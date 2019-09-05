Aristotle Fund LP Cut Stake in Office Depot (ODP) by $5.98 Million; Williams Cos Del (WMB) Market Value Declined While Trust Asset Management Upped Its Holding

Trust Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Williams Cos Inc Del (WMB) by 123.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trust Asset Management Llc bought 767,373 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.94% . The institutional investor held 1.39M shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $39.83 million, up from 619,484 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trust Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Williams Cos Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $29.25 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.81% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $24.13. About 5.16M shares traded. The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) has declined 16.67% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.67% the S&P500. Some Historical WMB News: 16/03/2018 – Williams Cos. CDS Tightens 11 Bps, Most in 14 Months; 16/03/2018 – Williams: Relatively Small Percentage of Revenue Affected by Ruling; 23/03/2018 – U.S. natgas Henry Hub premium over Marcellus on track for 5-yr low; 15/03/2018 – U.S. takes more time to decide on New York denial for Constitution natgas pipe; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS COMPANIES INC – DEAL WAS APPROVED BY BOARDS OF BOTH GENERAL PARTNER OF WILLIAMS PARTNERS & WILLIAMS; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS: PACT TO BUY ALL PUBLIC EQUITY OF WILLIAMS PARTNERS; 16/03/2018 – WILLIAMS COMPANIES INC – TRANSCO WILL MAKE ITS INITIAL FILING FOR ITS NEXT RATE CASE LATER THIS YEAR; 17/05/2018 – Williams: Deal Was Approved by the Boards of Directors of Both the General Partner of Williams Partners and Williams; 03/05/2018 – WILLIAMS: ATLANTIC SUNRISE TIMING IS ‘WEATHER-DEPENDENT’ NOW; 17/05/2018 – WMB CFO: ROLL-UP TO MAKE TAXES SIGNIFICANTLY LESS AFTER 2024

Aristotle Fund Lp decreased its stake in Office Depot Inc. (ODP) by 38.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aristotle Fund Lp sold 1.99M shares as the company’s stock declined 14.64% . The hedge fund held 3.20M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.62 million, down from 5.20M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aristotle Fund Lp who had been investing in Office Depot Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $754.00M market cap company. The stock increased 7.81% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $1.38. About 5.23M shares traded or 3.03% up from the average. Office Depot, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODP) has declined 19.37% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.37% the S&P500. Some Historical ODP News: 18/04/2018 – OFFICE DEPOT REPORTS CHANNEL PARTNER PACT WITH MICROCORP; 12/03/2018 – Office Depot, Inc. Awards Marketing Agency of Record Duties to WPP; 09/05/2018 – OFFICE DEPOT INC – INCREASES FULL-YEAR OUTLOOK FOR 2018; 16/05/2018 – Office Depot Expects 5.5% Growth in Yr Over Yr Sales in 2018; 16/05/2018 – OFFICE DEPOT INC ODP.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $0.31, REV VIEW $10.88 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 16/05/2018 – Office Depot Wants Investors to Not See It as Just a Retailer; 27/04/2018 – Office Depot Launches First Annual `Depot Days of Service’ Volunteer Initiative; 06/04/2018 – The U.S. is taking the blame for trade tensions that were started by other countries, says former Office Depot CEO Steve Odland; 09/04/2018 – CompuCom Unveils New Digital Campus Headquarters; 09/05/2018 – Office Depot Sees 2018 Sales Around $10.8B

Since May 20, 2019, it had 5 insider buys, and 0 sales for $1.07 million activity. Shares for $234,653 were bought by ARMSTRONG ALAN S. $94,400 worth of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) shares were bought by Wilson Terrance Lane. CHANDLER JOHN D had bought 10,000 shares worth $232,396 on Wednesday, August 7.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.08, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 39 investors sold WMB shares while 218 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 197 raised stakes. 1.03 billion shares or 1.72% less from 1.05 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Great Lakes Advisors Ltd Liability owns 0.02% invested in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) for 29,321 shares. Moreover, Westwood Gp has 0.59% invested in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Stifel invested 0.27% of its portfolio in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Valley Advisers Incorporated accumulated 0.01% or 1,127 shares. Wellington Shields & Co Ltd Liability Co owns 7,576 shares. 146,097 are held by Weiss Multi. Linscomb And Williams holds 0.35% or 144,176 shares. Centre Asset Ltd Llc owns 0.12% invested in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) for 16,200 shares. 24,175 were accumulated by Lvw Advsrs Limited Liability Corp. Deutsche Retail Bank Ag owns 17.84 million shares. Oxbow Ltd Liability reported 0.67% stake. Dynamic Advisor Solutions Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.09% of its portfolio in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) for 17,522 shares. Crawford Inv Counsel Inc reported 0.39% in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Asset Management Limited Company accumulated 10.71% or 1.39 million shares. Fort Limited Partnership invested in 0% or 218 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.43 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.13, from 1.56 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 13 investors sold ODP shares while 71 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 84 raised stakes. 481.25 million shares or 1.70% more from 473.21 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tci Wealth stated it has 0% in Office Depot, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODP). Qs Invsts Limited Liability Company has invested 0.03% in Office Depot, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODP). Ontario – Canada-based Canada Pension Plan Invest Board has invested 0% in Office Depot, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODP). Art Advsr Limited Liability reported 505,495 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. Point72 Asset Mngmt Ltd Partnership accumulated 1.58 million shares. Brown Advisory owns 0% invested in Office Depot, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODP) for 279,350 shares. Virtu Fincl Ltd Liability Corp holds 102,870 shares. Towle & has invested 5.08% in Office Depot, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODP). Federated Invsts Pa invested in 0% or 26,902 shares. The New York-based Pinebridge Investments LP has invested 0.05% in Office Depot, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODP). Pub Sector Pension Inv Board holds 0.04% or 1.08 million shares. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Llp Ma has invested 0% of its portfolio in Office Depot, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODP). Fil holds 0% in Office Depot, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODP) or 191 shares. Evergreen Cap Mgmt Limited reported 38,982 shares stake. Amg Funds Limited Liability Company owns 262,211 shares or 0.93% of their US portfolio.

Analysts await Office Depot, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODP) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.14 EPS, up 7.69% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.13 per share. ODP’s profit will be $76.49 million for 2.46 P/E if the $0.14 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.07 actual EPS reported by Office Depot, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 100.00% EPS growth.