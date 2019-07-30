Aristotle Fund LP Cut Office Depot (ODP) Stake by $5.98 Million; Parallax Volatility Advisers LP Has Lowered Kellogg Co (K) Stake as Share Value Rose

Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp decreased its stake in Kellogg Co (K) by 30.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp sold 12,793 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.72% with the market. The institutional investor held 28,607 shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.64M, down from 41,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp who had been investing in Kellogg Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $19.68 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.09% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $57.78. About 163,428 shares traded. Kellogg Company (NYSE:K) has declined 6.94% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.37% the S&P500. Some Historical K News: 15/05/2018 – Workers were barred from entering and stood outside Kellogg’s plant in the central city of Maracay seeking information, union sources said; 15/05/2018 – Kellogg Leaves Venezuela as Breakfast Falls Victim to Crisis; 03/05/2018 – Kellogg Reaffirms Full-Year Guidance; 07/03/2018 – Kellogg: With Bryant and Dillon Leaving Board, Size Will Be Reduced to 12 Members From 14 Now; 16/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Venezuela seizes Kellogg plant; 07/05/2018 – Fitch Rates Kellogg Co.’s $1B Sr. Unsecured Notes ‘BBB’; Outlook Stable; 03/05/2018 – KELLOGG CO. REAFFIRMS FORECAST FOR FY EARNINGS; 03/05/2018 – KELLOGG CO – QTRLY CURRENCY-NEUTRAL ADJUSTED DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $ 1.19; 24/04/2018 – LPL Financial and IHT Wealth Management Welcome Ric Kellogg; 03/05/2018 – KELLOGG CO QTRLY U.S. MORNING FOODS REPORTED NET SALES $691 MLN VS $708 MLN

Aristotle Fund Lp decreased its stake in Office Depot Inc. (ODP) by 38.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aristotle Fund Lp sold 1.99 million shares as the company’s stock declined 36.20% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 3.20M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.62M, down from 5.20 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aristotle Fund Lp who had been investing in Office Depot Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.08B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.48% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $1.97. About 222,047 shares traded. Office Depot, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODP) has declined 11.52% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.95% the S&P500. Some Historical ODP News: 09/05/2018 – Office Depot 1Q Adj EPS 8c; 09/04/2018 – CompuCom Unveils New Digital Campus Headquarters; 19/03/2018 – Office Depot, Inc. Appoints Scott Kriss Senior Vice Pres and Chief Acctg Officer; 09/05/2018 – OFFICE DEPOT INC – INCREASES FULL-YEAR OUTLOOK FOR 2018; 12/03/2018 – CORRECTING AND REPLACING Office Depot, Inc. Awards Marketing Agency of Record Duties to WPP; 16/05/2018 – OFFICE DEPOT INC ODP.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $0.31, REV VIEW $10.88 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 16/05/2018 – OFFICE DEPOT PROVIDES FINANCIAL OUTLOOK THROUGH 2020; 09/04/2018 – Time Warner/AT&T: Shapiro expected to testify Wednesday; 09/05/2018 – Office Depot 1Q Net $41M; 16/05/2018 – OFFICE DEPOT INC – OUTLOOK TO 2020 SEES SERVICES REVENUE GROWING TO APPROXIMATELY 20% OF TOTAL SALES

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.43 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.13, from 1.56 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 13 investors sold ODP shares while 71 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 84 raised stakes. 481.25 million shares or 1.70% more from 473.21 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Teachers Retirement Of The State Of Kentucky has 0.01% invested in Office Depot, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODP) for 192,683 shares. Profund Advsr Lc has invested 0.01% in Office Depot, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODP). Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo Communications Ltd, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 2.82M shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd has 27,266 shares. Cambridge Inv Research stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Office Depot, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODP). Jacobs Levy Equity Management owns 0.08% invested in Office Depot, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODP) for 1.53M shares. High Pointe Cap Management Lc accumulated 10,290 shares. Qs Ltd Liability Corporation owns 676,073 shares. Cleararc invested in 13,893 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Strs Ohio holds 0.01% or 307,600 shares in its portfolio. 202,900 are owned by Axa. Paragon Mgmt Ltd Co stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Office Depot, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODP). Washington-based Evergreen Mgmt Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.01% in Office Depot, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODP). Denali Advsrs Limited invested 0% in Office Depot, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODP). The Germany-based Deutsche State Bank Ag has invested 0.01% in Office Depot, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODP).

Analysts await Office Depot, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODP) to report earnings on August, 7 before the open. They expect $0.05 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.05 per share. ODP’s profit will be $27.31M for 9.85 P/E if the $0.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.07 actual earnings per share reported by Office Depot, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -28.57% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await Kellogg Company (NYSE:K) to report earnings on August, 1 before the open. They expect $0.91 earnings per share, down 20.18% or $0.23 from last year’s $1.14 per share. K’s profit will be $309.87 million for 15.87 P/E if the $0.91 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.01 actual earnings per share reported by Kellogg Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.90% negative EPS growth.

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 12 sales for $67.22 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.21, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 49 investors sold K shares while 186 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 171 raised stakes. 288.44 million shares or 0.49% less from 289.87 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust has invested 0.38% in Kellogg Company (NYSE:K). 410,228 are held by California State Teachers Retirement. Tobam has 181,290 shares for 0.53% of their portfolio. Argi Inv Service Llc has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Kellogg Company (NYSE:K). Earnest Ptnrs Ltd Llc invested in 0% or 114 shares. Raymond James Financial Svcs has 0.02% invested in Kellogg Company (NYSE:K). Tiaa Cref Invest Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Kellogg Company (NYSE:K). Exane Derivatives has 3,296 shares. Ibm Retirement Fund invested in 0.04% or 3,774 shares. Country Tru Bank, Illinois-based fund reported 1,212 shares. New York-based Quantbot Technology Ltd Partnership has invested 0.09% in Kellogg Company (NYSE:K). Creative Planning holds 21,440 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Miracle Mile Advsr Limited Liability Corporation owns 51,809 shares or 0.24% of their US portfolio. Salem Inv Counselors owns 80,161 shares. Gateway Investment Advisers Llc invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Kellogg Company (NYSE:K).

Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp, which manages about $4.50 billion and $87.76 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (Call) (NYSE:GS) by 152,600 shares to 339,300 shares, valued at $65.14M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Simon Ppty Group Inc New (Call) (NYSE:SPG) by 63,600 shares in the quarter, for a total of 80,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Booking Hldgs Inc (Put).