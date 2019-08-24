Aristotle Fund LP Decreased Office Depot (ODP) Position as Shares Declined; As Facebook (FB) Stock Price Rose, Shareholder Grassi Investment Management Has Trimmed by $1.06 Million Its Position

Aristotle Fund Lp decreased its stake in Office Depot Inc. (ODP) by 38.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aristotle Fund Lp sold 1.99M shares as the company’s stock declined 14.64% . The hedge fund held 3.20 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.62 million, down from 5.20M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aristotle Fund Lp who had been investing in Office Depot Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $726.55M market cap company. The stock decreased 8.28% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $1.33. About 5.35 million shares traded or 3.85% up from the average. Office Depot, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODP) has declined 19.37% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.37% the S&P500. Some Historical ODP News: 09/05/2018 – Office Depot 1Q EPS 7c; 09/05/2018 – Office Depot’s 1Q Profit Falls But It Raises Guidance; 09/04/2018 – CompuCom Unveils New Digital Campus Headquarters; 09/04/2018 – Time Warner/AT&T: Shapiro expected to testify Wednesday; 06/04/2018 – US is being wrongly blamed for trade problems: Former Office Depot CEO; 06/04/2018 – U.S. is being wrongly blamed for trade problems, says former Office Depot CEO; 30/03/2018 – The Hill: #BREAKING: Office Depot “will no longer advertise” on Laura Ingraham’s show; 27/04/2018 – Office Depot Launches First Annual `Depot Days of Service’ Volunteer Initiative; 26/03/2018 – CompuCom Launches `Self Healing Branch’ to Help Banks Automate Technology Support and Reduce Downtime; 16/05/2018 – Office Depot Backs 2018 Sales $10.8B

Grassi Investment Management decreased its stake in Facebook Inc. (FB) by 66.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grassi Investment Management sold 6,375 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 3,254 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $542,000, down from 9,629 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grassi Investment Management who had been investing in Facebook Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $507.11B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.36% or $4.29 during the last trading session, reaching $177.75. About 17.33 million shares traded or 2.80% up from the average. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 28/03/2018 – ACXIOM CORP ACXM.O – WAS INFORMED BY FACEBOOK, THAT FACEBOOK PARTNER CATEGORIES WILL BE DISCONTINUED OVER NEXT SEVERAL MONTHS; 21/05/2018 – MetLife Investment Management, The John Buck Company and Golub & Company Announce Facebook Lease of Park Tower in San Francisco; 16/04/2018 – EU JUSTICE MINISTER CALLS FOR `SMART’ REGULATION FACEBOOK: SZ; 22/05/2018 – Recode Daily: Even Barack and Michelle Obama work for Netflix now Plus, live from Belgium, it’s Mark Zuckerberg; Facebook is full of could-be CEOs – but no one ever leaves; and 24-karat chicken wings; 02/05/2018 – FACEBOOK SAYS IT CAN NOW REMOVE BAD CONTENT FASTER; 11/04/2018 – GOP Rep. Lance on Facebook, Browser Act, Ryan (Video); 05/04/2018 – U.K. LAWMAKER HANCOCK SAYS WILL MEET FACEBOOK ON DATA NEXT WEEK; 22/03/2018 – Coming up in 30 minutes: Facebook chief operating officer Sheryl Sandberg sits down for a live exclusive interview with CNBC’s @JBoorstin from Facebook’s headquarters. Watch on CNBC TV or; 26/04/2018 – FACEBOOK INC FB.O : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $205 FROM $200; 23/05/2018 – Oxfam International Selects Aware by Wiretap™ Governance, Compliance Solution for Workplace by Facebook Collaboration Environ

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.43 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.13, from 1.56 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 13 investors sold ODP shares while 71 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 84 raised stakes. 481.25 million shares or 1.70% more from 473.21 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Clarivest Asset Limited Liability Com stated it has 793,055 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Bankshares Of Montreal Can holds 31,514 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Cornerstone Advsrs Incorporated holds 0% of its portfolio in Office Depot, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODP) for 816 shares. Wells Fargo Mn invested in 1.49 million shares. Mutual Of America Cap Management Llc reported 15,433 shares. 12.20 million are held by Comml Bank Of Mellon. Amg Funds Ltd Liability Corp owns 0.93% invested in Office Depot, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODP) for 262,211 shares. Tudor Invest Et Al has 0.02% invested in Office Depot, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODP). Cipher Cap LP invested 0.03% in Office Depot, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODP). Barclays Public Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 0% in Office Depot, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODP). Moreover, Parkside Natl Bank & Tru has 0% invested in Office Depot, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODP) for 654 shares. Los Angeles Capital Equity stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Office Depot, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODP). Glenmede Tru Na owns 5,110 shares. Public Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio owns 314,240 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Royal Financial Bank Of Canada invested in 0% or 8,892 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Creative Planning has invested 0.52% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Strategic Glob Ltd Liability Company stated it has 26,332 shares. Sadoff Invest Mgmt Limited Liability Company, Wisconsin-based fund reported 1,969 shares. Granite Point Capital Lp holds 56,250 shares or 0.91% of its portfolio. Comerica Bankshares reported 0.73% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Matrix Asset Advsrs Inc New York reported 0.9% stake. Pictet And Cie (Europe), Luxembourg-based fund reported 130,287 shares. Michigan-based Plante Moran Fincl Advisors Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.13% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Asset Management accumulated 45,532 shares or 0.95% of the stock. Td Cap Limited Liability has 0.02% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Towercrest Capital Mngmt holds 0.29% or 6,121 shares in its portfolio. Tiger Eye Limited Liability Co holds 0.23% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 5,635 shares. Hudock Cap Grp Lc reported 0.07% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Moreover, Selkirk Mgmt Ltd Liability has 4.25% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). 5,147 are held by Stonebridge Mngmt Incorporated.

Analysts await Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.94 earnings per share, up 10.23% or $0.18 from last year’s $1.76 per share. FB’s profit will be $5.53 billion for 22.91 P/E if the $1.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.91 actual earnings per share reported by Facebook, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 113.19% EPS growth.

