Aristotle Fund LP Cut Holding in Office Depot (ODP) by $5.98 Million; Williams Cos Del Com (WMB) Holder Capwealth Advisors Increased Its Position by $321,888

Aristotle Fund Lp decreased its stake in Office Depot Inc. (ODP) by 38.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aristotle Fund Lp sold 1.99M shares as the company’s stock declined 36.20% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 3.20 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.62 million, down from 5.20M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aristotle Fund Lp who had been investing in Office Depot Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.07 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.97% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $1.96. About 3.32 million shares traded. Office Depot, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODP) has declined 11.52% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.95% the S&P500. Some Historical ODP News: 16/05/2018 – Office Depot Backs 2018 View for Adjusted Operating Income of About $360 Million; 16/05/2018 – OFFICE DEPOT INC ODP.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $0.31, REV VIEW $10.88 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 26/03/2018 – CompuCom Launches `Self Healing Branch’ to Help Banks Automate Technology Support and Reduce Downtime; 16/05/2018 – OFFICE DEPOT PROVIDES UPDATE ON STRATEGIC TRANSFORMATION TO BECOME AN OMNI-CHANNEL BUSINESS SERVICES PLATFORM; 06/04/2018 – US is being wrongly blamed for trade problems: Former Office Depot CEO; 06/04/2018 – The U.S. is taking the blame for trade tensions that were started by other countries, says former Office Depot CEO Steve Odland; 16/05/2018 – OFFICE DEPOT INC – EXPECTED 2019-2020 FINANCIAL TARGETS OF TOTAL SALES GROWING AT A 0% TO 2% COMPOUND ANNUAL GROWTH RATE; 16/05/2018 – OFFICE DEPOT SEES 0-2% COMPOUND ANNUAL GROWTH FOR 2019-20 SALES; 06/03/2018 CompuCom Again Named a Leader in Gartner Magic Quadrant for Managed Workplace Services, North America; 09/05/2018 – OFFICE DEPOT SEES YR SALES ABOUT $10.8B,SAW $10.6B, EST. $10.8B

Capwealth Advisors Llc increased its stake in Williams Cos Inc Del Com (WMB) by 2.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capwealth Advisors Llc bought 11,496 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.52% with the market. The institutional investor held 574,114 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.49 million, up from 562,618 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capwealth Advisors Llc who had been investing in Williams Cos Inc Del Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $30.20 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.52% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $24.92. About 2.81M shares traded. The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) has risen 1.69% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.74% the S&P500. Some Historical WMB News: 17/05/2018 – Williams Announces Agreement To Acquire All Public Equity Of Williams Partners L.P; 16/03/2018 – Williams, Williams Partners See No Impact on Guidance for Dividends; 26/03/2018 – Williams Partners Announces Garden State Expansion Placed Into Service; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS PARTNERS LP – UPON TERMINATION OF DEAL UNDER SOME CONDITIONS, THE WILLIAMS COMPANIES MAY BE REQUIRED TO EITHER PAY CO A FEE OF UPTO $410 MLN; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS COMPANIES – DEAL EXTENDS PERIOD FOR WHICH CO IS NOT EXPECTED TO BE A CASH TAXPAYER THROUGH 2024 AND PROVIDES MODEST G&A SAVINGS; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS CEO ALAN ARMSTRONG COMMENTS AT ANALYST DAY; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS: DEAL ACCRETIVE TO CASH AVAILABLE FOR DIV FOR WILLIAMS; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS SAYS LOOKING AT OPPORTUNITIES TO FURTHER CONSOLIDATE; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS COS ANALYST DAY PRESENTATION ENDS; 23/04/2018 – Williams Partners Announces Quarterly Cash Distribution

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.43 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.13, from 1.56 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 13 investors sold ODP shares while 71 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 84 raised stakes. 481.25 million shares or 1.70% more from 473.21 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Blackrock Incorporated has 0.01% invested in Office Depot, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODP). Guggenheim Limited holds 0% of its portfolio in Office Depot, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODP) for 87,694 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Of Ohio invested 0.01% in Office Depot, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODP). American International Group Incorporated reported 541,174 shares. Amg Funds Lc owns 262,211 shares. 529,078 were reported by Mackay Shields Ltd Company. Hbk L P, Texas-based fund reported 338,645 shares. Tudor Inv Et Al accumulated 108,192 shares. Spark Mngmt Limited Co invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Office Depot, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODP). The New York-based Citigroup has invested 0% in Office Depot, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODP). Switzerland-based Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has invested 0% in Office Depot, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODP). 897,495 are held by Swiss National Bank & Trust. 526 were reported by Paragon Mgmt. Cibc World stated it has 105,818 shares. Piedmont Inv Advsrs Inc owns 138,884 shares.

Analysts await Office Depot, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODP) to report earnings on August, 7 before the open. They expect $0.05 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.05 per share. ODP’s profit will be $27.32 million for 9.80 P/E if the $0.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.07 actual EPS reported by Office Depot, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -28.57% negative EPS growth.

Capwealth Advisors Llc, which manages about $719.93M and $652.08 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc Com (NASDAQ:GILD) by 9,073 shares to 82,170 shares, valued at $5.34M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since May 20, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $273,275 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.08, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 39 investors sold WMB shares while 218 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 197 raised stakes. 1.03 billion shares or 1.72% less from 1.05 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lifeplan Gru Inc stated it has 0% in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). 200,000 were reported by Pentwater L P. Axa has 34,370 shares. Korea Investment reported 0.09% in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Gam Holdg Ag stated it has 300,000 shares or 0.36% of all its holdings. Keybank National Association Oh holds 0.01% or 47,765 shares in its portfolio. 102,863 are held by Bb&T Secs Ltd Company. Stephens Ar reported 136,950 shares. 31,348 were reported by Syntal Capital Prtnrs Ltd Liability Co. Asset Mgmt stated it has 0.45% in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Norinchukin Fincl Bank The stated it has 0.08% in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Asset Management Limited Co owns 1.39M shares or 10.71% of their US portfolio. Profund Advsr Ltd Liability, Maryland-based fund reported 44,774 shares. Signaturefd Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 13,966 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Capstone Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB).