Aristotle Fund LP Has Trimmed Its Office Depot (ODP) Holding by $5.98 Million; Market Value Declined; Melvin Capital Management LP Has Upped Netflix (Call) (NFLX) Position

Aristotle Fund Lp decreased its stake in Office Depot Inc. (ODP) by 38.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aristotle Fund Lp sold 1.99 million shares as the company’s stock declined 14.64% . The hedge fund held 3.20M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.62 million, down from 5.20 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aristotle Fund Lp who had been investing in Office Depot Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $710.29 million market cap company. The stock decreased 2.99% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $1.3. About 4.65M shares traded. Office Depot, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODP) has declined 19.37% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.37% the S&P500. Some Historical ODP News: 16/05/2018 – Office Depot Expects 5.5% Growth in Yr Over Yr Sales in 2018; 09/05/2018 – Office Depot Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.025 Per Share; 26/03/2018 – CompuCom Launches `Self Healing Branch’ to Help Banks Automate Technology Support and Reduce Downtime; 09/05/2018 – Office Depot Sees 2018 Sales Around $10.8B; 09/05/2018 – OFFICE DEPOT BOOSTS YR FORECAST; 09/05/2018 – Office Depot 1Q Net $41M; 06/04/2018 – US is being wrongly blamed for trade problems: Former Office Depot CEO; 19/03/2018 – Office Depot, Inc. Appoints Scott Kriss Senior Vice President and Chief Accounting Officer; 06/04/2018 – The U.S. is taking the blame for trade tensions that were started by other countries, says former Office Depot CEO Steve Odland; 21/04/2018 – DJ Office Depot Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ODP)

Melvin Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Netflix Inc (Call) (NFLX) by 208.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Melvin Capital Management Lp bought 554,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.74% . The institutional investor held 820,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $292.38 million, up from 265,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Melvin Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Netflix Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $126.44B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.02% or $3.03 during the last trading session, reaching $293.75. About 4.45M shares traded. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has declined 3.57% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.57% the S&P500. Some Historical NFLX News: 24/05/2018 – News 12 CT: Business Briefs: Deutsche Bank, Uber, Netflix; 12/03/2018 – Zero Hedge: Apple Crushes Netflix Rumors: “Would Rather Build A Studio Than Buy Netflix”; 13/04/2018 – Comcast will add Netflix to cable bundles in U.S; 17/05/2018 – Comic Book Res: EXCLUSIVE: Netflix’s The Magic Order Trailer Tease Casts an Ominous Spell; 05/04/2018 – Considering its growth possibilities, Cramer puts Spotify in a league with the likes of Netflix; 12/04/2018 – Hollywood Torrent: Is ESPN ready to lose $$? Coachella, Netflix v. Cannes; 11/04/2018 – New York Post: Netflix accused of rigging bonuses for top executives; 12/03/2018 – Apple’s Cue Suggests Company Won’t Buy Netflix, Disney for Video; 06/04/2018 – Lost in Space, Netflix – absurdly contrived, yet gripping; 09/03/2018 – Tech Today: Finisar’s Dismal Report, Netflix’s Halo, Big Blue’s Missing Timeline — Barron’s Blog

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.43 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.13, from 1.56 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 13 investors sold ODP shares while 71 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 84 raised stakes. 481.25 million shares or 1.70% more from 473.21 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sei Invs stated it has 0% in Office Depot, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODP). Gemmer Asset Management Limited Liability Corporation holds 0% or 837 shares. Los Angeles Capital And Equity Rech holds 0% or 55,791 shares. Natl Bank Of New York Mellon accumulated 12.20M shares. Ls Invest Advsr Llc has 17,673 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Teachers Retirement Sys Of The State Of Kentucky, Kentucky-based fund reported 192,683 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale invested in 27,814 shares or 0% of the stock. Two Sigma Secs Llc invested in 0% or 35,589 shares. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 89,218 shares. Acadian Asset Lc has 1.98 million shares. Mason Street Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company has 173,739 shares. Congress Asset Co Ma invested in 0.06% or 1.35 million shares. Towle invested in 5.08% or 12.32 million shares. Cleararc Capital Inc owns 13,893 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Systems stated it has 0.01% in Office Depot, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODP).

Melvin Capital Management Lp, which manages about $8.54 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 350,000 shares to 800,000 shares, valued at $124.95 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Paypal Hldgs Inc by 2.78 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.00 million shares, and cut its stake in Wynn Resorts Ltd (Call) (NASDAQ:WYNN).

Since August 8, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $2.00 million activity.

