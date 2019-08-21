Aristotle Fund LP Has Lowered Office Depot (ODP) Position by $5.98 Million; Stock Value Declined; Steinberg Global Asset Management Holding in Heico New (HEI) Decreased by $607,676 as Valuation Rose

Steinberg Global Asset Management decreased its stake in Heico Corp New (HEI) by 17.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Steinberg Global Asset Management sold 7,066 shares as the company’s stock rose 32.47% . The institutional investor held 34,202 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.97M, down from 41,268 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Steinberg Global Asset Management who had been investing in Heico Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.71 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.55% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $145.11. About 49,990 shares traded. HEICO Corporation (NYSE:HEI) has risen 85.42% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 85.42% the S&P500. Some Historical HEI News: 29/05/2018 – HEICO – ESTIMATE CONSOLIDATED FISCAL 2018 YEAR-OVER-YEAR GROWTH IN NET INCOME TO BE 33% – 35%; 29/05/2018 – HEICO – ESTIMATE CONSOLIDATED FISCAL 2018 YEAR-OVER-YEAR GROWTH IN NET SALES TO BE 13% – 14%; 17/04/2018 – Heico Expects Acquisition to Be Accretive to Earnings Within a Year Following Purchase; 17/04/2018 – Heico’s Dukane Seacom Acquired Emergency Locator Transmitter Beacon Product Line of Instrumar Limited; 29/05/2018 – HEICO Corporation Reports Record Net Sales and Operating Income for the Second Quarter of Fiscal 2018; Full Fiscal Year 2018 Net Income Growth Estimates Raised; 17/04/2018 – HEICO CORP – EXPECTS ACQUISITION TO BE ACCRETIVE TO ITS EARNINGS WITHIN A YEAR FOLLOWING PURCHASE; 29/05/2018 – Heico 2Q EPS 55c; 15/05/2018 – HEICO Corporation Announces Regular Quarterly Conference Call; 19/04/2018 – DJ HEICO Corporation Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HEI.A); 14/05/2018 – Nomura Adds CommVault, Cuts Heico: 13F

Aristotle Fund Lp decreased its stake in Office Depot Inc. (ODP) by 38.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aristotle Fund Lp sold 1.99 million shares as the company’s stock declined 14.64% . The hedge fund held 3.20M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.62 million, down from 5.20M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aristotle Fund Lp who had been investing in Office Depot Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $792.10 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.69% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $1.45. About 802,873 shares traded. Office Depot, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODP) has declined 19.37% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.37% the S&P500. Some Historical ODP News: 09/05/2018 – OFFICE DEPOT INC – SEES 2018 ADJUSTED OPERATING INCOME ABOUT $360 MLN; 16/05/2018 – OFFICE DEPOT INC – EXPECTED 2019-2020 FINANCIAL TARGETS OF ADJUSTED OPERATING INCOME GROWING AT A 3% TO 5% COMPOUND ANNUAL GROWTH RATE; 19/03/2018 – Office Depot, Inc. Appoints Scott Kriss Senior Vice President and Chief Accounting Officer; 26/03/2018 – CompuCom Launches `Self Healing Branch’ to Help Banks Automate Technology Support and Reduce Downtime; 27/04/2018 – Office Depot Launches First Annual `Depot Days of Service’ Volunteer Initiative; 09/05/2018 – OFFICE DEPOT INC – SEES 2018 SALES ABOUT $10.8 BLN; 16/05/2018 – Office Depot Backs 2018 View for Adjusted Operating Income of About $360 Million; 26/03/2018 – CompuCom Launches ‘Self Healing Branch’ to Help Banks Automate Technology Support and Reduce Downtime; 06/03/2018 CompuCom Again Named a Leader in Gartner Magic Quadrant for Managed Workplace Services, North America; 09/05/2018 – Office Depot’s 1Q Profit Falls But It Raises Guidance

More notable recent Office Depot, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODP) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Office Depot (ODP) Reports Next Week: What to Know Ahead of the Release – Nasdaq” on July 31, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “ODP or ULTA: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now? – Nasdaq” published on August 09, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is It Worth Considering Office Depot, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODP) For Its Upcoming Dividend? – Yahoo Finance” on August 18, 2019. More interesting news about Office Depot, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODP) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Why Office Depot Stock Dropped 7% Today – Nasdaq” published on March 14, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Office Depot (ODP) Plunges 40% in 3 Months: Factors to Blame – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 18, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.43 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.13, from 1.56 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 13 investors sold ODP shares while 71 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 84 raised stakes. 481.25 million shares or 1.70% more from 473.21 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Credit Suisse Ag holds 458,221 shares. Deutsche Fincl Bank Ag holds 2.93 million shares. Coatue Mngmt Ltd Liability reported 15,679 shares. Zacks Invest stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Office Depot, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODP). Savant Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Office Depot, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODP). The Quebec – Canada-based Public Sector Pension Investment Board has invested 0.04% in Office Depot, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODP). National Bank Of America Corp De, North Carolina-based fund reported 1.23 million shares. Amalgamated Bankshares has 83,177 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Miller Mgmt LP stated it has 28,074 shares. Community National Bank & Trust Na reported 0% stake. 50,345 were accumulated by Coldstream Cap Mgmt Inc. Trust Of Vermont reported 0% in Office Depot, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODP). Johnson Financial Grp Inc holds 0% or 5,000 shares in its portfolio. Aperio Lc has invested 0.01% in Office Depot, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODP). Qs Invsts Limited Liability holds 676,073 shares.

Since June 10, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $298,300 activity.

More notable recent HEICO Corporation (NYSE:HEI) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “HEICO Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on May 27, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On HEICO Corporation (HEI) ? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 18, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Should You Consider HEICO Corporation (NYSE:HEI)? – Yahoo Finance” on June 03, 2019. More interesting news about HEICO Corporation (NYSE:HEI) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Announcing: HEICO (NYSE:HEI) Stock Soared An Exciting 384% In The Last Five Years – Yahoo Finance” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “HEICO: Growth Continues To Fly – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: April 28, 2019.

Steinberg Global Asset Management, which manages about $604.10 million and $656.67 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in At&T Inc (NYSE:T) by 28,249 shares to 234,607 shares, valued at $8.36 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 8,278 shares in the quarter, for a total of 98,457 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Scottsdale Fds (VCSH).