Aristotle Fund LP Has Decreased Office Depot (ODP) Holding by $5.52 Million; Stock Price Declined; As Ecolab (ECL) Market Valuation Rose, Shareholder Rmb Capital Management Decreased Its Stake

Aristotle Fund Lp decreased its stake in Office Depot Inc. (ODP) by 86.13% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aristotle Fund Lp sold 2.76 million shares as the company’s stock declined 14.64% . The hedge fund held 444,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $915,000, down from 3.20M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aristotle Fund Lp who had been investing in Office Depot Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $931.57 million market cap company. The stock increased 2.10% or $0.035 during the last trading session, reaching $1.705. About 2.71M shares traded. Office Depot, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODP) has declined 19.37% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.37% the S&P500. Some Historical ODP News: 06/04/2018 – US is being wrongly blamed for trade problems: Former Office Depot CEO; 09/05/2018 – Office Depot’s 1Q Profit Falls But It Raises Guidance; 09/05/2018 – OFFICE DEPOT SEES YR SALES ABOUT $10.8B,SAW $10.6B, EST. $10.8B; 09/05/2018 – Office Depot 1Q Net $41M; 16/05/2018 – OFFICE DEPOT INC – OUTLOOK TO 2020 SEES SERVICES REVENUE GROWING TO APPROXIMATELY 20% OF TOTAL SALES; 16/05/2018 – OFFICE DEPOT INC ODP.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $0.31, REV VIEW $10.88 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 16/05/2018 – OFFICE DEPOT PROVIDES UPDATE ON STRATEGIC TRANSFORMATION TO BECOME AN OMNI-CHANNEL BUSINESS SERVICES PLATFORM; 21/03/2018 – CFO Moves: Office Depot, Maersk, Outfront Media, Simon Property Group; 16/05/2018 – OFFICE DEPOT SEES 0-2% COMPOUND ANNUAL GROWTH FOR 2019-20 SALES; 09/05/2018 – Office Depot 1Q EPS 7c

Rmb Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Ecolab Inc (ECL) by 12.69% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rmb Capital Management Llc sold 2,081 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.61% . The hedge fund held 14,321 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.83 million, down from 16,402 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rmb Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Ecolab Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $57.16 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.43% or $0.85 during the last trading session, reaching $198.64. About 250,846 shares traded. Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) has risen 43.34% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 43.34% the S&P500.

Analysts await Office Depot, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODP) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.14 earnings per share, up 7.69% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.13 per share. ODP’s profit will be $76.49 million for 3.04 P/E if the $0.14 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.07 actual earnings per share reported by Office Depot, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 100.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.1 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.33, from 1.43 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 40 investors sold ODP shares while 58 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 76 raised stakes. 497.10 million shares or 3.29% more from 481.25 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Hotchkis And Wiley Mgmt Limited Com has 0.4% invested in Office Depot, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODP). Commonwealth Financial Bank Of Australia reported 0.02% stake. Meeder Asset Mngmt has 0% invested in Office Depot, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODP) for 9,222 shares. Moreover, Bessemer Grp Inc Incorporated has 0% invested in Office Depot, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODP). 26.53 million were reported by Lsv Asset Mgmt. Citigroup holds 0% or 611,549 shares in its portfolio. Acadian Asset Management Ltd has 0.02% invested in Office Depot, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODP). Pennsylvania-based Miller Investment Mgmt Limited Partnership has invested 0.01% in Office Depot, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODP). Texas Permanent School Fund has invested 0.01% in Office Depot, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODP). Cornerstone Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in Office Depot, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODP) for 536 shares. Synovus Finance holds 3,225 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Neuberger Berman Gp holds 5.90 million shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Balyasny Asset Management Ltd Liability Company invested in 45,930 shares or 0% of the stock. Signaturefd Limited Liability Co holds 7,452 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Alliancebernstein Lp invested in 0% or 958,240 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.11, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 32 investors sold ECL shares while 343 reduced holdings. 91 funds opened positions while 273 raised stakes. 208.43 million shares or 2.02% more from 204.31 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Liberty Cap accumulated 23,317 shares. Payden & Rygel holds 900 shares. Harding Loevner Lp owns 400 shares. Edgewood Mgmt Ltd Liability Co reported 4.24% of its portfolio in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Retail Bank Of The West has 2,854 shares. Great Lakes Advsr Lc, Illinois-based fund reported 18,705 shares. Tuttle Tactical Mgmt reported 15,865 shares. 1,770 are held by Willingdon Wealth Management. 2,778 were reported by Hills Natl Bank Tru. Amalgamated Savings Bank invested 0.15% in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Jpmorgan Chase And has 784,832 shares. Oakworth Capital stated it has 505 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Harvey Invest Ltd holds 9,631 shares or 0.32% of its portfolio. The Florida-based Finemark Bankshares Tru has invested 0.01% in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Bell National Bank & Trust reported 5,837 shares stake.

Analysts await Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.72 EPS, up 12.42% or $0.19 from last year’s $1.53 per share. ECL’s profit will be $494.93 million for 28.87 P/E if the $1.72 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.42 actual EPS reported by Ecolab Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 21.13% EPS growth.

Rmb Capital Management Llc, which manages about $3.98 billion and $3.95 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vaneck Vectors Etf Tr by 37,391 shares to 71,687 shares, valued at $2.49M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Acadia Rlty Tr (NYSE:AKR) by 56,624 shares in the quarter, for a total of 270,785 shares, and has risen its stake in Immunomedics Inc (NASDAQ:IMMU).