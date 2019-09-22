Aristotle Fund LP Has Cut Office Depot (ODP) Holding by $5.52 Million as Share Price Declined; Westwood Holdings Group Has Lifted Its Targa Resources (TRGP) Holding by $2.02 Million; Valuation Declined

Aristotle Fund Lp decreased its stake in Office Depot Inc. (ODP) by 86.13% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aristotle Fund Lp sold 2.76M shares as the company’s stock declined 14.64% . The hedge fund held 444,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $915,000, down from 3.20 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aristotle Fund Lp who had been investing in Office Depot Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $890.60 million market cap company. The stock increased 10.14% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $1.63. About 24.39 million shares traded or 330.81% up from the average. Office Depot, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODP) has declined 19.37% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.37% the S&P500. Some Historical ODP News: 09/05/2018 – Office Depot’s 1Q Profit Falls But It Raises Guidance; 09/05/2018 – OFFICE DEPOT INC – INCREASES FULL-YEAR OUTLOOK FOR 2018; 26/03/2018 – CompuCom Launches ‘Self Healing Branch’ to Help Banks Automate Technology Support and Reduce Downtime; 04/05/2018 – OFFICE DEPOT INC – SHAREHOLDERS VOTED TO ELECT ALL EIGHT MEMBERS TO SERVE AS DIRECTORS – SEC FILING; 06/04/2018 – U.S. is being wrongly blamed for trade problems, says former Office Depot CEO; 16/05/2018 – Office Depot Backs 2018 View for Adjusted Operating Income of About $360 Million; 16/05/2018 – OFFICE DEPOT SEES 0-2% COMPOUND ANNUAL GROWTH FOR 2019-20 SALES; 06/04/2018 – US is being wrongly blamed for trade problems: Former Office Depot CEO; 09/05/2018 – OFFICE DEPOT INC – SEES 2018 ADJUSTED OPERATING INCOME ABOUT $360 MLN; 16/05/2018 – Office Depot Wants Investors to Not See It as Just a Retailer

Westwood Holdings Group Inc increased its stake in Targa Resources Corp (TRGP) by 16.98% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westwood Holdings Group Inc bought 51,671 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.41% . The institutional investor held 356,036 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.98M, up from 304,365 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc who had been investing in Targa Resources Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.65 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.39% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $41.44. About 2.52M shares traded or 4.43% up from the average. Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) has declined 25.40% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.40% the S&P500. Some Historical TRGP News: 03/05/2018 – TARGA RESOURCES SEES YR NET GROWTH CAPEX $2.18B; 03/05/2018 – TARGA RESOURCES 1Q REV. $2.46B, EST. $2.45B; 27/03/2018 – Targa Resources Announces Additional Delaware Basin Processing Expansions, an Extension of its Grand Prix NGL Pipeline into Okl; 03/05/2018 – Targa Resources 1Q Distributable Cash Flow $216.4M; 29/05/2018 – Targa Resources Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/03/2018 – Targa Resources Partners LP Announces Monthly Distribution on Preferred Units; 03/04/2018 – KP Engineering Announces Completion of Cryogenic Gas Plant for Targa Re; 03/05/2018 – KIRBY CORP KEX.N -PURCHASE WILL BE FINANCED THROUGH ADDITIONAL BORROWINGS; 15/05/2018 – Scopia Adds Arris, Exits Targa Resources, Cuts Netflix: 13F; 27/03/2018 – TARGA RESOURCES CORP TRGP.N -TOTAL 2018 NET GROWTH CAPITAL EXPENDITURES FOR ANNOUNCED PROJECTS IS NOW EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $2.2 BLN

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.24, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 42 investors sold TRGP shares while 116 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 101 raised stakes. 214.74 million shares or 5.97% more from 202.65 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Hm Payson And stated it has 712 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Clearbridge Ltd Liability Com holds 0.11% or 3.10 million shares in its portfolio. Glenmede Communications Na reported 0.02% stake. Pinnacle Hldgs Llc accumulated 0% or 74,203 shares. Voya Invest Mgmt Ltd Llc has invested 0% of its portfolio in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP). Ftb Advisors holds 1,053 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Nomura Asset Management Communications has 38,260 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman And holds 0% of its portfolio in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) for 365 shares. Comerica National Bank & Trust has invested 0% in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP). Greenleaf invested in 0% or 6,953 shares. Moreover, Salient Capital Advsr Llc has 5.11% invested in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP). Stephens Ar reported 23,185 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Deutsche Comml Bank Ag holds 0.11% of its portfolio in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) for 4.84 million shares. The Germany-based Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale has invested 0.01% in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP). Asset Management One Limited has 0.03% invested in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) for 156,006 shares.

Westwood Holdings Group Inc, which manages about $9.18 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Retail Pptys Amer Cla (NYSE:RPAI) by 82,604 shares to 830,524 shares, valued at $9.77M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alphabet Inc by 8,161 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 63,270 shares, and cut its stake in Alaska Air Group Inc (NYSE:ALK).

More notable recent Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Targa Resources Corp (TRGP) – Yahoo Finance” on June 13, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Loss-Making Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) Expected To Breakeven – Yahoo Finance” published on May 14, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Targa Resources Corp.’s (NYSE:TRGP) 9.5% Dividend Sustainable? – Yahoo Finance” on June 27, 2019. More interesting news about Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Targa Resources Issues Inaugural Sustainability Report NYSE:TRGP – GlobeNewswire” published on August 29, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Targa Resources Corp. to Participate in Barclays CEO Energy-Power Conference – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: September 03, 2019.

More notable recent Office Depot, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODP) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Office Depot: Underlying Math Favors Patient Bulls – Seeking Alpha” on August 15, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Office Depot: Valued For Distress, But The Business Is Turning Around – Seeking Alpha” published on May 31, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “First Week of August 17th Options Trading For Office Depot (ODP) – Nasdaq” on June 20, 2018. More interesting news about Office Depot, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODP) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Office Depot Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Is Office Depot (ODP) a Great Stock for Value Investors? – Nasdaq” with publication date: March 12, 2018.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.1 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.33, from 1.43 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 40 investors sold ODP shares while 58 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 76 raised stakes. 497.10 million shares or 3.29% more from 481.25 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Johnson Group reported 5,000 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt holds 0% or 500 shares in its portfolio. Aqr Mgmt Lc, a Connecticut-based fund reported 2.68M shares. Arizona State Retirement Sys invested 0.02% in Office Depot, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODP). Amalgamated Retail Bank invested in 0% or 85,588 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability invested in 0% or 75,888 shares. Deutsche Natl Bank Ag invested 0% in Office Depot, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODP). Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt invested in 0.01% or 187,095 shares. Charles Schwab Inv Mgmt Inc invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Office Depot, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODP). Alberta Corporation has 0.01% invested in Office Depot, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODP) for 314,900 shares. Citadel Advsr Ltd Company, Illinois-based fund reported 275,575 shares. Royal Bancorporation Of Canada holds 0% or 9,948 shares in its portfolio. Clarivest Asset Limited Liability accumulated 793,055 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Savings Bank Of New York Mellon accumulated 10.91M shares or 0.01% of the stock. 802 were accumulated by Highstreet Asset Management.

Analysts await Office Depot, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODP) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.14 earnings per share, up 7.69% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.13 per share. ODP’s profit will be $76.49 million for 2.91 P/E if the $0.14 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.07 actual earnings per share reported by Office Depot, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 100.00% EPS growth.