95,000 shares. Ny State Teachers Retirement Systems has 1.24M shares. Barclays Public Ltd Co holds 0% of its portfolio in Office Depot, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODP) for 722,050 shares. 1.15M are held by Tiaa Cref Inv Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation. Panagora Asset Management stated it has 2.03M shares. 317,653 were accumulated by Wellington Mgmt Grp Inc Llp. Bluecrest Cap Management, a Guernsey-based fund reported 59,622 shares. Pinebridge Investments Limited Partnership invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Office Depot, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODP). Vident Invest Advisory Lc accumulated 739,654 shares. Hbk Invs LP invested in 338,645 shares or 0.02% of the stock. 4.40 million are owned by Principal Financial Gru. Tortoise Ltd Llc holds 150 shares or 0% of its portfolio. The Ontario – Canada-based Highstreet Asset Mngmt has invested 0% in Office Depot, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODP). Hillsdale Investment Mgmt Inc, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 202,100 shares. Vanguard Group owns 0.01% invested in Office Depot, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODP) for 58.34 million shares.

