Aristotle Capital Management Trimmed Its Ansys (ANSS) Holding as Market Valuation Rose; Hbk Investments LP Continues to Hold Stake in Wpx Energy (WPX)

Hbk Investments LP increased its stake in Wpx Energy Inc (WPX) by 23.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hbk Investments LP bought 103,019 shares as the company’s stock declined 21.09% . The hedge fund held 546,125 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.16 million, up from 443,106 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hbk Investments LP who had been investing in Wpx Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.31 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.54% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $10.19. About 2.87M shares traded. WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX) has declined 45.08% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.08% the S&P500. Some Historical WPX News: 23/05/2018 – WPX Energy at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Northland Today; 15/03/2018 – Valerie M. Williams Joins WPX Energy Board of Directors; 20/04/2018 – WPX ENERGY – ENTERED SECOND AMENDMENT TO SECOND AMENDED AND RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT AND FIRST AMENDMENT TO GUARANTY AND COLLATERAL AGREEMENT; 02/05/2018 – WPX Energy Reports 1Q 2018 Results; 05/04/2018 – WPX Energy to Host May 3 Webcast; 09/05/2018 – WPX ENERGY INC WPX.N SAYS NOTES WERE PRICED AT 100.000% OF PAR; 13/04/2018 – WPX ENERGY INC WPX.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $19 FROM $17; 21/05/2018 – WPX ENERGY INC WPX.N : SIMMONS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $22 FROM $18; 02/05/2018 – WPX Energy 1Q Loss/Shr 30c; 02/05/2018 – WPX ENERGY 1Q PRODUCTION 102.7 MBOE/D

Aristotle Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Ansys Inc (ANSS) by 0.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aristotle Capital Management Llc sold 11,852 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.51% . The institutional investor held 2.62 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $477.91 million, down from 2.63M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aristotle Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Ansys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.59B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.27% or $2.68 during the last trading session, reaching $209.12. About 158,128 shares traded. ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) has risen 20.55% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.55% the S&P500. Some Historical ANSS News: 02/05/2018 – ANSYS LIMITED – UPDATE ON PURCHASE OF LAWTRUST; 15/05/2018 – ANSYS 19.1 Delivers the First Comprehensive Solution for Simulation-Based Digital Twins; 30/05/2018 – Ansys Presenting at Berenberg Design Software Conference Jun 13; 15/05/2018 – A SORIANO CORP ANS.PS – QTRLY NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE 273.5 MLN PESOS VS 1.35 BLN PESOS; 19/04/2018 – ANSYS Additive Manufacturing Solutions Transform Aerospace and Defense, Biotech and Automotive Industries; 02/05/2018 – ANSYS SEES 2Q ADJ REV $272.0M TO $292.0M, EST. $291.2M; 25/04/2018 – SOUTH AFRICA’S COMPETITION COMMISSION – HAS APPROVED PROPOSED MERGER, WITHOUT CONDITIONS, WHEREBY ANSYS INTENDS TO ACQUIRE LAW TRUST; 02/05/2018 – ANSYS BOOSTS OUTLOOK FOR FY 2018 REV; 02/05/2018 – Ansys 1Q EPS 98c; 22/03/2018 ANSYS To Acquire Optical Simulation Leader OPTIS

More notable recent ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “ANSYS to Host 2019 Investor Day on September 12th – GlobeNewswire” on August 12, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Factors to Consider Ahead of ANSYS’ (ANSS) Earnings in Q2 – Nasdaq” published on July 31, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “ANSYS, Inc. 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “ANSYS Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on August 04, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “ANSYS sets date for Investor Day – Pittsburgh Business Times” with publication date: August 12, 2019.

Aristotle Capital Management Llc, which manages about $7.10B and $16.83 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Total S A (NYSE:TOT) by 29,633 shares to 175,311 shares, valued at $9.76M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 28,635 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.04 million shares, and has risen its stake in Bok Finl Corp (NASDAQ:BOKF).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 22 investors sold ANSS shares while 159 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 154 raised stakes. 74.76 million shares or 2.40% less from 76.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Guggenheim Capital Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 15,940 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Conestoga Llc, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 27,377 shares. Select Equity Gp Limited Partnership has invested 0% in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS). 10,923 were accumulated by Southeast Asset Inc. Cornerstone Advsr has 0% invested in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) for 26 shares. Quantbot Technology Limited Partnership invested in 0.02% or 1,115 shares. Massachusetts Fin Service Ma holds 0.23% or 2.93M shares. Legal And General Gp Public Ltd Com has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS). Wells Fargo And Mn holds 0.02% or 437,374 shares in its portfolio. Pictet Asset Mgmt Ltd invested in 0.43% or 1.07M shares. 4,442 are held by Stephens Ar. First Tru Advsr Limited Partnership invested in 5,048 shares. Royal Savings Bank Of Canada has 0.02% invested in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) for 292,042 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa accumulated 5,610 shares. The California-based Clifford Swan Investment Counsel has invested 0.01% in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS).

Hbk Investments L P, which manages about $18.41 billion and $7.66B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ares Cap Corp (NASDAQ:ARCC) by 32,494 shares to 10,206 shares, valued at $175,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Kla (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 15,610 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 86,258 shares, and cut its stake in Dexcom Inc (NASDAQ:DXCM).