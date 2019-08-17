Aristotle Capital Management Trimmed Its Intuit (INTU) Position by $402,984 as Stock Rose; Williams Cos Del (WMB) Shareholder Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Has Lowered Its Holding by $374,192 as Stock Declined

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust decreased its stake in Williams Cos Inc Del (WMB) by 31.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust sold 13,364 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.94% . The institutional investor held 29,530 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $848,000, down from 42,894 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust who had been investing in Williams Cos Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $28.22B market cap company. The stock increased 1.57% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $23.28. About 10.55M shares traded or 34.30% up from the average. The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) has declined 16.67% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.67% the S&P500. Some Historical WMB News: 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS COMPANIES INC – TRANSACTION IS VALUED AT $10.5 BLN; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS COS. MAY BE RAISED TO INVESTMENT GRADE BY FITCH; 02/05/2018 – Williams Cos 1Q EPS 18c; 03/05/2018 – WILLIAMS CEO: FERC TAX POLICY TO BE DISCUSSED AT ANALYST DAY; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS SEES 2019 DCF $2.9B-$3.3B, NET INCOME $1.05B-$1.35B; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS COMPANIES INC – WILLIAMS WILL ACQUIRE ALL OF 256.0 MLN PUBLIC OUTSTANDING UNITS OF WILLIAMS PARTNERS; 17/05/2018 – WMB SAYS TEXAS PIPE TO BE 500 MILES LONG, TO SERVE LNG MARKET; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS COMMENTS IN SLIDE PRESENTATION; 26/03/2018 – Williams Partners Announces Garden State Expansion Placed Into Service; 23/04/2018 – WILLIAMS PARTNERS LP – REGULAR QUARTERLY CASH DISTRIBUTION OF $0.614 PER UNIT FOR ITS COMMON UNITHOLDERS

Aristotle Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Intuit (INTU) by 26.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aristotle Capital Management Llc sold 1,544 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.72% . The institutional investor held 4,386 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.15M, down from 5,930 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aristotle Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Intuit for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $70.24B market cap company. The stock increased 0.94% or $2.52 during the last trading session, reaching $270.96. About 895,010 shares traded. Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) has risen 36.82% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.82% the S&P500. Some Historical INTU News: 16/05/2018 – Case: Negligence and Aiding and Abetting Claims Against Intuit Dismissed (N.D. Cal.) (IRC §7206); 25/04/2018 – Intuit Now Expects Full-Year Fiscal 2018 Consumer Group Revenue Growth of 12% to 13%; 22/05/2018 – INTUIT INC INTU.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $5.43, REV VIEW $5.79 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 22/05/2018 – INTUIT SEES 4Q ADJ EPS 22C TO 24C, EST. 21C; 22/05/2018 – INTUIT INC INTU.O SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP SHR $5.51 TO $5.53; 22/05/2018 – Intuit Sees Revenue Growth, Higher Profit — Earnings Review; 30/04/2018 – QuickBooks Study Finds Small Businesses Confident on Automation and AI Opportunities; 22/05/2018 – INTUIT INC QTRLY ADJ SHR $4.82; 15/05/2018 – Lindsell Cuts Kraft Heinz, Buys More Intuit: 13F; 18/04/2018 – Intuit and Just Energy Launch a Corporate Renewable Energy Program for Texas Residents

Since May 20, 2019, it had 5 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $1.07 million activity. $273,275 worth of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) was bought by CHAZEN STEPHEN I on Monday, May 20. 10,000 shares were bought by CHANDLER JOHN D, worth $232,396. Wilson Terrance Lane also bought $94,400 worth of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) on Thursday, August 8.

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust, which manages about $296.55M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Centene Corp Del (NYSE:CNC) by 9,263 shares to 20,230 shares, valued at $1.07M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (EMB) by 3,837 shares in the quarter, for a total of 48,295 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (IWD).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.08, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 39 investors sold WMB shares while 218 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 197 raised stakes. 1.03 billion shares or 1.72% less from 1.05 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 130 are held by Community Financial Bank Na. Blb&B Ltd Liability Com accumulated 0.15% or 44,516 shares. Jennison Associates Lc reported 0.24% stake. Aviva Public Limited owns 451,472 shares or 0.09% of their US portfolio. 1,500 were reported by Hanson Mcclain Incorporated. Great Lakes Limited Liability owns 29,321 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. The Wisconsin-based Mason Street Advsr Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.1% in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Walleye Trading Ltd Liability Com has 0% invested in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) for 1,399 shares. Stephens Incorporated Ar reported 136,950 shares. Lincoln National has 0.01% invested in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) for 7,219 shares. Chevy Chase Holdings reported 1.01 million shares. Credit Suisse Ag, Switzerland-based fund reported 2.29M shares. Gulf Bank (Uk) stated it has 0.14% of its portfolio in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Vanguard Grp Inc holds 0.11% or 97.45M shares. Armstrong Shaw Ct has invested 3.1% in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 37 investors sold INTU shares while 275 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 219 raised stakes. 221.14 million shares or 7.15% less from 238.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Kentucky Retirement System Ins Tru Fund has 0.29% invested in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) for 5,151 shares. 10.22M were reported by Fmr Ltd Liability Co. Ing Groep Nv, a Netherlands-based fund reported 76,878 shares. Clean Yield has 12,407 shares for 1.31% of their portfolio. Palisades Hudson Asset Management Lp owns 2,007 shares or 0.34% of their US portfolio. Ameriprise Fincl holds 484,723 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Aristotle Mgmt Ltd reported 4,386 shares. Charles Schwab Management invested in 1.13M shares. Mirador Prtnrs LP accumulated 1,972 shares. First Tru Advsrs Lp has 0.31% invested in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU). Headinvest Ltd Llc reported 1.98% stake. Tudor Investment Et Al owns 1,171 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. South State Corporation holds 0.03% or 1,294 shares. Advisors Capital Mngmt Lc accumulated 910 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Proffitt & Goodson invested in 0% or 14 shares.

Analysts await Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) to report earnings on August, 22. They expect $-0.46 EPS, down 1,250.00% or $0.50 from last year’s $0.04 per share. After $5.26 actual EPS reported by Intuit Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -108.75% negative EPS growth.