Aristotle Capital Management Raised Microsoft (MSFT) Position By $7.75 Million; PHOTOCURE ASA ORDINARY SHARES (PHCUF) Shorts Decreased By 19.78%

Aristotle Capital Management Llc increased Microsoft Corp (MSFT) stake by 1.11% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Aristotle Capital Management Llc acquired 66,265 shares as Microsoft Corp (MSFT)’s stock rose 17.99%. The Aristotle Capital Management Llc holds 6.01 million shares with $708.96 million value, up from 5.94M last quarter. Microsoft Corp now has $ valuation. The stock decreased 0.29% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $137.06. About 18.14 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 16/04/2018 – Microsoft announces new intelligent security innovations to help businesses manage threats from cloud to edge; 10/05/2018 – Limeade Announces Microsoft Integration to Help Employees Find Time to Improve Well-being; 29/03/2018 – CNBC Now: BREAKING: Microsoft announces reorganization, splits company into 2 divisions; 07/03/2018 – DocuSign picks banks for potential IPO in April; 19/03/2018 – White House chief of staff John Kelly has appointed former Microsoft and General Motors executive Chris Liddell to be his deputy in charge of policy; 28/03/2018 – Most people in Silicon Valley ‘have regrets right now,’ says Microsoft’s Jaron Lanier; 30/04/2018 – Lightspeed Venture Partners Says Microsoft Chairman John Thompson Joining as a Venture Partner; 05/03/2018 – Microsoft will soon make it possible for government clients to run its cloud technology on their own servers; 03/05/2018 – Equinix Expands Private Connectivity to Microsoft Azure ExpressRoute to New Global Markets; 13/03/2018 – Learning Tree Awarded Microsoft Gold Partner Status in Data Platform Training

Among 13 analysts covering Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT), 12 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 92% are positive. Microsoft had 20 analyst reports since January 31, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) rating on Thursday, April 25. KeyBanc Capital Markets has “Overweight” rating and $14300 target. RBC Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Monday, March 25 report. As per Thursday, April 25, the company rating was maintained by Wedbush. Credit Suisse maintained Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) rating on Friday, March 22. Credit Suisse has “Buy” rating and $125 target. The stock of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has “Underperform” rating given on Tuesday, June 25 by Jefferies. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital given on Friday, April 12. Nomura maintained the shares of MSFT in report on Thursday, April 25 with “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets on Thursday, April 25 with “Outperform”. As per Thursday, February 21, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. Barclays Capital maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Thursday, April 25 report.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $28.35 million activity. Another trade for 267,466 shares valued at $28.35M was sold by Nadella Satya.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Burns J W Incorporated has 5.13% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Mitchell Mcleod Pugh Williams Incorporated invested in 30,158 shares or 2.48% of the stock. Randolph owns 273,082 shares. Ar Asset Incorporated stated it has 0.61% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). M&T Bancorporation Corporation stated it has 2.40 million shares. Jump Trading Ltd Company stated it has 32,007 shares. Charter Co holds 1.38% or 97,302 shares in its portfolio. California-based Mechanics Bank & Trust Department has invested 2.7% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Magellan Asset Management Limited holds 24.46M shares. Trb LP has 510,000 shares. Summit Secs Group Ltd Llc has 1,800 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Knott David M holds 1,400 shares. First Dallas Secs reported 5,760 shares or 0.49% of all its holdings. Managed Asset Portfolios Limited Liability Com owns 178,371 shares for 5.21% of their portfolio. Capital Ww Invsts stated it has 189.07 million shares or 5.41% of all its holdings.